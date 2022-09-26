Norwegian world chess champion Magnus Carlsen has confirmed that he pulled out of a recent tournament and quit during a match against Hans Niemann because he believes the 19-year-old American has been cheating.Carlsen last week sent shockwaves across the chess world when he resigned after just one move during a match against Niemann in the Julius Baer Generation Cup. The move came just one week after the 31-year-old grandmaster withdrew from the Sinquefield Cup in the U.S. after losing to Niemann, who has admitted to cheating in online games in the past. Many speculated Carlsen's abrupt withdrawal was connected to the ongoing alleged...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO