2 men go to prison for brutal River North attack that went viral last summer

Two Chicago men have been sentenced to prison for brutally beating and robbing two men in the middle of State Street last year. CWBChicago published city of Chicago surveillance footage of the attack one day after it happened early on August 28, 2021. The video went viral, drawing widespread attention to River North’s growing crime problem.
NBC Chicago

At Least 2 Hurt After Shots Fired at Chicago Police Department's Homan Square Station

NOTE: Chicago police are scheduled to give an update at 3 p.m. That press conference will be streamed live in the player above. You may need to refresh your page to see it. At least two people, including an officer, were hurt when shots were fired at the Chicago Police Department's Homan Square station Monday afternoon as sources tell NBC 5 a training exercise turned into a frightening situation.
fox32chicago.com

Pair robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO - A man and a woman were robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on Chicago's North Side. The pair, 68 and 64, were walking on the sidewalk around 10:32 p.m. in the 600 block of West Fullerton when two gunmen approached and demanded their belongings at gunpoint, police said.
CBS Chicago

Man shot and killed while driving in The Gap neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a driver in The Gap neighborhood Tuesday night. Police said the 30-year-old victim was driving near 31st Street and Indiana Avenue around 10:15 p.m. when someone fired shots from a white sedan. At least three bullet holes were found in the driver's side of the victim's vehicle.The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died. 
Forest Park Review

Two drivers in rowdy funeral procession charged with reckless driving

Two Chicago women taking part in a funeral procession were cited for negligent driving after they blocked traffic near the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Des Plaines Avenue. The incident took place Sept. 24 at around 1:20 p.m. Forest Park police were alerted that a rowdy funeral procession was heading...
CBS Chicago

Cell phone video shows elderly CTA rider brutally attacked on Red Line

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is word of yet another attack on the CTA's Red Line. This time some hard-to-watch video shows an elderly passenger getting robbed and hit with a wine bottle. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with TeShaun Terry, who recorded the video. Terry turned down an interview for fear of retaliation. We asked why everyone stood and watched, but no one stepped in. Terry said she was in shock and fearful she would get assaulted as well. Terry can be heard yelling, "Oh my God" on the video she recorded early Sunday morning at the 95th Red Line station. It shows...
The Record North Shore

18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow

A complicated, tragic story keeps getting more complicated. Local authorities on Sept. 20 charged Jacob Firestone, 18, with obstructing justice after he attempted to conceal evidence related to the death of 45-year-old Matthew Ascaridis, of Highland Park, on Saturday, Sept. 17, on Fort Sheridan Beach. According to previous Record reporting, Ascaridis reportedly lived near the […] The post 18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow appeared first on The Record.
