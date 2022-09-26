Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Man charged with stalking Central Texas teacher
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man has been arrested and is charged with stalking a Rosebud-Lott teacher. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office was contacted on Saturday by the School Resource Officer for Rosebud-Lott High School in reference to a faculty member who was receiving threatening emails from an anonymous source. The emails also threatened the faculty member’s family.
Stranger lures child into vehicle in Harker Heights; witnesses intervene
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Police are praising the quick action of two Good Samaritans who intervened when a stranger lured a child into a vehicle Wednesday afternoon. It happened shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane. A preliminary investigation revealed the child was...
fox44news.com
KCEN TV NBC 6
fox44news.com
fox44news.com
KWTX
KWTX
News Channel 25
KCEN TV NBC 6
fox44news.com
US Army Facing Second Wrongful Death Lawsuit Regarding Conduct At Fort Hood, Texas
A Boston family is seeking answers after they raised concerns regarding the treatment of a soldier who was stated at Fort Hood, Texas when he died. The Killeen Daily Herald reported the details of the passing of Sgt. Elder Fernandes. Sgt. Fernandes was found dead in Temple on August 31st, 2020. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was suicide by hanging.
WacoTrib.com
KWTX
KWTX
Two killed in Robinson vehicle collision.
ROBINSON, Texas — A vehicle crash in Robinson left two people dead this Sunday in Robinson. Robinson Police say they were dispatched to the scene around 2:10 p.m., where they found a Chevrolet Suburban hauling a travel trailer upside down in the median between Loop 340 and the access road.
fox44news.com
