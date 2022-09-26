The Broward County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man who was caught on a store surveillance camera placing his phone under the dress of an unsuspecting female shopper.Ciano Brown, 31, was taken into custody Sunday and was being held Monday at the Broward jail, according to jail records.According to jail records, Brown is facing a charge of video voyeurism in connection with the incident on Sept. 9 at the Walmart located at 7900 W. McNab Road. The suspect and female shopper were in the cosmetics section of the store while the woman was shopping, the video shows. As the woman was browsing through the assortment of items and with her back turned, the man bent down while holding the phone and extended the device underneath the woman's dress. Investigators said they believe the man used the phone to capture a video or take a photo of the woman's undergarments without her permission. Investigators had sought the public's help to find Brown.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO