Look: Football World Reacts To Tulane Cheerleaders Photo
Life is good for Coach O these days. The national title-winning college football head coach got a big buyout from LSU after getting fired. Now, the former Tigers head coach is just enjoying some football. This weekend, Coach O was spotted at the Tulane Green Wave football game. A photo...
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares New Racy Outfit Photos
Christian McCaffrey and the Carolina Panthers got their first win of the season over the weekend. Carolina took down the New Orleans Saints in an ugly 22-14 contest. While it wasn't exactly pretty, the Panthers will take it as they moved to 1-2 on the season. McCaffrey's girlfriend, Olivia Culpo,...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him
The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
BET
NBA Champion Rajon Rondo Proposes To Latoia Fitzgerald During Her NYFW Show—See The Viral Moment!
Love is in the air! NBA champion Rajon Rondo proposes to his longtime girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, during her New York Fashion Week show. On Thursday, Sept. 8, the designer behind celebrity favorite brand, 'Lionne,' French for the lioness, made her New York Fashion Week debut. The Los Angeles-based Philly native...
NFL World Not Happy With Terry Bradshaw News
The NFL world isn't happy with a comment Terry Bradshaw made on the Saints quarterback situation on Sunday. Bradshaw warned Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, saying if he isn't careful, he'll have his job taken by backup Andy Dalton. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." NFL fans...
Yasmine Lopez Shares Rare Photos Of Cowboys Star Trevon Diggs’ Alleged Second Son On Instagram
For the past couple of years, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has charmed sports fans and Dallasites with the quips from his adorable son, Aidan, who is often by the athlete's side at press conferences. However, Diggs is known to have one more son apart from his older child. Born...
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
Jordin Sparks’ Parents: Meet Her Mom & Famous Football Playing Dad
Jordin Sparks, 32, is a successful songstress most known for winning Season 6 of American Idol when she was just 17 years old. She is the only daughter of her two parents, Phillippi Sparks, 53, and Jodi Sparks. She also has one sibling, her brother, P.J. Sparks, 31. Get to know the musician’s parents below!
Sports Fans Are Furious With Brittney Griner's College Coach
When asked about her former player Brittney Griner's ongoing detainment in Russia, LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey declined comment on Monday. Griner played for Mulkey at Baylor and was the top player on the Bears' 2011-12 national championship team. After her college career ended, Griner accused Mulkey of asking players to hide their sexual orientation for recruiting purposes.
Sterling Mahomes Surprised Her Dad on Football Field in Sweet New Video
Sterling Mahomes gave her dad the best treat during his latest game. The 1-year-old surprised Patrick Mahomes on the football field, decked out in his team colors and an adorable jean jacket with her name printed on the back. In a video shared by Sterling’s mom Brittany, Patrick runs over to give his daughter a quick kiss before getting back into the game. “Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!! Her first time on the field to see him🥹❤️💛,” Brittany captioned the moment, which you can watch here. Little Sterling has been a fixture at her dad’s games....
Giants Cut Running Back After Monday Night's Loss
Following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the New York Giants made a couple of roster moves Tuesday. Reserve running back Antonio Williams was waived, and linebacker Charles Wiley was released from the practice squad. Williams played in the Giants' last two games after being inactive in the season opener.
Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
Massive News About Zion Williamson
On Monday, Zion Williamson met with reporters at New Orleans Pelicans media day. Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season. He was the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after an incredible season for the Duke Men's Basketball Team.
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Russell Wilson News
Through three weeks this NFL season, the Denver Broncos offense really hasn't been humming the way people thought it would when they mortgaged the house for Russell Wilson. But one notable stat really points out the difference between Wilson's team now and the team he left behind. According to ESPN...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Fox Sports' Joel Klatt believes Deion Sanders will be the next head coach at Auburn
'Deion Sanders to Auburn' is starting to pick up some momentum in the media.
College Football Starting Quarterback Transferring After Firing
A college football starting quarterback is hitting the transfer portal on Monday morning. According to reports out of Boise State, starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier is leaving the Broncos program. Bachmeier's decision to transfer comes just days after the team fired offensive coordinator Tim Blough. B.J. Rains first reported the news.
