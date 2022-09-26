Read full article on original website
Betty Parrish
2d ago
I don't know why Brian Kemp just didn't advise to have this little change put on the folks snap card. He want to make it look like he's doing something to help but folks catching heck trying to spend it. What are they up to? Give the folks that money on the snap cards, stop getting on these folks last nerve with these few dollars that belong to the people anyway. I wouldn't vote for you for thousands. You just trying to get votes.
Reply(12)
47
Sheron Ford
2d ago
well it people like me I am 62 and don't understand on email and stuff like that just send it on a card you can go to the ATM and get the money thanks you
Reply(8)
15
Anita Whooper
2d ago
I'm a singing I haven't gotten anything in the seniors in my building haven't got anything why don't they take care of all the Georgia
Reply(1)
14
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
There's a fabulous golf course in the middle of Atlanta where you can dine overlooking lush greeneryMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Man Sentenced to Prison For Lottery Scam, Taking Millions From the ElderlyTaxBuzzCalifornia State
Esthetician Elyse Whisby Offers Key Skincare Tips For Melanated WomenVeronica Charnell MediaJonesboro, GA
For A Flatter Hike at Kennesaw Mountain Park, Venture Out to the Pine Forest at Cheatham HillDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Comments / 113