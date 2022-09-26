ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Tulane Cheerleaders Photo

Life is good for Coach O these days. The national title-winning college football head coach got a big buyout from LSU after getting fired. Now, the former Tigers head coach is just enjoying some football. This weekend, Coach O was spotted at the Tulane Green Wave football game. A photo...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
NFL
New York State
The Spun

NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him

The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Terry Bradshaw News

The NFL world isn't happy with a comment Terry Bradshaw made on the Saints quarterback situation on Sunday. Bradshaw warned Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, saying if he isn't careful, he'll have his job taken by backup Andy Dalton. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." NFL fans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Anna Congdon
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Sports Fans Are Furious With Brittney Griner's College Coach

When asked about her former player Brittney Griner's ongoing detainment in Russia, LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey declined comment on Monday. Griner played for Mulkey at Baylor and was the top player on the Bears' 2011-12 national championship team. After her college career ended, Griner accused Mulkey of asking players to hide their sexual orientation for recruiting purposes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
SheKnows

Sterling Mahomes Surprised Her Dad on Football Field in Sweet New Video

Sterling Mahomes gave her dad the best treat during his latest game. The 1-year-old surprised Patrick Mahomes on the football field, decked out in his team colors and an adorable jean jacket with her name printed on the back. In a video shared by Sterling’s mom Brittany, Patrick runs over to give his daughter a quick kiss before getting back into the game. “Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!! Her first time on the field to see him🥹❤️💛,” Brittany captioned the moment, which you can watch here.  Little Sterling has been a fixture at her dad’s games....
NFL
#Eagles#Cowboys#American Football#The New York Giants#Espn
The Spun

Giants Cut Running Back After Monday Night's Loss

Following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the New York Giants made a couple of roster moves Tuesday. Reserve running back Antonio Williams was waived, and linebacker Charles Wiley was released from the practice squad. Williams played in the Giants' last two games after being inactive in the season opener.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo

Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Russell Wilson News

Through three weeks this NFL season, the Denver Broncos offense really hasn't been humming the way people thought it would when they mortgaged the house for Russell Wilson. But one notable stat really points out the difference between Wilson's team now and the team he left behind. According to ESPN...
DENVER, CO
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL
Football
Instagram
Sports
The Spun

College Football Starting Quarterback Transferring After Firing

A college football starting quarterback is hitting the transfer portal on Monday morning. According to reports out of Boise State, starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier is leaving the Broncos program. Bachmeier's decision to transfer comes just days after the team fired offensive coordinator Tim Blough. B.J. Rains first reported the news.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day.

