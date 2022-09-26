ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

How major US stock indexes fared Monday 9/26/2022

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Stocks fell on Wall Street and put major indexes deeper into a slump as recession fears grow.

The S&P 500 fell 1% Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell. The losses were broad and included banks, health care companies and retailers.

The British pound slumped to an all-time low against the dollar and investors continued to dump British government bonds in displeasure over a sweeping tax cut plan announced in London last week. Treasury yields continued to rise as the Federal Reserve and other global central banks step up their fight against inflation.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 38.19 points, or 1%, to 3,655.04.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 329.60 points, or 1.1%, to 29,260.81.

The Nasdaq fell 65 points, or 0.6%, to 10,802.92.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 23.71 points, or 1.4%, to 1,655.88.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 1,111.14 points, or 23.3%.

The Dow is down 7,077.49 points, or 19.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,842.05 points, or 30.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 589.43 points, or 26.3%.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

