Read full article on original website
Anna Rosa
2d ago
what kind of crazy is this guy? leave us alone. we want to live in peace as much as we can. this is ridiculous.😡
Reply
3
Related
Watch ‘The Wanderers’: Staten Islanders have their say about Fossella’s casino idea for New York Wheel site
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Borough President Vito Fossella has an idea about what the city should do with the site where the failed New York Wheel project was supposed to go: Put a casino there. Three Class III casino licenses are ticketed for the downstate region. The borough president envisions...
NYC Trader Joe’s workers petition to unionize, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Trader Joe’s employees at a newly opened Brooklyn store have petitioned to unionize their branch of the supermarket, citing poor working conditions, racial discrimination and union busting, the non-profit news outlet More Perfect Union has reported. The appeal, which comes as part of swelling unionization effort within the national chain, was officially filed with the National Labor Relations Board on Friday.
Hudson Valley Man Wins $1,000 A Week For Life
A Hudson Valley man gets to enjoy $1,000 a week for the rest of his life. Last week, the New York State Lottery announced a Westchester County man claimed his $1,000 a week prize. Westchester County, New York Man Wins $1,000 A Week CASH4LIFE Prize. Shawn Grey of Mount Vernon,...
NY bill threatens new $50 fee to NJ drivers as congestion pricing feud heats up
The political stakes of a trip through the Lincoln Tunnel are going way up. New Jersey pols have proposed a bill that would block the state’s DMV from sharing info with New York. Empire State legislators fired back this month with a bill to charge $50 to drivers from “non-cooperative” states. [ more › ]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NY1
Where does 'upstate' actually begin?
It’s the age old question: where does “upstate New York” actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 28, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Anna “Nancy” Miceli, formally known as Nancy Ashmore, passed away on Sept. 24, 2022. Anna was a native Staten Islander. She lived on Staten Island all of her life and attended McKee High School and Dorothy Kane Business School in Manhattan. She worked as a switchboard inspector. She left her job to raise her three children and later, returned back to work for Dr. Anthony Miceli for 10 years. Anna loved to spend her winters at her home in West Palm Beach, Florida. Read the full obit on SILive.
Mayor Adams Wants Migrants Housed in this New York City Neighborhood
Mayor Eric Adams and migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. Five buses arrived in New York City on Tuesday as the city is building up tent city in the Bronx. Tent city is not a permanent home for migrants but a temporary home to facilitate their transfer which is expected to last up to four days.
NY officials travel to Puerto Rico to assist in Hurricane Fiona relief efforts
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A delegation of New York State officials left for Puerto Rico on Wednesday to extend their assistance with relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. The delegation includes: New York Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez; Edgar Santana, deputy secretary to the governor; Sophia Zayas,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Farmers Markets on S.I. this fall: when are they open and closed for the season?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Crisp air and sweater weather begs for a trip to an outdoor shopping excursion. Here are four borough markets with locally harvested fruits and vegetables. Cheesemaker and organic farmer Dan Torrison of Rabbits Run Farm in Pennsylvania said, “Fall not only brings changes to the...
Federal study shows plans for massive storm surge barriers for Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Waterways around Staten Island and the rest of the metropolitan area could look very different in the next decade if the federal government has its way. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a report Monday that summarized the early work of a coastal storm...
Huge Cash Jackpot For One Lucky New York Resident
What exactly are the odds that you will be a millionaire? I mean if you are a world class professional athlete, being a millionaire is standard these days. But what about the everyday, average New Yorker? What chance do you have to strike it rich? If you have some dreams, the opportunity is here.
‘Little Amal,’ a 12-foot-tall puppet, to ride the S.I. Ferry, visit Snug Harbor this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 12-foot-tall puppet that has “walked” over 5,000 miles in her travels and has been greeted by over a million people will visit Staten Island on Friday. Little Amal, a puppet of a Syrian child refugee, is riding the Staten Island Ferry and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Car careens into tree in Staten Island’s New Springville section
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a car hit a tree in New Springville during the Wednesday morning rush hour, according to a source with knowledge of the crash. FDNY units responded to Richmond Avenue and Richmond Hill Road at...
Iconic venue on Long Island set to auction hundreds of items
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — After nearly three decades, a Long Island restaurant known for its classic decor and ambiance closed its doors for good. But there’s one more chance to keep a piece of it. PIX11’s Amy Yensi has an exclusive preview of the auction.
3 Staten Island neighborhoods get an artistic makeover
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you noticed some bright street art on your way home from work this week, the South Shore Business Improvement District (BID) successfully did its job: Three new art installations were recently installed in some desolate or eyesore-laden sections of Eltingville, Great Kills and Annadale, with the intent of making the neighborhoods cleaner, safer and more attractive destinations for people to work, shop and live.
cityandstateny.com
Editor’s note: Moving MSG could be a winner for New York City
New York City Mayor Eric Adams signaled last week during remarks he made at Crain’s Power Breakfast that he was open to a discussion on moving Madison Square Garden as part of the Penn Station redevelopment plan. “The Penn Station project is a crucial one. I think that area is ripe for housing, is ripe for real investment,” Adams said at the event, the New York Post reported, adding that Hizzoner joked, “And if that fits into Madison Square Garden moving into another location – maybe we’ll help the Knicks win.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brooklyn residents fed up with sewer problems in their neighborhood: ‘It’s unacceptable’
DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A little rain is cause for big concern for residents of a Brooklyn neighborhood dealing with persistent flooding issues in their homes due to outdated sewer infrastructure. That’s according to Democratic State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, who joined Dyker Heights residents and other elected officials on Tuesday in calling on the […]
The Unexpected Benefits of Living on a Lower Level, According to Experts
Barbara Bellesi Zito is a freelance writer from Staten Island, covering all things real estate and home improvement. When she's not watching house flipping shows or dreaming about buying a vacation home, she writes fiction. Barbara's debut novel is due out later this year. published Yesterday. In my humble point...
NYC Woman Wins $1M Mega Millions Prize
A New York woman claimed a $1 million Mega Millions prize. Lisa Nicotra, of Staten Island, claimed the second prize for matching the first five numbers in the Tuesday, July 26, Mega Millions drawing, New York Lottery reported on Monday, Sept. 26. The winning numbers were 07 29 60 63...
Bronx McDonald’s manager witnessed ‘hit’ on mob associate
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Emergency 911 calls played at the federal trial of Anthony Zottola, who’s accused of hiring the Bloods gang to kill his mob-connected father, reveal a McDonald’s manager witnessed the murder through the drive-thru window. “Somebody got shot in the parking lot,” the manager said to the 911 operator on Oct. 4, 2018. […]
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
62K+
Followers
40K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 6