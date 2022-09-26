ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Camie Daigle
2d ago

Great detective work . May this man Rest In Peace and his wife find peace knowing that some people do really care an take time to find the answers for justice. Honesty is the best policy! Sad those other guys weren’t honest.

Honest and Opinionated
1d ago

I will always say a prayer for his widow and family when I pass by that hotel during my trips between Louisiana and Houston

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Shooting: Teenager Arrested After Opelousas Man Dies in Neighborhood Near Debaillon Park

A week ago, KPEL News reported on an Opelousas man being shot to death. Lafayette Police officers found him clinging to life in the driver's seat of his vehicle as the vehicle sat in the 400 block of Marigold Loop, which is less than a mile from Debaillon Park. The victim - identified as 27-year-old Mikeal James Arvie - died soon after emergency personnel arrived and after officers began rendering aid to him.
LAFAYETTE, LA
CBS 42

Lawsuit: Black employee at Louisiana furniture store was called a racial slur, fired after reporting it

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge furniture store is being accused of violating federal law when a Black employee was called a racial slur and then fired for reporting it. According to the lawsuit filed Monday by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, a white account manager at Affordable Home Furnishings’ Florida Boulevard […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Harold Campbell defense says shooting of wife was accidental

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Jurors saw gruesome autopsy and crime scene photos Wednesday as the trial of Harold Campbell continues in State District Court. Campbell is charged with second-degree murder of his wife Edwina in May of 2019. Edwina Campbell was found shot to death in her bed with...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
LSU Reveille

Opinion: So, when are you leaving Louisiana?

There isn’t a week that goes by where someone doesn’t ask me why I’m still in Louisiana and what my plans to leave are. There's a consensus among even lifelong residents of this state that it doesn't have a long-term future. It’s a pervasive line of thinking...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

BRPD: Arrest made in connection with Shelley Street shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a shooting on Shelley Street near Evangeline Street. Kelvin Wallace, 55, faces charges of attempted 1st-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. Police say the gunfire broke out around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept....
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 26, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 26, 2022. Tremayne Javaughan Morris, 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. David Dwayne Johnson Jr., 31, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms. Nicole Rene Williams, 41, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000; bank fraud; forgery. Russell Aaron Welch, 41, Westlake: Theft...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RadarOnline

Texas Family Finds Baby Abandoned In Their Backyard Shed, Father Now Faces Criminal Charges: Report

A family rescued a baby found in a backyard shed, and now police say they charged the child’s father, Radar has learned.On Sept. 24, Katherine McClain told KHOU that it was a quiet morning in their Livingston, Texas, community. That is when their security camera spotted a naked man checking their vehicle doors, then stealing a neighbor’s truck. The sound of the vehicle starting woke the family up.At the same time, the family dog, Archie, started barking at something inside the shed. Curious, the family went to check it out and found a baby in the shed."He said, 'call 911...
POLK COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
westcentralsbest.com

Kidnapping Suspect Arrested in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La - A kidnapping suspect was arrested Friday afternoon on Holly Hill Road by Lake Charles Police, who were assisting the Houston Police Department. Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said their office was notified by Houston police Friday morning of a blue 2018 Jeep Compass in the area believed to be driven by the kidnapping suspect. The vehicle was located in the area of the Golden Nugget Blvd with two occupants inside. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle resulting in a brief chase in which a law enforcement vehicle was damaged. No injuries were reported.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Port Arthur News

Cause of death of woman killed outside club released

Authorities have released the preliminary cause of death of a woman killed in gunfire outside of a local club last week. Shyne’ Holden, 32, of Port Arthur died from a gunshot wound to her torso, Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. said. Holden was fatally shot Sept. 18...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

