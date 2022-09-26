STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Anna “Nancy” Miceli, formally known as Nancy Ashmore, passed away on Sept. 24, 2022. Anna was a native Staten Islander. She lived on Staten Island all of her life and attended McKee High School and Dorothy Kane Business School in Manhattan. She worked as a switchboard inspector. She left her job to raise her three children and later, returned back to work for Dr. Anthony Miceli for 10 years. Anna loved to spend her winters at her home in West Palm Beach, Florida. Read the full obit on SILive.

