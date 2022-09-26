Read full article on original website
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A woman who was found guilty in a deadly hit-and-run will spend the next decade behind bars. A judge sentenced Dominique Houston to 15 years for the April 2021 death of Michael Farmer in Sandy Springs. She will have to serve 10 years with the remaining five years on probation.
