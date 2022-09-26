ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Morrisville Supermarket Celebrates Community With Food Samples, Fun Activities

In celebration of the communities that shop in their stores, a popular supermarket chain will be hosting events this week. GIANT will be hosting a series of Community Celebrations at their stores this month, with their next one being held in Bucks County this Wednesday. The celebrations are to mark Hispanic Heritage month, where the chain will celebrate their customers and employees that make them a part of the community.
MORRISVILLE, PA
delawaretoday.com

CupKate’s Bake Shop Is a Must-Visit Sweet Spot in Greenville

Wilmington native Katie Singley fulfilled a lifelong dream when she opened CupKate’s bake shop in Greenville. Kate Singley loves the sweet life. An entrepreneurial spirit, she started baking with her mom, who would make special cakes for family birthdays and events, when she was in high school. When she...
GREENVILLE, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
New Jersey State
City
Springfield, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
PhillyBite

Best Barn Wedding Venues in the Philadelphia Region

Philadelphia, PA - When planning your wedding, consider an outdoor ceremony and cocktail hour at one of the best barn wedding venues in the Philadelphia area. Barn on Bridge features original wood beams from 1773 and a tented Upper Garden. The historic property was once a dairy farm and can accommodate up to 200 guests. The venue can also accommodate a smaller reception in its tented space.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Temple News

Temple student DJs at local bars and clubs in Philadelphia

For his college essay, Arjun Patel wrote about the euphoric feeling of people dancing and singing to his music when he would DJ an event with his uncle. “It’s a euphoric feeling knowing that you are the reason the crowd is enjoying and having a good time,” Patel said. “You have so much responsibility to make every person enjoy themselves and the moment you can see everyone dancing is a surreal feeling. That’s how I know I’m doing my job right.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
stupiddope.com

Sheron Barber Launches His ‘Legend Where I’m From’ Collection This Month

The well-renowned atelier, Sheron Barber, known for his extreme skill, and craftsmanship will be releasing an exclusive collection; on September 30th at 12 pm EST, available only at sheronbarber.com and NTWRK. The ‘Legends Where I’m From” launch is a motocross-inspired collection, that will provide 14 new pieces by the Camden, NJ fashion designer.
CAMDEN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphians#Flea Market#Salvation Army#The Phila Flea Markets
mainlinetoday.com

5 Can’t-Miss October Events Happening Around the Main Line

Which October events will you check out? Photo by Ed Williams. Get ready for cooler weather and spooky fun with these events happening around the Main Line region in October. Have designs on making it big— or just making it—in the music industry? This year’s Philly Music Fest brings together some key regional players for three hours of brainstorming and advice on management, booking, radio, streaming, publicity, production, promotion and more. The list of insiders includes WXPN’s Bruce Warren, Mike Vasilikos and John Vettesse, WMMR’s Sara Parker, Low Cut Connie’s Adam Weiner (pictured), Live Nation’s Jon Hampton, and many more. Even better, the event is free. To register, visit phillymusicfest.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Temple News

Here are some ways to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Philadelphia

From on-campus events at Temple University to parades and dance performances in Philadelphia, there are several ways you can honor Hispanic Heritage Month. Hispanic Heritage Month was first introduced by Lyndon B. Johnson in 1968 and lasts from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. The month-long holiday aims to recognize the contributions of Hispanic Americans as well as celebrate the history, culture, traditions and achievements of Americans whose ancestors originate from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Elkins Park Residents Kept Their Celeb-Chef Brunch Under Wraps; Now, the Secret Is Out

Waffle tacos.Image via Chef Vargas - Brunch N' Tacos at Instagram. Chef Jose Vargas and his Brunch N’ Tacos is an Elkins Park hidden gem, one that locals flock to for five-star midmorning dishes with some ethnic zip. But to their chagrin — and to the advantage of brunch fans across Montgomery County — the word on this culinary gem is leaking. PHL17’s coverage of it, for example, is sure to extend locals’ wait for tables.
ELKINS PARK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Shopping
Marilyn Johnson

What to Eat & Drink at Old City Fest

Old City District presents the seventh annual Old City Fest on Sunday, October 9, 2022, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm, along N. 3rd Street (from Market to Race) and Arch Street (from 2nd to 4th). Activities will include the Family Fun Zone presented by Adventure Aquarium, dueling pianos presented by The Bourse Food Hall, Cherry Street Garden presented by City Winery, and a wide array of food, beverages, art, craft, and retail shopping, with 100+ vendors participating. Admission is free, with food and drink pay-as-you-go.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Bassetts Ice Cream, Classic Local Brand, Moved on Decades Ago from Downright Stubborn Employee

This vintage ice cream churn got its power from what today would be considered an unusual source but was common in 1861 mass-production practices. Philadelphia’s Bassetts Ice Cream, recognized as the oldest ice cream company in the U.S., remains a favorite among collar county consumers. But its appeal is national, thanks to web sales and a shipping policy that sends pints to dessert lovers across the country.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mainlinetoday.com

This Villanova Couple Upgraded Their Empty Nest

A revamped bedroom and bath in Villanova helps reconnect this Main Line couple after their children left home. After the kids left home, a couple in Villanova turned their thoughts to creating the perfect empty nest, a serene bed-and-bath suite where they could really reconnect with each other. They envisioned a timeless and sophisticated retreat with abundant natural light, high-end finishes and a relaxing vibe.
VILLANOVA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy