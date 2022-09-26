ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso’s Famous 3D Balloon Mural Series Grows To #11 With ‘Love’

Local artist Tino Ortega is spreading 'Love' with the latest addition of his 3D balloon mural series across El Paso. El Paso muralist Tino Otega is back with a new 3D balloon mural in East El Paso off Geronimo. So far, Ortega has created eleven murals, including his latest Love-themed 3D Balloon mural (minus one short-lived mural near the convention center in downtown El Paso).
EL PASO, TX
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
KVIA ABC-7

Little Flower Catholic Church’s yearly Bazaar and special Santa Teresita ceremony

EL PASO, Texas - Little Flower Catholic Church is putting on its yearly Bazaar- a market with vendors, entertainment, and more. Things will be a little bit different this year as it will be a three-day event- Friday through Sunday- and will even include a rodeo on Friday. Admission is free for the weekend but The post Little Flower Catholic Church’s yearly Bazaar and special Santa Teresita ceremony appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Burlington Heads to Eastlake – New Store Opens This Fall

Residents of Far West El Paso, Horizon City, and Socorro are getting a new retailer in the coming weeks. Burlington is getting set to open in the Eastlake Marketplace, its fifth location in El Paso County. Eastlake Area Is Booming. Since Dollar Tree became the first retail store to open...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibition opens Friday at Sunland Park Mall

EL PASO, Texas -- Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel Exhibition opens Friday at Sunland Park Mall. Noah Espinola with See Global Entertainment joined ABC-7 at noon to discuss the experience. Tickets start at $22.20 for adults and $16.94 for children (ages 4-12). Discounts are available for seniors, students, military and family bundles.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closures happening the week of Oct. 2nd through Oct. 8th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Sunday, Oct 2 through Monday Oct 3, and Thursday Oct 6. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza exit ramp to Pellicano entrance ramp. Tuesday, Oct 4 through Wednesday Oct 5.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso man travels to Orlando in response to Hurricane Ian

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man is making the journey from his home in Texas to Orlando, Florida as a volunteer for the American Red Cross. Humberto “Beto” Flores left El Paso on Tuesday with an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) to help people affected by Hurricane Ian.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Views from the anchor desk: El Paso is a diamond in the desert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — “Views from the Anchor Desk” is a new KTSM blog my co-anchor, Natassia Paloma, and I will be putting together on a weekly basis. I couldn’t think of a more appropriate way to begin than sharing my view of El Paso. I might not be from the Sun City, but […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

5 Little-Known Fun Facts About El Paso Artist Ho Baron

We're sharing five little-known fun facts on one of El Paso's most stunning artists, Ho Baron. Discover another of El Paso's hidden gems in artist Ho Baron whose magnificent works are currently on display at the El Paso Museum of Art. Early last year, I had the opportunity to visit...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

How Would You Excite an El Pasoan In 5 Words or Less?

There are quite a few ways to ruin an El Pasoans day in 5 words or less. KLAQ listeners certainly didn't hold back when it came to sharing their own two cents. The top topics that would ruin an El Pasoans day revolved around weather, sports, food chains, and a political person. The KLAQ Facebook page got some great feedback that had me wondering about another topic.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Show Your Boo How Much You Care With Spooky Bouquets

Roses are red, blood red and they're perfect for that special someone this spooky season. Some might not think it, but Halloween can be very romantic- and for those who want to show their boos how much they care, check out these spooky bouquets that an El Paso vendor is selling this Halloween season.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

City of Las Cruces plans to continue growing the downtown area

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The downtown area of Las Cruces has been a popular area for both residents and tourists, and the city plans to invest in the already flourishing area. On Monday, Las Cruces City Council plans to approve the purchase of a property that is currently...
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas.

