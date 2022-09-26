ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL



WESH

Deputies: 2 people arrested after deadly Orange County shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies responded Tuesday to the scene of a deadly shooting and alleged burglary. The shooting happened in a parking lot located in the 6000 block of North Orange Blossom Trail. Deputies found Christian Amaro with several gunshot wounds. He was transported to the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Teen Arrested, Accused of Auto Theft, Facing 30 Charges in Miramar

An 18-year-old Miami Gardens man is facing 30 charges following a car theft in Miramar, police said. Jlen McNeill was caught driving a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis that was reported stolen from outside a Subway restaurant about 7 p.m. Sept. 22, according to the arrest report. An officer conducted a...
MIRAMAR, FL
flaglerlive.com

Toddler’s Father Faces Kidnapping Charge After Fleeing with Child; He Is Tased and Bitten in Arrest

Brandon Leohner, a 27-year-old resident of 20 Bunker Lane in Palm Coast, was arrested Tuesday on charges of kidnapping after taking the toddler he has in common with his girlfriend and driving off against his girlfriend’s wish. He drove recklessly through Palm Coast, with the child unsecured on his lap, and was arrested after a violent encounter with deputies and a police dog at McDonald’s on State Road 100.
PALM COAST, FL
click orlando

2 arrested in fatal car burglary in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and woman were arrested Tuesday in connection to a car burglary that ended with a man fatally shot, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Christian Dario Amaro, 40, was shot multiple times and found around noon by deputies who responded to...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man accused of pistol whipping man at homeless camp

A 23-year-old man is in the Lake County Jail after he reportedly hit a man with the handle of a sawed-off shotgun during an altercation at a homeless camp in Leesburg. Augustine Antonio-Cort Garza, whose address is listed as 8 Lee Road in Leesburg, was charged with simple battery after the incident, which happened shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday in wooded area near the intersection of Picciola and Park Holland roads.
LEESBURG, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Victim shoots at armed robbers, kills one in Pompano Beach

A would-be robber was killed after he was shot by his intended victim. Broward Sheriff’s Office reported that at approximately 1:18 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, Broward Regional Communications received reports of a shooting at the Envy Apartments located at 425 S.E. First Street in Pompano Beach. When deputies...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ormondbeachobserver.com

Man steals 'stolen' scooter, dumps it in ditch for police to find

9:44 p.m. — 600 block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Grand theft. Police were dispatched to a local gas station after reports that an unknown man had stolen an employee's scooter. The employee told the reporting officer that he had been outside changing the trash cans at the...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man killed after driving off road and hitting tree in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Pompano Beach was killed after he drove off the road, cleared two train tracks and hit a tree. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said 33-year-old Johnnie Young was driving his 2010 Dodge Charger sedan on West McNab Road on Sept. 24. As Young was approaching the intersection of South Dixie Highway, he proceeded straight through the intersection and off the roadway.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Argument leads to deadly shooting in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is dead following an argument that led to a shooting Sunday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Officers said the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Lake Margaret Drive off Berrywood Drive in Orlando. The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Miami

Man accused of voyeurism at Broward Walmart in custody

The Broward County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man who was caught on a store surveillance camera placing his phone under the dress of an unsuspecting female shopper.Ciano Brown, 31, was taken into custody Sunday and was being held Monday at the Broward jail, according to jail records.According to jail records, Brown is facing a charge of video voyeurism in connection with the incident on Sept. 9 at the Walmart located at 7900 W. McNab Road.  The suspect and female shopper were in the cosmetics section of the store while the woman was shopping, the video shows.  As the woman was browsing through the assortment of items and with her back turned, the man bent down while holding the phone and extended the device underneath the woman's dress.  Investigators said they believe the man used the phone to capture a video or take a photo of the woman's undergarments without her permission. Investigators had sought the public's help to find Brown.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman arrested on drug charges at Walmart in The Villages

A 24-year-old Leesburg woman was arrested on drug charges after the car she was riding in was pulled over in The Villages. Ty-Jayzha Sweeting, of 2200 Mispah Ave., was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sweeting was a back-seat passenger in a silver Nissan that a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed had a tag number that was not registered to a vehicle and had been relinquished to the state.
THE VILLAGES, FL

