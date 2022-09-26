Read full article on original website
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Hannaford Opens New Locations In The USBryan DijkhuizenBrunswick, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
3 Great Taco Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
A Weekend Gateway In Portland ME: a first-timer experienceAlex RosadoPortland, ME
Vertical Farms Popping Up in Maine City Skylines
In Maine, the skylines in at least two of its cities are rapidly changing. In Portland, high-rise buildings, like an 18-story apartment complex, are under construction downtown. Next door in Westbrook, a multi-story structure with a parking garage, apartments and a vertical farm is being built as well. "The site...
One Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Is In Augusta, Maine
We are fortunate to have several really outstanding grocery store chains in Maine. Of course, we have some excellent locally owned grocery stores that do a phenomenal job super serving their communities, but when it comes to chains both Shaw’s and Hannaford stores are really standouts. And, they keep getting better all of the time.
Colby & Gale purchases M.W. Sewall
Colby & Gale Inc., based in Damariscotta, Maine, acquired the propane, distillates and HVAC service business of M.W. Sewall Inc., headquartered in Bath, Maine. Founded in 1887 by Mark W. Sewall, M.W. Sewall had its origins in shipbuilding along the Kennebec River. Today, its square-masted schooner, the Edward Sewall, which delivered kerosene in the Caribbean through the early 1900s, remains the historic symbol on its company logo.
Cruising to Historic Portland, Maine
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. The largest city in Maine was born of fire and water. Portland’s seal shows a phoenix rising from the ashes, a reference to the way the city rebuilt after not just one, but four devastating fires. At the same time, since at least the 1600s, the city’s heartbeat has been its waterfront. Today, that waterfront is a mix of working boats and tourist haunts that’s noteworthy because it’s more restored than rebuilt. Yachtsmen who head ashore will encounter much of the same vibe that existed when sailors stepped off their ships in the late 19th century. About 70 percent of the structures were built back then, making this seaport unusual even within New England. It’s hard to find entire streets lined with Victorian commercial architecture like the ones that still stand today in Portland.
Maine Craft Weekend events at Watershed Center
Watershed Center for the Ceramic Arts welcomes visitors to their campus during Maine Craft Weekend from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Watershed artists-in-residence and local ceramists who fire work in the Center’s kilns, enjoy an exhibition opening and artist talks, and tour Watershed’s state-of-the-art ceramics studio.
We Wish These 50 Restaurants That Closed in Maine Would Open Again
You can love something with your whole heart, but unfortunately, that doesn’t mean it'll stick around. Things come and go in life and our favorite restaurants are some of those things. The smell of a certain meal, the taste of a specific food, the memory of a cherished moment with friends and family around a table elicits a type of nostalgia in us that’s bittersweet.
Don Foshay’s Sees Obstacles as Opportunities for Growth
If you live along the southern border of Maine, there’s a chance that you have a reliable and “go-to” car guy or gal at Don Foshay’s Discount Tire & Alignment. As the founders of Don Foshay’s, the Foshay family has had success at their Maine retail shop through excellent customer service, maintaining customer loyalty and a well-trained staff that rivals “big-box” retailers in the area.
Maine's 171st Fryeburg Fair is packed full of competitions, festivities and food
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fryeburg Fair is Maine's largest agricultural fair– second in New England in size only to the “Big E” in Springfield. The eight-day fair hosts over 3,000 animals including prize-winning draft horses, ponies, racing horses, oxen, dairy and beef cattle, sheep, goats, pigs, poultry, rabbits and much more.
15 Best Restaurants in York, ME
York is a picturesque New England village on the Southern Maine coast that has become a popular tourist destination. In addition, the area is renowned for having some of the best seafood on the Atlantic coast. But you’ll discover more than just great seafood in York. That’s why we’ve toured...
The Maine Mall Exit in Portland, Maine, Will Be Closing for a Traffic Pattern Change
Maine Turnpike Authority took to their Facebook page to announce an upcoming traffic pattern change. "Exit 45 will be closed over NEXT WEEKEND starting September 30 and through Monday to allow contractors to complete the transition to the new interchange configuration. Stay tuned for updates and be prepared to use a nearby exit for your travel."
Paul LePage to address rise in crime in Portland, cleanup effort underway at Deering Oaks
Former Governor Paul LePage will appear at Deering Oaks Park in Portland on Wednesday. He's expected to talk about crime following a dramatic increase in the area this year. LePage will speak in front of the drained pond across from Castle in the Park, where earlier this month a man was shot and killed.
Exit 45 on Maine Turnpike to close this weekend for construction
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Turnpike Authority announced in a news release Wednesday morning that Exit 45 in South Portland will be shut down this weekend to allow for the construction of the new Diamond Interchange configuration. The new interchange configuration will revamp the 67-year-old exit, which the...
There Will Be No Ice Skating at Thompson’s Point in Portland, Maine, This Winter
For the past several years, locals and visitors have flocked to Thompson's Point during the coldest months of the year for a chance to ice skate outdoors on the oceanfront. But as Thompson's Point continue to push forward their plans to make the area a four-season destination, the Rink at Thompson's Point won't open this coming winter as permanent improvements are put into place.
Maine dental practice closing 2 locations due to staffing shortages
Portland, Maine-based Community Dental will close two of its six Maine locations due to workforce shortages, CBS affiliate WGME reported. The practice will close its Rumford and Monson locations Nov. 23. Community Dental has attempted to recruit staff, but has been unsuccessful in hiring qualified hygienists and dentists in the...
Another 18-Wheeler Just Got Owned by Augusta, Maine’s Infamous ‘Can Opener’ Train Trestle
I know what you're thinking... 'how does this keep happening, and why doesn't the city just tear the old trestle down?' Well, I wish I had answers to both of those very valid questions. Personally, I think the city (and this makes sense) wants to keep it there to prevent...
Maine Urgent Care to Close One of Its Locations For Good
According to WGME 13, a Maine urgent care facility will be closing its doors at the end of September. WGME is reporting that Central Maine Healthcare, which is the owner of Maine Urgent Care in Topsham, Maine, has announced the closure of the healthcare facility. WGME reports that the Topsham...
Body recovered from Maquoit Bay confirmed by police as missing teen
PORTLAND, Maine — A body has been recovered from Maquoit Bay, in the area where wardens and law enforcement officials have been searching for a missing Freeport teenager. Theo Ferrara, 14, has been missing since Thursday evening, and search efforts have been underway since Friday morning. A marine patrol...
Body found in ocean identified as missing Freeport teen
Search crews have located the body of a 14-year-old boy from Freeport who went missing last week. Around noon on Tuesday, Maine Game Wardens said the body was located by a Marine Patrol plane while it was flying over the ocean. Police have been searching the area for 14-year-old Theo...
Danville, NH, Woman Creates Stunning Charcuterie Boards That Are Almost Too Pretty to Eat
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Charcuterie boards are so trendy right now, and I am absolutely here for it. Honestly, I would be perfectly happy having cheese, crackers, fruit, and cured meat for dinner every night! It's delicious and filling, and there are so many different things you can put on a charcuterie board so you never get bored with your board.
Theo Ferrara missing in Freeport update – body found in same area police searching for Maine teen
A BODY has been found in the search for a missing 14-year-old who mysteriously vanished from his home last week. High school freshman Theo Ferrara was last seen walking on Flying Point Road in Brunswick, Maine, on Thursday afternoon. More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking...
