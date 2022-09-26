ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

mountaintimes.info

Two Windsor County companies launch new cannabis instrument

A new Vermont-based company has developed the first direct-light, smokeless instrument bringing a new way to use cannabis to the rapidly growing market. The MagicStone brand is the result of a combined effort of two iconic Vermont companies: The Imagination Company in Bethel and Vermont Soapstone in Perkinsville. Developed and patented by Jim Giberti, the new MagicStone Odyssey is handcrafted and precision tooled from a single block of soapstone and delivers the benefits of a vaporizer with the simplicity of use of a traditional pipe — no batteries, no pre-heating, and virtually no maintenance.
WINDSOR COUNTY, VT
sevendaysvt

Inside Rutland’s Mountain Girl Cannabis, One of Vermont’s First Adult-Use Dispensaries

When Vermont's adult-use cannabis market opens on Saturday, October 1, so will the state's first nonmedical, recreational cannabis dispensaries. Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland will be among them. Seven Days took a tour of the store last week, just 10 days before its grand opening. At that time, picturing Mountain Girl ready for business took some imagination — and a little faith.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Vt. booster clinics continue; vaccine info available in 16 languages

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials continue to offer the bivalent COVID vaccine at walk-in clinics around the state and there are now new informational videos in over a dozen languages. The booster shot with the omicron-targeted formula is intended for people aged 12 and up who have already...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

NBC5 In Depth: Discussing the future of Jay Peak Resort

JAY, Vt. — With the EB-5 fraud scandal finally behind them, hundreds of Jay Peak Resort employees are gearing up for the winter season as a new management team takes over. This week on NBC5 In Depth, Stewart Ledbetter discusses the future of Jay Peak with Steve Wright, the president and CEO of the popular ski resort, to learn what guests can expect as they prepare to hit the slopes this year.
JAY, VT
WCAX

State of Vermont selling surplus supplies

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services is getting rid of surplus office supplies in Montpelier, and you can go to the sale. The sale opened on Monday to state agencies and departments. On Tuesday, schools, towns and nonprofit agencies gained access. Wednesday, the sale...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Plattsburgh begins five-week hydrant flushing project

Governor Phil Scott is in St. Albans to announce the winners of more than $4M in downtown rehabilitation money. A moose was hit not once but twice on I-91 South in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Concerns about safety arise as Vermont faces crossing guard shortage. Updated: 6 hours ago. Walking to...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Leaf-peeping season expected to bring more tourists than years past

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s no secret that leap-peeping season is a popular one in Vermont, and according to the Stowe Area Association, it’s only getting more popular. Stowe is known for its foliage viewing, attracting thousands from all over the world every year to peep the leaves.
STOWE, VT
WCAX

Burlington to pump out phosphorus in city’s wastewater

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington wastewater treatment facility may soon be extracting even more phosphorus from the water. Currently, the wastewater plant is able to remove 95% of the phosphorus that comes into the plant. The phosphorus is partially to blame for cyanobacteria blooms in Lake Champlain. Thanks to...
BURLINGTON, VT
Outsider.com

Fourth Coyote Put Down in Vermont Town After String of Unprovoked Attacks on Humans

The City of Burlington put down a fourth coyote after believing it to be involved in various attacks on people when there was no provocation. In a September 23 tweet, the city claimed that the animal in question was ” stalking and chasing people.” Authorities explained why they euthanized the animal.“It has been eliminated because it was aggressive, not afraid of humans or showing normal coyote behavior,” they tweeted.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Police seize heroin, fentanyl from Barre transitional housing unit

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Barre City Police say they seized 130 bags of heroin and fentanyl Friday afternoon. Police say they served a search warrant at a transitional housing unit in the city and arrested Malcolm Morillo, 25, of Springfield, Massachusetts. Along with the 130 bags, Police say they found...
BARRE, VT

