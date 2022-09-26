Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
Chicago is a Welcoming City as They Support Over 1,000 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications openLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Related
cwbchicago.com
2 men go to prison for brutal River North attack that went viral last summer
Two Chicago men have been sentenced to prison for brutally beating and robbing two men in the middle of State Street last year. CWBChicago published city of Chicago surveillance footage of the attack one day after it happened early on August 28, 2021. The video went viral, drawing widespread attention to River North’s growing crime problem.
NBC Chicago
Days After Being Wounded in Road Rage Shooting, Chicago Cop No Longer With Department
An off-duty Chicago cop who was wounded in an apparent road rage shooting last week in Irving Park “is no longer a member of the department,” a police spokesman said Monday. The ex-cop, a 27-year-old woman, “was a probationary police officer at the time and we do not...
cwbchicago.com
Teen attacked, robbed firefighter who refused to cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet, Chicago police say
A 17-year-old boy attacked, robbed, and threatened to shoot a Chicago firefighter at a South Side firehouse because the fireman refused to cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet, according to Chicago police and a source. The incredible incident happened in West Pullman at 1024 West 119th Street, a Chicago Fire...
Chicago auto repair shops on Northwest Side targeted by car thieves, CPD warns
Chicago police are warning auto repair businesses on the Northwest Side that thieves are targeting vehicles in their shops.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Chicago
At Least 2 Hurt After Shots Fired at Chicago Police Department's Homan Square Station
NOTE: Chicago police are scheduled to give an update at 3 p.m. That press conference will be streamed live in the player above. You may need to refresh your page to see it. At least two people, including an officer, were hurt when shots were fired at the Chicago Police Department's Homan Square station Monday afternoon as sources tell NBC 5 a training exercise turned into a frightening situation.
Chicago police: Couple robbed at gunpoint while walking in Lincoln Park
A man and woman were robbed at gunpoint while walking in Lincoln Park Tuesday night, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Pair robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park
CHICAGO - A man and a woman were robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on Chicago's North Side. The pair, 68 and 64, were walking on the sidewalk around 10:32 p.m. in the 600 block of West Fullerton when two gunmen approached and demanded their belongings at gunpoint, police said.
Federal charges filed in fatal shooting of teen during carjacking in Pullman
Federal charges have been filed against a man in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man during a carjacking last November in Pullman on the South Side.
RELATED PEOPLE
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Inmate charged in Chicago homicides, shooting of Kenosha K-9 Riggs, assaults officer
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) — An inmate at the Racine County Jail assaulted a correctional officer Tuesday, Sept. 27 and the attack was caught on camera. Allan Brown head-butted to an officer while he was being moved to a new cell. The officer had to be treated for face injuries.
Man shot and killed while driving in The Gap neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a driver in The Gap neighborhood Tuesday night. Police said the 30-year-old victim was driving near 31st Street and Indiana Avenue around 10:15 p.m. when someone fired shots from a white sedan. At least three bullet holes were found in the driver's side of the victim's vehicle.The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died.
Chicago violence: Jury selection set to begin for Gage Park mass murder case
"In my 28 years, I haven't seen a case that has hit as close to home for myself and so many others in this department," then-CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson said at the time.
Forest Park Review
Two drivers in rowdy funeral procession charged with reckless driving
Two Chicago women taking part in a funeral procession were cited for negligent driving after they blocked traffic near the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Des Plaines Avenue. The incident took place Sept. 24 at around 1:20 p.m. Forest Park police were alerted that a rowdy funeral procession was heading...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida alleged robber armed with gun claims ‘I’m from Chicago, bro,' leaves when clerk displays own weapon
A man casually carrying a shotgun and claiming to be from Chicago walked into a Florida convenience store during an attempted robbery but walked out when a clerk displayed his own weapon, authorities said. Rakim Stephen Tate, 32, made a bad decision that "became a worse decision" when he walked...
Man charged in death of 18-year-old after domestic dispute on Northwest Side
A man has been charged with killing an 18-year-old after an argument on the Northwest Side. Zack Park was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a “domestic related dispute” ended in the shooting death of John Park in North Park.
Chicago police to discuss recent public safety efforts
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police will speak on recent public safety efforts Monday morning.First Deputy Supt. Eric Carter and CPD command staff will speak with reporters at Kingdom Word Church, located at 114th and king drive at 11 a.m.
fox32chicago.com
Federal trial begins for alleged leader of West Side gang: 'Wicked Town's specialty was violence'
CHICAGO - Brazen, devastating acts of bloodshed earned respect in the world of the Wicked Town street gang, a federal jury heard Monday. And in that world, Donald "Lil’ Don" Lee quickly rose within the ranks. He allegedly killed three people in three years, and he soon became the leader of the West Side gang — its "shot caller," a prosecutor said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cell phone video shows elderly CTA rider brutally attacked on Red Line
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is word of yet another attack on the CTA's Red Line. This time some hard-to-watch video shows an elderly passenger getting robbed and hit with a wine bottle. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with TeShaun Terry, who recorded the video. Terry turned down an interview for fear of retaliation. We asked why everyone stood and watched, but no one stepped in. Terry said she was in shock and fearful she would get assaulted as well. Terry can be heard yelling, "Oh my God" on the video she recorded early Sunday morning at the 95th Red Line station. It shows...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with murdering teen during robbery on South Side last year
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with murdering a teenager during a robbery last fall. Deandre Norels, Jr., 20, is charged with one count of using a firearm to cause a murder, one count of using a firearm during a crime of violence, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery and one count of robbery.
18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow
A complicated, tragic story keeps getting more complicated. Local authorities on Sept. 20 charged Jacob Firestone, 18, with obstructing justice after he attempted to conceal evidence related to the death of 45-year-old Matthew Ascaridis, of Highland Park, on Saturday, Sept. 17, on Fort Sheridan Beach. According to previous Record reporting, Ascaridis reportedly lived near the […] The post 18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow appeared first on The Record.
nypressnews.com
Chicago man killed, 3 others wounded in mass shooting in Hammond, Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind (CBS) – One man is dead and three other people are wounded in a mass shooting in Hammond Sunday morning. Around 1:40 a.m., Hammond police responded to a call of shots fired at Serenity Hall, located in the 6200 block of Kennedy Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located...
Comments / 0