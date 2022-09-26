SHAD is one of the well-known manufacturers of saddles and luggage equipment for motorcycles, and has been in business for nearly three decades now. Headquartered near Barcelona, Spain, Shad was founded in 1992, and is one of the largest OEMs when it comes to motorcycle saddles, with a good number of manufacturers having saddles for their models manufactured by SHAD. The company also has an extensive range of aftermarket luggage options.

