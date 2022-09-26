Read full article on original website
RideApart
Provisional 2023 MotoGP Calendar Includes Record-Setting 21 Races
From year to year, the MotoGP calendar only undergoes modest modifications. Age-old traditions and multi-year contracts play a role in those copy-paste jobs, but MotoGP organizing body Dorna is intent on expanding the series’ appeal and reach. That initiative led to a flurry of new contracts signed in September, 2022, alone.
RideApart
2023 Husqvarna EE 3 Joins Electric Mini Motocross Lineup
The transportation landscape continues to evolve as more and more electric vehicles hit the road. That same transition is shaping off-road sports like motocross. KTM introduced its Freeride EX-C electric dirtbike in 2017. The firm soon expanded its electric motocross offerings to youngsters with the SX-E 5 in 2018. Sister...
RideApart
This BMX Bulldog Custom Is Powered By A Kawasaki Ninja 250 Engine
There’s a certain kind of poetry to the idea of a BMX Cub—it almost seems like a glorious modern interpretation of the early days of motorcycling. For those unfamiliar with the concept, it’s pretty much exactly what it sounds like—you take a BMX bike, and then you power it with a Cub (or Cub-clone) single-cylinder engine. It’s apparently a pretty popular construction in Indonesia. Enggal Modified is a customizer who’s particularly good at building bikes in this style.
RideApart
2023 Honda Gold Wing Lineup Will Roll Into Showrooms This November
It’s late September, 2022, and the 2023 Honda Gold Wing lineup is nearly here. It will be available in your choice of four different trim levels and three colors (dependent on trim level selected) in November, 2022. The new ‘Wing is powered by Honda’s flat, six-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 1,833cc engine...
RideApart
Energica Rider Successfully Hits 4 Corners Of The U.K. In Under 4 Days
In 2022, U.K. rider, YouTuber, and podcast host Bruce Smart—aka Teapot One—set out to do something no one had ever done before. See, the Iron Butt Association U.K. currently recognizes a UK Four Corners Ride. To qualify, you have to hit (in any order) Land’s End, England; St. Davids, Wales; John O’Groats, Scotland; and Lowestoft, England—all in under 36 hours. For the record, that’s about 2,300 miles in total.
RideApart
This Rider Is Attempting To Go Around The World On A Zero SR/F
If you’re interested in electric motorcycles and/or technology, it’s an interesting time to be alive. The technology, most people can agree, has gotten better—but it’s still not at parity with the ease and convenience of combustion-powered machines as of the end of September, 2022. (By the way, that’s by no means a knock on electric bikes, or anyone who loves them—it's just that evolution of any new technology takes time.)
RideApart
Should All Riding Gear Come With Armor As Standard?
It goes without saying that motorcycle gear is now safer than ever before. Continuous research and the undying innovation of several gear and equipment manufacturers continues to spur the development of safer gear, and along with this, new regulations surrounding safety equipment continue to be rolled out, particularly in Europe.
RideApart
Kawasaki Europe Unveils 2023 Versys 650 And 1000 Variants
Adventure touring is the new black. If manufacturers aren’t already entrenched in the segment, they’re scrambling to gain a foothold. Kawasaki’s Versys lineup staked its claim in the adventure landscape in 2007, and it doesn’t look like it's going anywhere anytime soon. For 2023, Team Green’s “Versatile System” arrives with a fresh new look.
RideApart
Spain’s Mitt 330 GTS Maxi-Scooter Enters The Italian Market
Scooters are extremely popular across Europe and Asia thanks to their ease-of-use, affordable price tag, and generally low maintenance. A good number of these scooters are imported into the market from manufacturers in China and subsequently rebranded for their respective markets. Such is the case with the Mitt 330 GTS, a sporty-looking maxi-scooter that has just been launched in Italy.
RideApart
New Honda Trademark Filing Looks Like Future Electric Motorbike Name
Back in early September, Honda made headlines when it announced plans to release a total of 10 electric two-wheeler models by 2025. Now, as we’ve pointed out, although Honda has yet to release an electric motorcycle, it’s steadily been working on electric scooter and three-wheeled, low-speed delivery vehicle releases. If Honda is counting these toward that 10-vehicle total, that math doesn’t seem so sudden at all.
RideApart
Kawasaki Officially Launches The W175 In The Indian Markert
Earlier in September, 2022, Kawasaki teased the launch of the W175 in the Indian market. The small-capacity retro roadster was poised to do battle with the massively popular entry-level retro bikes in the market such as the TVS Ronin and Royal Enfield Hunter 350. Now, Team Green has lifted the veils off the bike and revealed its pricing.
RideApart
New Patents Confirm Radar-Equipped Yamaha Tracer 9 GT
In July, 2022, photographers caught a Yamaha Tracer 9 GT test mule out on a leisurely joy ride. Resplendent in the 2022 model’s Liquid Metal livery, nothing looked out of place on the recently-renewed sport-tourer. That’s until we noticed a new element added under the Tracer 9 GT’s chinny-chin-chin. Tucked under the lip of the front fairing and between the two LED headlamps, a new radar unit led the way.
RideApart
2023 Kawasaki Z H2 And H2 SE Supercharge Their Way Into Next Year In Europe
Heading into spooky season, Kawasaki announced that the 2023 Z H2 and H2 SE are set to send tingles down the spines of riders in Europe for another year. Both variants are, of course, powered by the same 998cc supercharged inline four-cylinder engine, which makes a claimed 147.1-kilowatt (197 horsepower) at 11,000 rpm and 137 newton-meters (101 pound-feet) of torque at 8,500 rpm.
RideApart
Suzuki Squared: Madman Stuffs Bandit 1250 Engine Inside A Kei Van
We love a bonkers engine swap around here, and if it has to have four wheels, we’re also pretty partial to kei vehicles in the RideApart offices. So, when something like this Suzuki kei van stuffed with the drivetrain from a GSX1250F pops up, we are absolutely the kind of people who pay attention.
RideApart
French Motorcycle Maker Archive Launches The Legend Retro Helmet
French motorcycle manufacturer Archive delivers on its name with a vintage-inspired lineup. The brand offers 50cc, 125cc, and 250cc single-powered models in Café Racer and Scrambler trims. Archive pairs its throwback moto range with retro-styled clothing and an open-face lid. Now, the firm adds even more vintage vibes and modern protection to its catalog with its new The Legend helmet.
RideApart
Watch This Guy Rescue A BMW R65LS And A Norton Electra 400
There’s a special kind of joy that comes from rescuing once-loved objects—especially if they’re motorcycles. I mean, that’s the whole reason that ‘project bikes’ exist as a category, right? The idea that with enough time, attention, parts, and (probably) money, you can get that gorgeous ol’ heap back out on the road.
RideApart
Go The Distance With SHAD's New Terra TR55 Aluminum Top Case
SHAD is one of the well-known manufacturers of saddles and luggage equipment for motorcycles, and has been in business for nearly three decades now. Headquartered near Barcelona, Spain, Shad was founded in 1992, and is one of the largest OEMs when it comes to motorcycle saddles, with a good number of manufacturers having saddles for their models manufactured by SHAD. The company also has an extensive range of aftermarket luggage options.
RideApart
Husqvarna Svartpilen And Vitpilen 250 Get New Colors In India
Husqvarna's Svartpilen and Vitpilen models set themselves apart from the rest of the selection of lightweight naked bikes primarily thanks to their styling. Indeed, these two bikes are among the most unique-looking machines out there, and flaunt a blend of modern and retro styling cues in a way that's different from most other neo-retro bikes out there.
RideApart
Triumph To Unveil New 60th Anniversary Bond Edition Model
Daniel Craig wrapped up his stint as 007 in 2021’s No Time to Die. The latest Bond series didn’t end without rectifying a tragic oversight in previous installments—replacing its BMW partnership with a Triumph deal. The British brand joined compatriots Land Rover and Aston Martin on the set, but Triumph happily leveraged the collaboration for two limited-edition bikes.
RideApart
Honda Unveils 2023 CB1000R And Rebel 500 In Europe
In Europe, Honda has updated two of its popular neo-retro offerings for the 2023 model year. The CB1000R and the Rebel 500 both get slight cosmetic enhancements, giving them a more distinct aesthetic and making them stand out in the rather saturated neo-retro segment. You could say that both these...
