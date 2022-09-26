Read full article on original website
Two Windsor County companies launch new cannabis instrument
A new Vermont-based company has developed the first direct-light, smokeless instrument bringing a new way to use cannabis to the rapidly growing market. The MagicStone brand is the result of a combined effort of two iconic Vermont companies: The Imagination Company in Bethel and Vermont Soapstone in Perkinsville. Developed and patented by Jim Giberti, the new MagicStone Odyssey is handcrafted and precision tooled from a single block of soapstone and delivers the benefits of a vaporizer with the simplicity of use of a traditional pipe — no batteries, no pre-heating, and virtually no maintenance.
Inside Rutland’s Mountain Girl Cannabis, One of Vermont’s First Adult-Use Dispensaries
When Vermont's adult-use cannabis market opens on Saturday, October 1, so will the state's first nonmedical, recreational cannabis dispensaries. Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland will be among them. Seven Days took a tour of the store last week, just 10 days before its grand opening. At that time, picturing Mountain Girl ready for business took some imagination — and a little faith.
Cannabis Cornucopia: The Bounty of Vermont’s Legal Weed Industry Is Coming — Slowly — to a Store Near You
It's finally here. Vermonters have waited years — hell, decades — for the state's regulated, adult-use cannabis market, which is scheduled to "open" on Saturday, October 1. By the time you read this, sales may have already begun. But the opening will not be as grand as once...
Vt. booster clinics continue; vaccine info available in 16 languages
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials continue to offer the bivalent COVID vaccine at walk-in clinics around the state and there are now new informational videos in over a dozen languages. The booster shot with the omicron-targeted formula is intended for people aged 12 and up who have already...
NBC5 In Depth: Discussing the future of Jay Peak Resort
JAY, Vt. — With the EB-5 fraud scandal finally behind them, hundreds of Jay Peak Resort employees are gearing up for the winter season as a new management team takes over. This week on NBC5 In Depth, Stewart Ledbetter discusses the future of Jay Peak with Steve Wright, the president and CEO of the popular ski resort, to learn what guests can expect as they prepare to hit the slopes this year.
CVPH now offering clinical training program that lets students earn while they learn
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — If you've ever thought about a career in health care, a new program at CVPH might be of interest to you. The Plattsburgh hospital is now offering a clinical assistant training program that offers qualified applicants the chance to gain clinical experience and get paid as hospitals and other industries continue to face labor shortages.
Cannabis Control Board issues 13 new licenses
Four retail operations are now licensed to open Oct. 1. Read the story on VTDigger here: Cannabis Control Board issues 13 new licenses.
Dollar General Stakes a Claim — and Meets Resistance — in Royalton
It's been almost six years since residents of Royalton fought off wealthy Utah businessman David Hall's plan to build a utopian city in rural Windsor County. Now, they're contending with a more familiar outsider: Dollar General. The ubiquitous discount chain says it hopes to break ground soon for a store...
Police concerned about increase in catalytic converter thefts in Northeast Kingdom
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Crooks can get them quickly and they’re stealing them more often: catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in the Northeast Kingdom. At Hayes Ford in Newport, remnants are left on the ground after a catalytic converter was stolen and the thieves left their tools behind.
Open to Public Friday, 9/30 Coming Together: Substance Abuse & Addiction Summit - Champlain Valley Expo, Essex Junction
Sponsored - This event is open to the public. We urge anyone who is interested in knowing where resources are for themselves or someone they love, who are battling addiction, to attend. It is about hope for anyone struggling with substance use, making more resources available statewide and saving lives.
State of Vermont selling surplus supplies
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services is getting rid of surplus office supplies in Montpelier, and you can go to the sale. The sale opened on Monday to state agencies and departments. On Tuesday, schools, towns and nonprofit agencies gained access. Wednesday, the sale...
Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters
A SpaceX mission to deploy Starlink satellites was visible from Vermont on Saturday night, puzzling many who spotted the rocket’s path. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters.
Plattsburgh begins five-week hydrant flushing project
Governor Phil Scott is in St. Albans to announce the winners of more than $4M in downtown rehabilitation money. A moose was hit not once but twice on I-91 South in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Concerns about safety arise as Vermont faces crossing guard shortage. Updated: 6 hours ago. Walking to...
Leaf-peeping season expected to bring more tourists than years past
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s no secret that leap-peeping season is a popular one in Vermont, and according to the Stowe Area Association, it’s only getting more popular. Stowe is known for its foliage viewing, attracting thousands from all over the world every year to peep the leaves.
Burlington to pump out phosphorus in city’s wastewater
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington wastewater treatment facility may soon be extracting even more phosphorus from the water. Currently, the wastewater plant is able to remove 95% of the phosphorus that comes into the plant. The phosphorus is partially to blame for cyanobacteria blooms in Lake Champlain. Thanks to...
Company offering ghost tours of historic W.W. Hartwell House in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A local company is offering guests a spooky opportunity to tour one of Clinton County's most famous historic homes. On Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, amateur ghost hunters and history buffs alike can visit the W.W. Hartwell House in Plattsburgh, a 19th-century mansion with some serious Halloween vibes.
Fourth Coyote Put Down in Vermont Town After String of Unprovoked Attacks on Humans
The City of Burlington put down a fourth coyote after believing it to be involved in various attacks on people when there was no provocation. In a September 23 tweet, the city claimed that the animal in question was ” stalking and chasing people.” Authorities explained why they euthanized the animal.“It has been eliminated because it was aggressive, not afraid of humans or showing normal coyote behavior,” they tweeted.
UVM student-athlete has been located
The University of Vermont Police is seeking assistance locating Randy Montie, of Burlington.
Ron Krupp: The Champlain RIGHTway is a better alternative to the Champlain Parkway
It is no longer acceptable to bisect a community with a highway project like the Champlain Parkway that creates noise, pollution, safety and quality of life issues in a low-income neighborhood. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ron Krupp: The Champlain RIGHTway is a better alternative to the Champlain Parkway.
Police seize heroin, fentanyl from Barre transitional housing unit
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Barre City Police say they seized 130 bags of heroin and fentanyl Friday afternoon. Police say they served a search warrant at a transitional housing unit in the city and arrested Malcolm Morillo, 25, of Springfield, Massachusetts. Along with the 130 bags, Police say they found...
