Scarborough, ME

nbcboston.com

Vertical Farms Popping Up in Maine City Skylines

In Maine, the skylines in at least two of its cities are rapidly changing. In Portland, high-rise buildings, like an 18-story apartment complex, are under construction downtown. Next door in Westbrook, a multi-story structure with a parking garage, apartments and a vertical farm is being built as well. "The site...
WESTBROOK, ME
B98.5

One Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Is In Augusta, Maine

We are fortunate to have several really outstanding grocery store chains in Maine. Of course, we have some excellent locally owned grocery stores that do a phenomenal job super serving their communities, but when it comes to chains both Shaw’s and Hannaford stores are really standouts. And, they keep getting better all of the time.
AUGUSTA, ME
lpgasmagazine.com

Colby & Gale purchases M.W. Sewall

Colby & Gale Inc., based in Damariscotta, Maine, acquired the propane, distillates and HVAC service business of M.W. Sewall Inc., headquartered in Bath, Maine. Founded in 1887 by Mark W. Sewall, M.W. Sewall had its origins in shipbuilding along the Kennebec River. Today, its square-masted schooner, the Edward Sewall, which delivered kerosene in the Caribbean through the early 1900s, remains the historic symbol on its company logo.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
yachtingmagazine.com

Cruising to Historic Portland, Maine

Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. The largest city in Maine was born of fire and water. Portland’s seal shows a phoenix rising from the ashes, a reference to the way the city rebuilt after not just one, but four devastating fires. At the same time, since at least the 1600s, the city’s heartbeat has been its waterfront. Today, that waterfront is a mix of working boats and tourist haunts that’s noteworthy because it’s more restored than rebuilt. Yachtsmen who head ashore will encounter much of the same vibe that existed when sailors stepped off their ships in the late 19th century. About 70 percent of the structures were built back then, making this seaport unusual even within New England. It’s hard to find entire streets lined with Victorian commercial architecture like the ones that still stand today in Portland.
PORTLAND, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Maine Craft Weekend events at Watershed Center

Watershed Center for the Ceramic Arts welcomes visitors to their campus during Maine Craft Weekend from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Watershed artists-in-residence and local ceramists who fire work in the Center’s kilns, enjoy an exhibition opening and artist talks, and tour Watershed’s state-of-the-art ceramics studio.
MAINE STATE
95.9 WCYY

We Wish These 50 Restaurants That Closed in Maine Would Open Again

You can love something with your whole heart, but unfortunately, that doesn’t mean it'll stick around. Things come and go in life and our favorite restaurants are some of those things. The smell of a certain meal, the taste of a specific food, the memory of a cherished moment with friends and family around a table elicits a type of nostalgia in us that’s bittersweet.
MAINE STATE
Tire Review

Don Foshay’s Sees Obstacles as Opportunities for Growth

If you live along the southern border of Maine, there’s a chance that you have a reliable and “go-to” car guy or gal at Don Foshay’s Discount Tire & Alignment. As the founders of Don Foshay’s, the Foshay family has had success at their Maine retail shop through excellent customer service, maintaining customer loyalty and a well-trained staff that rivals “big-box” retailers in the area.
MAINE STATE
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in York, ME

York is a picturesque New England village on the Southern Maine coast that has become a popular tourist destination. In addition, the area is renowned for having some of the best seafood on the Atlantic coast. But you’ll discover more than just great seafood in York. That’s why we’ve toured...
YORK, ME
Q97.9

There Will Be No Ice Skating at Thompson’s Point in Portland, Maine, This Winter

For the past several years, locals and visitors have flocked to Thompson's Point during the coldest months of the year for a chance to ice skate outdoors on the oceanfront. But as Thompson's Point continue to push forward their plans to make the area a four-season destination, the Rink at Thompson's Point won't open this coming winter as permanent improvements are put into place.
PORTLAND, ME
beckersdental.com

Maine dental practice closing 2 locations due to staffing shortages

Portland, Maine-based Community Dental will close two of its six Maine locations due to workforce shortages, CBS affiliate WGME reported. The practice will close its Rumford and Monson locations Nov. 23. Community Dental has attempted to recruit staff, but has been unsuccessful in hiring qualified hygienists and dentists in the...
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Maine Urgent Care to Close One of Its Locations For Good

According to WGME 13, a Maine urgent care facility will be closing its doors at the end of September. WGME is reporting that Central Maine Healthcare, which is the owner of Maine Urgent Care in Topsham, Maine, has announced the closure of the healthcare facility. WGME reports that the Topsham...
TOPSHAM, ME
wgan.com

Body found in ocean identified as missing Freeport teen

Search crews have located the body of a 14-year-old boy from Freeport who went missing last week. Around noon on Tuesday, Maine Game Wardens said the body was located by a Marine Patrol plane while it was flying over the ocean. Police have been searching the area for 14-year-old Theo...
FREEPORT, ME
Seacoast Current

Danville, NH, Woman Creates Stunning Charcuterie Boards That Are Almost Too Pretty to Eat

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Charcuterie boards are so trendy right now, and I am absolutely here for it. Honestly, I would be perfectly happy having cheese, crackers, fruit, and cured meat for dinner every night! It's delicious and filling, and there are so many different things you can put on a charcuterie board so you never get bored with your board.
DANVILLE, NH

