Marietta, GA

cobbcountycourier.com

Multi-vehicle rollover crash in Marietta results in serious injuries to all parties

Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department issued a public information release reporting that a multi-vehicle rollover accident occured on Cobb Parkway at the Canton Road Connector, resulting in multiple serious injuries. The accident is being investigated by the Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit.
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man ran over by 4 cars dies in Marietta, police investigating

MARIETTA, Ga. - Marietta police are investigating a fatal incident in which a man was struck by four different cars before traffic stopped. Officers from Marietta Police Department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) said the fatal pedestrian crashes happened Saturday night on Roswell Road. Police said the 38-year-old Hispanic man...
MARIETTA, GA
#Cross Road#North Georgia#Accident
eastcobbnews.com

Pedestrian hit by four vehicles in fatal Roswell Road crash

A man who crossed Roswell Road near Powers Ferry Road Saturday night was struck by four vehicles and was killed, according to Marietta Police. Police said in a message Monday afternoon that the victim’s name has not been released because next-of-kin are still being notified. He was identified by...
MARIETTA, GA
wrganews.com

Floyd County Police arrest Lindale man for Theft

According to Floyd County jail Records, on September 27th at 8:50 AM, the Floyd County Police Department arrested 33-year-old Steven Joseph Branton at a Sunset Circle address in Lindale after he allegedly entered someone’s vehicle without permission and stole a purse, 150 dollars, and various financial cards. Branton is...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

UPDATE: Woman escapes attempted rape on Cricket Frog Trail

COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department is cautioning users of the Cricket Frog Trail to take precautions after a walker was attacked by two men who attempted to rape her Monday evening. According to Officer Aaron Malcolm, a woman was walking her dog on the trail just south of...
COVINGTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

19-year-old racer caught driving 133 mph in Powder Springs, sheriff says

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - A Georgia teenager is facing charges after deputies say he was caught going over 130 miles per hour on Powder Springs parkway. The Powder Springs Police Department says that officers were working in the area of CH James Parkway early Saturday morning when they spotted two car racing through the area.
POWDER SPRINGS, GA
Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

