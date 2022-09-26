ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Discover How Mehtabjit Teja Became An Ecommerce Expert

By stuart
The Roanoke Star
The Roanoke Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ENgQs_0iB5F8la00

Who is Mehtabjit Teja?

Mehtabjit Teja is a serial entrepreneur and digital marketing expert with over 15 years (and counting) of experience in e-commerce. Mehtabjit knows what it takes to build a successful business and succeed long-term — which makes him a successful owner of various e-commerce websites , and the boss of over 75+ employees around the world.

Mehtabjit’s journey started way back in 2008 when he first dipped his toes into the world of e-commerce. He quickly realized the potential of this growing industry and decided to start his own online business. Today, he is well-known as the founder of Branzio Watches, an online watch retailer that specializes in timepieces.

In addition to Branzio.com, Mehtabjit also owns and operates a number of other successful e-commerce businesses, selling a variety of products from accessories to men’s jewellery to SaaS.

What does Mehtabjit Teja do?

Mehtabjit is first and foremost an entrepreneur. He is the founder of Branzio Watches, but he also owns and operates several other e-commerce businesses in different fields. He is a successful digital marketer, and he has used his years of experience to grow his businesses online and provide opportunities for his remote team.

In addition to his business ventures, Mehtabjit is also a well-known public speaker and an e-commerce coach. He has spoken at various events and podcasts to help other entrepreneurs with their e-commerce needs. Mehtabjit shares advice on digital marketing, website development, and everything in between.

Mehtabjit is a firm believer in the power of e-commerce and the opportunities it provides for entrepreneurs. He is passionate about helping others to succeed in this industry and achieve their dreams. Whether it’s about acquiring a business or becoming competitive on the market, Mehtabjit knows what it takes to succeed.

Mehtabjit Teja’s Values

There are three core values that Mehtabjit lives by: determination, hard work, and perseverance.

Mehtabjit is a strong advocate of hard work and determination. He believes that these values are essential for anyone who wants to be successful not only in business but life itself. He is also a big believer in never giving up, no matter how difficult things might get. Mehtabjit has faced many challenges in his career, but he has always persevered and overcome them.

These values have helped Mehtabjit to achieve great things in his career and build successful businesses. He is an inspiration to many, and he hopes to continue helping others to reach their full potential.

Mehtabjit Teja’s Mission

In e-commerce, Mehtabjit provides customers with high-quality products, honest reviews, and great customer service. He believes it’s important to be an honest, transparent business people can trust. Besides, he is always looking for new ways to improve his websites and provide value to his customers.

Mehtabjit is on a mission to make e-commerce more accessible to everyone and provide opportunities for entrepreneurs around the world, too. He hopes to continue growing his businesses and making a positive impact on the industry.

Whether it’s about Mehtabjit Teja’s businesses or his core values, it’s clear that he is a man of integrity with a strong work ethic. He is an inspiration to many and will continue to be a driving force in the e-commerce industry.

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Macy’s Sustainability Roadmap Is Here

Over the past year, home goods companies ranging from small direct-to-consumer brands like Parachute to major companies such as Ikea and Crate & Barrel have made commitments to improving the circularity of their products. Now Macy’s joins them with a host of sustainability initiatives aimed at improving circularity through the retailer’s value chain.
ENVIRONMENT
cntraveler.com

How Big Hotel Brands Are Rethinking the Meaning of Hospitality

At the Mandarin Oriental, Boston, a robot does it all. The hotel's resident automaton, MOBI, greets guests, escorts them to their rooms, and even delivers small amenities from a stowage compartment in its belly, providing service with a (digital) smile. During the pandemic, hotels everywhere made technological leaps to adapt to the times, and now things like contactless check-in and QR-code room-service menus are givens. But what about what's next? As the past two and a half years have shown, the ways we live and travel can change rapidly, which is why hotels are hard at work designing the guest experience of the future.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Ecommerce#Branzio Com
pymnts

Paris Food Tech Startup Raises $80M to Expand Virtual Food Delivery Franchise

Food tech startup Not So Dark (NSD) has raised $80 million in a Series B funding round it will use to further expand its virtual food delivery franchise model across Europe. The funding was led by Kharis Capital and Verlinvest, with additional participation from Conviviality Ventures. With the fresh capital, the company has raised $105 million to date, Tech Funding News reported on Monday (Sept. 26).
WORLD
The Associated Press

Gatik’s Co-founder and Chief Engineer, Apeksha Kumavat, Recognized on the Inc. 2022 Female Founders 100 List

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Gatik, the market leader in autonomous middle mile logistics is proud to announce that the company’s Co-founder and Chief Engineer, Apeksha Kumavat has made Inc.’s 2022 Female Founders 100 List. This accomplishment comes hot on the heels of Kumavat being named to the 2022 Automotive News Rising Stars list and being named one of Silicon Valley Business Journal’s 40 under 40. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005860/en/ Gatik’s Co-founder and Chief Engineer, Apeksha Kumavat, Recognized on the Inc. 2022 Female Founders 100 List. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Checkmate, a Smart Shopping Tool Provider, Announces $5M Seed Funding Round

Checkmate, a personalized smart shopping tool that makes it easy for users to discover brands, apply savings and manage their orders post-purchase, announced it has secured a $5 million seed funding round led by Fuel Capital. Checkmate will use the new investment “to accelerate its product development and customer growth.”...
RETAIL
Benzinga

Strategy Analytics: Dedicated Metaverse Device Installed Base to Reach 100M in 2024

AR and VR Headsets will reach the milestone in 2 years allowing greater consumer access to the growing metaverse ecosystem. As investment in the metaverse grows, ownership of dedicated metaverse devices (VR and AR headsets) is set to surge. The latest Strategy Analytics Metaverse, Augmented and Virtual Reality (MAV) report, "Metaverse Device Forecast 2014-2027" predicts the installed base to double by 2024, from 50M today.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
technode.global

Japan's Wasabi Technologies closes $250M new funding

Wasabi Technologies, a Japan-based hot cloud storage company, announced Wednesday it has achieved unicorn status following $250 million in new funding. Wasabi Technologies said in a statement it has raised $125 million in Series D equity led by L2 Point Management with participation from Cedar Pine; an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management; and returning investors including Fidelity Management & Research Company and Forestay Capital, bringing the company’s valuation to over $1.1 billion.
BUSINESS
itsecuritywire.com

1Kosmos Recognized SINET16 Innovator for Unifying Identity Proofing and Passwordless Authentication

1Kosmos, the only company that unifies identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced it is a SINET16 Innovator Award winner for 2022. The SINET16 companies are identified for delivering the most innovative and compelling technologies in their fields to address Cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities. Winners were selected from a pool...
BUSINESS
blockchain.news

Dubai Seeks to Become Hub of Metaverse

Dubai has set the ball rolling to improve people’s lives and render creative solutions by positioning itself as the global capital of Web3 through its new blockchain and metaverse technology, according to local media outlet Gulf Today. Launched its Metaverse Strategy Plan in July, Dubai sees it as a...
WORLD
marktechpost.com

Top Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered Startups Based in Italy

Around the world, artificial intelligence is revolutionizing every industry. It is helpful to know how different startups are using AI to address problems in the real world. This article covers startups founded in Italy to watch out for that are transforming the artificial intelligence sector in various ways. Their data-backed...
WORLD
pymnts

Smart Retail Brands Drive Hybrid Shopping Experience in the UAE

In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), retailers are increasingly denying the distinction between online and in-store shopping, and the country has emerged as one of the world’s most advanced in terms of the “phygital” retail experience. Consumers in the UAE are among the most willing to embrace...
RETAIL
salestechstar.com

TDCX Expands in the Philippines to Meet Growing Demand for Complex Customer Experience Solutions

TDCX, Inc, a high-growth digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, continues its expansion path with a new office in Iloilo in the Philippines. This is TDCX’s sixth campus in the Philippines and strengthens the company’s capacity to serve Global English end-markets, such as North America, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.
ECONOMY
The Roanoke Star

The Roanoke Star

Roanoke, VA
481
Followers
248
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

TheRoanokeStar.com offers News / Sports / Arts & Culture and Business coverage for the Roanoke Valley and Southwest Virginia as well as Columnists and Commentary pieces

 https://theroanokestar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy