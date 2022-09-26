ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Bags Minoxidil Adjuvant Patent

Therapeutics and wellness products provider Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) has been granted a patent for Minoxidil Adjuvant Therapies which the company acquired via its recent Applied Biology assets acquisition. Importantly, the development boosts JUPW’s standing in the hair loss market and it can further expand its footprint in this lucrative market....
Zuckerberg Warns of Hiring Halt in Meta (NASDAQ:META), Downsizing to Continue

Meta Platforms is upping the ante in cost-control amid precarious economic outlook. Zuckerberg announced a hiring freeze and more lay-offs to come. Meta Platforms’ (NASDAQ:META) retrenchment program is likely to continue for a while. According to a Bloomberg report, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg informed employees that the company has effectively stopped any further hiring, and is considering showing more employees the door soon.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Unveils Crypto Wallet with Zero Fees for Select Users

Robinhood Markets shares jumped 4% yesterday after the company rolled out the latest zero transaction fee, non-custodial crypto wallet to 10,000 customers. Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) gained 4% on September 27 after the company announced the roll-out of the latest non-custodial crypto wallet to selected 10,000 customers. With the...
Investors Fret Over Peloton’s (NASDAQ:PTON) Deal with Dick’s Sporting

Peloton announced a partnership with Dick’s Sporting Goods to sell its fitness products at over 100 Dick’s retail stores. However, investors seem to be worried about the potential impact of this deal on the company’s margins. In its latest move to boost sales, at-home fitness equipment maker...
Edesa (NASDAQ:EDSA) Rises on Promising Phase 2 ARDS Results

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) shares are on the rise today on the back of promising results from the Phase 2 part of its Phase 2/ Phase 3 study evaluating Edesa’s EB05 candidate for the treatment of hospitalized patients that may or may not be at risk of COVID-19 induced Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).
Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) Slides on $5M Public Offering

Shares of fabless integrated circuit design company Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) have continued yesterday’s nosedive in today’s pre-market session after its registered public offering of American Depository shares for gross proceeds of about $5 million. Under the offering, Nano Labs will sell about 2.08 million shares and underwriters have...
Apple Stock Faces Reality Check as Inflation Bites; Here’s What Next

No one has been immune from the global economic downturn, and it looks like Apple (AAPL) is now feeling the pinch too. Ditching its previous plans to up production of its new iPhones after an expected increase in demand failed to transpire, the Street voiced its opinion on this bearish development by initially pushing the shares down.
What You Missed On Wall Street This Morning

Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists. The SEC has charged 16 Wall Street firms, including Bank of America (BAC), Barclays (BCS), and Citi (C), with widespread recordkeeping failures [more]. Apple (AAPL) is pulling back from its iPhone production...
Altis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) Debuts on Nasdaq, Surges Five Times

Shares of the newly listed EV truck maker Atlis Motor Vehicles are almost five times higher right now than the listing price. Electric truck maker Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) debuted on the NASDAQ stock exchange on Tuesday, closing 199% higher on its first day of trading. In the extended trading session, the shares surged further by 156%.
These Retailers are Protecting their Stock to Boost their Stocks

American retailers are challenged with the risk of increased thefts. While retailers are using tactics to avoid pilferage, consumers are not happy to see empty shelves. The pandemic-triggered and war-fueled economic slowdown has increased the incidents of theft and organized crime at American retailers. Consumer electronics giant Best Buy Co. (NYSE:BBY) and home improvement retailer Home Depot (NYSE:HD) have resorted to extreme measures to protect their stock from theft, including locking them up in storage, a WSJ report stated. In the long run, these measures could help boost BBY and HD stocks.
Mind Medicine Stock (NASDAQ:MNMD): Investors Just Got a Dose of Reality

Mind Medicine may seem like a high-conviction wager on the emerging psychedelics market. However, cautious investors should consider the implications of a ballooning pool of circulating shares – and the company’s desperation in resorting to a quick-and-dirty capital-raising tactic. At first glance, Mind Medicine (NASDAQ:MNMD) might look like...
A “More Frugal Google”: Stadia’s Demise Isn’t All That Bad for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet is shutting down its game streaming service Stadia amid cost pressures and underperformance of the platform. However, its upcoming launch of devices grabs the limelight. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) subsidiary, Google, is restructuring to reduce costs and optimize its business. Its cloud-based game streaming service, Stadia, is being shuttered. However,...
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Down after Ditching Production Boost

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) may curb its production of new iPhones this year, after a muted demand, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. The report cited unknown sources as saying that the tech giant has told suppliers to curb the assembly of the iPhone 14 product family by around 6 million units in the latter half of this year.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock: AI Day 2 and Musk’s Shenanigans

Tesla stock is under the radar with a couple of interesting events taking place Tesla’s AI Day 2, Q3 delivery updates, and Musk’s ongoing battles, all of these are steering TSLA stock’s trajectory in the short run. Electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) co-founder and CEO Elon...
