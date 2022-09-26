Read full article on original website
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Popular Traveling LA Vegan Food Truck Heads Back To Wow El Paso
Due to its immense popularity, the Los Angeles food truck Vuture Food heads back this week with its delicious vegan comfort food to delight its fans in El Paso. Vuture Food has been making the rounds in El Paso for the last couple of years thanks to its connection with Old Sheepdog Brewery.
Celebrate Fall At Nopal Nation’s First-Ever Fall Fest At Outlet Shoppes at El Paso
Fall has arrived which means the return of Fall festivals in the borderland!. If outdoor Fall festivals are your thing then Nopal Nations' first-ever Fall Fest is where you need to be. Every weekend in October Nopal Nation Patio Grill will be hosting a family-friendly Fall Fest. Nopal Nation is...
El Paso’s Famous 3D Balloon Mural Series Grows To #11 With ‘Love’
Local artist Tino Ortega is spreading 'Love' with the latest addition of his 3D balloon mural series across El Paso. El Paso muralist Tino Otega is back with a new 3D balloon mural in East El Paso off Geronimo. So far, Ortega has created eleven murals, including his latest Love-themed 3D Balloon mural (minus one short-lived mural near the convention center in downtown El Paso).
Family Friendly Trunk-or-Treat Events Happening Across El Paso This Month
The countdown is on until Halloween! However, Halloween has already begun for some people in my neighborhood because some of my neighbors have already started decorating their homes already and honestly, I’m not mad about it. Halloween is a fun time for kids because not only do they get...
Little Flower Catholic Church’s yearly Bazaar and special Santa Teresita ceremony
EL PASO, Texas - Little Flower Catholic Church is putting on its yearly Bazaar- a market with vendors, entertainment, and more. Things will be a little bit different this year as it will be a three-day event- Friday through Sunday- and will even include a rodeo on Friday. Admission is free for the weekend but The post Little Flower Catholic Church’s yearly Bazaar and special Santa Teresita ceremony appeared first on KVIA.
People In El Paso Dearly Miss the Lovely Mountain Shadow Lake
Some lucky people in El Paso had the awesome opportunity to party at Mountain Shadow Lake. Unfortunately, I was not around when parties were lit at Mountain Shadow Lake many years ago. But thankfully, there are a couple of YouTube videos you can enjoy as a blast from the past....
Burlington Heads to Eastlake – New Store Opens This Fall
Residents of Far West El Paso, Horizon City, and Socorro are getting a new retailer in the coming weeks. Burlington is getting set to open in the Eastlake Marketplace, its fifth location in El Paso County. Eastlake Area Is Booming. Since Dollar Tree became the first retail store to open...
KVIA
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibition opens Friday at Sunland Park Mall
EL PASO, Texas -- Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel Exhibition opens Friday at Sunland Park Mall. Noah Espinola with See Global Entertainment joined ABC-7 at noon to discuss the experience. Tickets start at $22.20 for adults and $16.94 for children (ages 4-12). Discounts are available for seniors, students, military and family bundles.
Missing a Great Man “The Sandman” Who Styled the El Paso Streets
There is a man a ton of El Pasoans miss seeing around on the El Paso streets making art. Unfortunately, the El Paso streets have been a bit dull lately since his passing in 2019. Now that is a huge hint and should be a dead giveaway as to who...
KFOX 14
Road closures happening the week of Oct. 2nd through Oct. 8th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Sunday, Oct 2 through Monday Oct 3, and Thursday Oct 6. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza exit ramp to Pellicano entrance ramp. Tuesday, Oct 4 through Wednesday Oct 5.
The 5 Most Popular El Paso Destinations On The Texas Bucket List
With over 17 seasons on the air, The Texas Bucket List has gone to many locations in Texas; but which ones have the most views on YouTube?. Before I go into the top 5 spots, these are the 2 that just missed it:. Monteleone's Restaurant is #7 with 17k views.
KVIA
El Paso man travels to Orlando in response to Hurricane Ian
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man is making the journey from his home in Texas to Orlando, Florida as a volunteer for the American Red Cross. Humberto “Beto” Flores left El Paso on Tuesday with an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) to help people affected by Hurricane Ian.
Join a Fun Party That’s Going Down In El Paso for a Great Cause
There is a big event going down in El Paso that sounds like a lot of fun to be a part of. Except for this kind of fun, it is supporting a great cause that is happening in the borderland. A dear friend of mine Claudia Anchondo who you may...
Views from the anchor desk: El Paso is a diamond in the desert
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — “Views from the Anchor Desk” is a new KTSM blog my co-anchor, Natassia Paloma, and I will be putting together on a weekly basis. I couldn’t think of a more appropriate way to begin than sharing my view of El Paso. I might not be from the Sun City, but […]
The Best Replies From El Pasoans on How to Ruin an El Pasoans Day
There are so many things that come to mind that can upset or ruin an El Pasoans day. For example, when Covid-19 shut down businesses people were bummed about Chico's Tacos closing for a while. Chico's Tacos is closed was one of the many ways you could ruin an El...
5 Little-Known Fun Facts About El Paso Artist Ho Baron
We're sharing five little-known fun facts on one of El Paso's most stunning artists, Ho Baron. Discover another of El Paso's hidden gems in artist Ho Baron whose magnificent works are currently on display at the El Paso Museum of Art. Early last year, I had the opportunity to visit...
How Would You Excite an El Pasoan In 5 Words or Less?
There are quite a few ways to ruin an El Pasoans day in 5 words or less. KLAQ listeners certainly didn't hold back when it came to sharing their own two cents. The top topics that would ruin an El Pasoans day revolved around weather, sports, food chains, and a political person. The KLAQ Facebook page got some great feedback that had me wondering about another topic.
Local Tux Shop Reaches Out To El Paso Teen After Viral Homecoming Proposal Video
I am a strong believer in the phrase, “After every storm there is a rainbow,” and that proved to be correct for one El Paso teen who was in a near-fatal accident earlier this month. I previously shared the story of Franklin High School Junior Lucas Torres and...
Show Your Boo How Much You Care With Spooky Bouquets
Roses are red, blood red and they're perfect for that special someone this spooky season. Some might not think it, but Halloween can be very romantic- and for those who want to show their boos how much they care, check out these spooky bouquets that an El Paso vendor is selling this Halloween season.
KFOX 14
City of Las Cruces plans to continue growing the downtown area
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The downtown area of Las Cruces has been a popular area for both residents and tourists, and the city plans to invest in the already flourishing area. On Monday, Las Cruces City Council plans to approve the purchase of a property that is currently...
