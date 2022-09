New York Mets reliever Edwin Diaz visited a baseball clinic Monday in Massapequa.

Aspiring players got the chance to train and play with the pro. Diaz says it was also a great experience for him.

"We're here with the kids having fun, teaching them, giving some lessons," Diaz says.

Mr. Met joined Diaz on the field before he spoke to the young players about how to take their talents to the next level.