ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 113

Betty Parrish
2d ago

I don't know why Brian Kemp just didn't advise to have this little change put on the folks snap card. He want to make it look like he's doing something to help but folks catching heck trying to spend it. What are they up to? Give the folks that money on the snap cards, stop getting on these folks last nerve with these few dollars that belong to the people anyway. I wouldn't vote for you for thousands. You just trying to get votes.

Reply(12)
47
Sheron Ford
2d ago

well it people like me I am 62 and don't understand on email and stuff like that just send it on a card you can go to the ATM and get the money thanks you

Reply(8)
15
Anita Whooper
2d ago

I'm a singing I haven't gotten anything in the seniors in my building haven't got anything why don't they take care of all the Georgia

Reply(1)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALB 10

Georgia cash assistance program encounters glitch

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A statewide cash assistance program designed to support thousands of needy Georgians is more of a hinderance than a help. The Department of Human Services acknowledged a technical glitch with their system this week preventing some recipients from accessing the funds. Joe Petro got...
GEORGIA STATE
wabe.org

Georgia homeowners can apply for mortgage assistance from COVID-related impacts

Over two years after the height of the pandemic, Georgia homeowners and their families are still recovering from the financial damage brought upon by COVID-19. On this edition of “Closer Look,” Tonya Cureton Curry, deputy commissioner for housing at the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, discusses the department’s newly introduced mortgage assistance program.
GEORGIA STATE
ncsha.org

Over $30M in Financial Assistance Distributed to Georgia Homeowners to Date

ATLANTA (Monday, September 26, 2022) – Congressman David Scott, (GA-13) and Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) Commissioner Christopher Nunn announced the launch of the Georgia Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) in January and nearly $30M has been expended to Georgian homeowners since the program’s inception. The state of...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
April Killian

Black Panther Spotted in Alabama? Maybe...Maybe Not.

Fairly often I'll see a social media post, a news article, or a friend will send me a story about someone spotting a very rare "black panther" somewhere in the southern United States or in my home state of Alabama. Social media frenzies often erupt around these sightings with neighborly warnings such as "Keep the kids and pets indoors!" causing fear, panic and lots of gossip. Wildlife officials almost always completely dismiss these sightings - but I have found many of the witnesses to be very credible and sincere - and the sightings persist year after year. So, what exactly are all these people seeing?
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cash Assistance#State Of Georgia#The State Department#Payment Processors#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Apple Pay#Mastercard#Georgia Dhs#Georgians#Medicaid#Tanf
J.R. Heimbigner

Stimulus money available for your rent or mortgage

photo of money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Did you know that stimulus money is still available to many residents in Texas? The key is to know where to find these government funds to help you pay your mortgage or rent. In many cases, stimulus money often comes from the federal government and is then sent to different agencies or organizations. In some cases, there are actually state and local agencies in place with funds ready to help you out.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
WJCL

Huge surplus leaves Georgia with $6.6B in cash to spend

ATLANTA — Georgia ran a surplus of more than $6 billion in the budget year ended June 30. That means the state’s next governor and lawmakers could spend or give back billions more than this year. The State Accounting Office says Georgia had all that extra money even...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

When, where will Ian make landfall in Georgia?

ATLANTA - As Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on Florida's gulf coast, residents in southern and coastal areas of Georgia anxiously anticipate the looming storm. Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for Hurricane Ian's arrival. Hurricane...
GEORGIA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Atlanta has started two pilot guaranteed income programs

(The Center Square) – The city of Atlanta launched its guaranteed income pilot program earlier this year in the wake of the COVID pandemic that gives $500 a month to 300 Atlanta residents. According to the city, the guaranteed income program "is meant to supplement rather than replace the...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Tracking Ian: Potential impact on Georgia

Hurricane Ian is making its way toward Florida and the storms path will determine just what effects will be felt across Georgia. Watches are already in effect for parts of the Georgia coast. If the storm stays to the east, metro Atlanta will see less severe impacts.
Cadrene Heslop

Many Georgia Residents To Receive $350

The state of the economy has put pressure on the budgets of many Americans. The state plans to help by sending people one-time payments of extra cash. Governor Brian Kemp dedicated over $1 billion to the Department of Human Services. The funds will provide cash aid. It is a one-time bonus payment for people in Medicaid, PeachCare for Kids, SNAP, or TANF. Governor Kemp said the money aims to help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable residents. It will aid them in coping with the continued economic impacts and inflation. (source)
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy