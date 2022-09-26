ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HIT Consultant

Prescryptive Health Acquires Full-Service PBM Northwest Pharmacy Services

– Prescryptive Health, a health tech company empowering consumers with prescription drug pricing data, has acquired Northwest Pharmacy Services Inc, a full-service, non-profit Pharmacy Benefit Manager. NWPS serves over 44,000 members in the Pacific Northwest. – As part of this new acquisition, NWPS members will have access to Prescryptive’s exclusive...
The Associated Press

WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. BUSINESS TO BUSINESS LAUNCHES NEW CORPORATE GIFTING AND CUSTOM MERCHANDISE SERVICES

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the company’s Business to Business offerings are expanding to include new corporate gifting and custom merchandise services. As part of the new offering, customers will be able to work with a single point of contact to shop the customizable products from Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s entire portfolio of brands for any gifting or branded merchandise needs. Made-to-order products from Williams Sonoma, Williams Sonoma Home, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Rejuvenation and Mark & Graham will be available to customers for any occasion with the ability to accommodate orders of any size. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005329/en/ Custom Williams Sonoma Gift Crates (Photo: Williams Sonoma)
Sourcing Journal

Walmart and Target Reveal Holiday Hiring Plans

Walmart Inc. signaled a cautious outlook for the holiday season. The mass discounter said on Wednesday that it plans to hire just 40,000 workers for the holidays, a 73.3 percent decline from the 150,000 it hired last year. Most of the hires are seasonal workers, but some also include full-time, permanent truck drivers. Target, meanwhile, is recruiting 100,000, on par with last year. Walmart said it’s “offering additional hours to current associates who want them” before staffing up with seasonal help. While Walmart last year added 20,000 supply chain workers and has invested in high-tech automation systems, the 150,000 hired last year...
Benzinga

High Tide To Acquire Two Cannabis Dispensaries In British Columbia

High Tide Inc. HITI HITI 2LYA, entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which High Tide will acquire 100% of the equity interest of 1171882 B.C. Ltd., operating as Jimmy's Cannabis Shop BC, as well as assignments of the vendors' shareholder loans, resulting in High Tide's acquisition of two of the five retail cannabis stores currently operated by Jimmy's in British Columbia for $5.3 million. The Stores are located at 1225 Cranbrook Street North, Cranbrook and 1543 Victoria Street, Prince George.
cxmtoday.com

Walmart Launches Return Pickup Service

Walmart is offering its subscribers a new return option — a free pickup service that becomes available in October. The program for Walmart+ members, which will be available in yet unnamed markets, lets a subscriber make arrangements for a driver to pick up unboxed items from their homes, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
crowdfundinsider.com

Affirm, Amazon Introduce Pay-Over-Time Option to Customers in Canada

Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, announced the expansion of its relationship with Amazon to Canada, bringing “increased payment flexibility and transparency to customers shopping on Amazon.ca.”. This payment option will be “available during checkout to all eligible customers in both...
pymnts

Smart Retail Brands Drive Hybrid Shopping Experience in the UAE

In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), retailers are increasingly denying the distinction between online and in-store shopping, and the country has emerged as one of the world’s most advanced in terms of the “phygital” retail experience. Consumers in the UAE are among the most willing to embrace...
pymnts

Grocers Split on Self-Checkout Amid Mixed Shopper Reactions

As grocers look for more profitable ways to run their stores, some are going all-in on self-service checkout, while others are finding that the drawbacks of these technologies outweigh the benefits. On the pro-self-service side, Kroger, the United States’ leading pure-play grocer, has been expanding its offerings both for online...
pymnts.com

Consumers Trade Restaurant Meals for Upscale Brands at Home

As food prices rise, many consumers are eating at home more often, offering premium consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands the chance to attract new customers. Even as many shoppers trade down, opting for less expensive grocery products, premium CPG brands somewhat counterintuitively have a unique opportunity to woo cost-conscious consumers.
