WAAY-TV
Ian makes landfall, could bring weekend rain
After a cool and breezy day, sky conditions will remain clear overnight as lows drop into the chilly mid- to upper 40s. Thursday looks to be a repeat of Wednesday, with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. We will continue the trend into Friday as temperatures rebound into the...
WAAY-TV
Wednesday starts chilly, ends sunny and warm
We'll have clear skies again tonight with lows dropping into the chilly upper 40s. Plenty of sunshine on Wednesday will help temperatures climb into the low to mid-70s, a bit cooler than at the start of this week. We will not see any direct impacts from the remnants of Hurricane...
WAAY-TV
Sunny weather continues for North Alabama as Hurricane Ian nears landfall in Florida
Blue skies are sticking around in North Alabama for a few more days! Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week. Afternoon highs are in the low 70s. A strong northerly wind gusting up to 25 MPH at times will make the light jacket a must for most of the day. We warm up to the upper 70s by Friday while overnight lows stay cool in the 40s.
WAAY-TV
Sunshine in North Alabama while Major Hurricane Ian impacts western Florida
Sunshine and blue skies are on-tap today for North Alabama and Southern Tennessee! Dew points are low, temperatures are cooler than even yesterday, and there is hardly a cloud in the sky! A strong breeze is coming to us from out of the northwest at about 20 mph, meaning that breezy areas in the shade are actually feeling a bit chilly today!
WAAY-TV
Grace's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Sunshine in North Alabama while Major Hurricane Ian impacts western Florida. Sunshine and blue skies are on-tap today for North Alabama and Southern Tennessee! Dew point…
WAAY-TV
More sunshine, cool mornings, and comfortable afternoons
The beautiful Fall weather continues but it will actually get a little cooler as the week goes on. Highs today reach the mid 70s under sunny skies. Afternoon highs stay in the low to mid 70s through the end of the week while overnight lows drop into the 40s. The...
WAAY-TV
Autumnal temperatures stick around, but the next weather-maker is on its way
Autumnal temperatures have officially taken over here in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee! Monday's high temperature will be near 80 with a strong, crisp breeze coming out of the northwest. Much of this workweek brings high temperatures in the mid- and upper 70s with plenty of sunshine overhead. A breeze...
WHNT-TV
Why North Alabama Isn’t Included In Red Flag Warning
On Tuesday afternoon all of Alabama was placed in a Red Flag Warning except north Alabama. The dry and breezy conditions are forecast to continue on Wednesday and Thursday. This means pleasant weather for the Tennessee Valley but could lead to an increased fire risk. In the locations under the Red Flag Warning, they are forecast to experience 30 mph wind gusts and dew points in the 20s.
WAAY-TV
Spectacular Fall weather this week, watching Hurricane Ian closely
Spectacular Fall weather is with us for much of the week ahead! Monday will be the warmest day with highs reaching 80 degrees this afternoon. As high pressure takes control of our weather pattern, cooler air continues to move in. Afternoon temperatures will stay in the 70s while overnight lows fall into the 40s!
weisradio.com
Red Flag Warning For All Central Alabama
..RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR ALL OF CENTRAL ALABAMA... The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Red Flag Warning for all of Central Alabama, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of a dry air mass and windy conditions will result in critical fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning is not recommended. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
WAAY-TV
LIVE CAMS: Hurricane Ian batters Florida
These live cameras are providing views and information about Hurricane Ian as it nears landfall in Florida on Wednesday. The streams could go down due to the weather or change. Stay with WAAY 31 News for the most up-to-date coverage of Hurricane Ian's impact. Sunshine Bridge in Tampa.
Ian Could Impact Portions of Alabama with Wind, Flooding
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa has been closely monitoring Ian for several days now. We want you to remember that this information could change based on Ian’s track and strengthening. What we are watching for is the development in the tracking of Ian. If Ian is to track farther west, this...
WAAY-TV
North Alabama volunteers ready to respond in Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall
Volunteers in North Alabama are already preparing to respond after Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida later this week. American Red Cross volunteers from the Rocket City are already on the ground in the Sunshine State, preparing to assist with recovery efforts after the storm makes landfall. Khris Anderson is...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Utilities preparing to head to Florida to help people impacted by Hurricane Ian
Huntsville Utilities announced on Wednesday eight of its members will soon be going to Orlando, Florida. As part of the American Public Power Association’s Mutual Aid Network, Huntsville Utilities responds to requests for assistance from other municipal utilities to help restore power after natural disasters and other catastrophic events.
‘Don’t take anything for granted’: Alabama coastal leaders keep watch on Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is expected to reach the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday as a powerful Category 4 storm and is forecasted to head toward the western edges of the Florida peninsula. For coastal Alabama, that’s good news. But for officials in coastal cities like Gulf Shores and Dauphin Island, the storm’s entry into the Gulf of Mexico is enough to raise concerns.
WAAY-TV
Lincoln Co. utility crew volunteers to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian makes landfall on the western coast of Florida, assistance from Middle Tennessee and North Alabama is on its way. Fayetteville Public Utilities, based in Fayetteville, Tennessee, is sending crews down to Okefenokee, Georgia, early Thursday morning. The company has been sending volunteers to hurricane-struck areas for at...
apr.org
World’s Longest Yard Sale blows through Alabama
A tradition 19 years in the making blew through Alabama this summer. This nearly two-decades-old custom brings sellers and buyers together across more than 180 miles in the World’s Longest Yard Sale. You can find a lot of treasure in yard sales. Whether that’s vinyl records, handmade crafts or...
Black Panther Spotted in Alabama? Maybe...Maybe Not.
Fairly often I'll see a social media post, a news article, or a friend will send me a story about someone spotting a very rare "black panther" somewhere in the southern United States or in my home state of Alabama. Social media frenzies often erupt around these sightings with neighborly warnings such as "Keep the kids and pets indoors!" causing fear, panic and lots of gossip. Wildlife officials almost always completely dismiss these sightings - but I have found many of the witnesses to be very credible and sincere - and the sightings persist year after year. So, what exactly are all these people seeing?
utv44.com
Alabama governor issues emergency response vehicle bypass declaration
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — For the last several days, Governor Ivey and Alabama’s emergency management officials closely monitored Ian’s projected path to ensure the state was prepared, should the storm’s path include Alabama. Since emergency officials became confident that Alabama was in the clear of the storm, the preparations changed to include assisting Florida in any way that was needed.
New Dollar General Brand Could Be Taking Alabama By Storm
It seems like Dollar General has plans to take over with all the stores they have popping up across Alabama and the U.S. I can't be the only one who notices that there is a Dollar General it seems like every 3 miles in Alabama. No matter where you turn,...
