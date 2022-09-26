Read full article on original website
Provisional 2023 MotoGP Calendar Includes Record-Setting 21 Races
From year to year, the MotoGP calendar only undergoes modest modifications. Age-old traditions and multi-year contracts play a role in those copy-paste jobs, but MotoGP organizing body Dorna is intent on expanding the series’ appeal and reach. That initiative led to a flurry of new contracts signed in September, 2022, alone.
2023 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Invites Explorers To Unlock Earth
Ducati introduced the standard issue Multistrada V4 and its up-spec S variant in November, 2020. Less than a year later, in October, 2021, the Borgo Panigale firm unleashed the twisties-slaying Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak. With bases one through three covered, Ducati stepped up to the plate once again to announce...
New Patents Confirm Radar-Equipped Yamaha Tracer 9 GT
In July, 2022, photographers caught a Yamaha Tracer 9 GT test mule out on a leisurely joy ride. Resplendent in the 2022 model’s Liquid Metal livery, nothing looked out of place on the recently-renewed sport-tourer. That’s until we noticed a new element added under the Tracer 9 GT’s chinny-chin-chin. Tucked under the lip of the front fairing and between the two LED headlamps, a new radar unit led the way.
Energica Rider Successfully Hits 4 Corners Of The U.K. In Under 4 Days
In 2022, U.K. rider, YouTuber, and podcast host Bruce Smart—aka Teapot One—set out to do something no one had ever done before. See, the Iron Butt Association U.K. currently recognizes a UK Four Corners Ride. To qualify, you have to hit (in any order) Land’s End, England; St. Davids, Wales; John O’Groats, Scotland; and Lowestoft, England—all in under 36 hours. For the record, that’s about 2,300 miles in total.
2023 Kawasaki Z H2 And H2 SE Supercharge Their Way Into Next Year In Europe
Heading into spooky season, Kawasaki announced that the 2023 Z H2 and H2 SE are set to send tingles down the spines of riders in Europe for another year. Both variants are, of course, powered by the same 998cc supercharged inline four-cylinder engine, which makes a claimed 147.1-kilowatt (197 horsepower) at 11,000 rpm and 137 newton-meters (101 pound-feet) of torque at 8,500 rpm.
2023 Husqvarna EE 3 Joins Electric Mini Motocross Lineup
The transportation landscape continues to evolve as more and more electric vehicles hit the road. That same transition is shaping off-road sports like motocross. KTM introduced its Freeride EX-C electric dirtbike in 2017. The firm soon expanded its electric motocross offerings to youngsters with the SX-E 5 in 2018. Sister...
2023 BMW S 1000 RR Gets A Bunch Of Updates, Including Aero Winglets
On September 29, 2022, BMW Motorrad pulled the covers off the 2023 S 1000 RR. There are quite a few changes here, mainly geared toward enhancing the riding experience, so let’s dive right in. The first and most obvious thing to notice is those winglets up front. With BMW,...
Kawasaki Europe Unveils 2023 Versys 650 And 1000 Variants
Adventure touring is the new black. If manufacturers aren’t already entrenched in the segment, they’re scrambling to gain a foothold. Kawasaki’s Versys lineup staked its claim in the adventure landscape in 2007, and it doesn’t look like it's going anywhere anytime soon. For 2023, Team Green’s “Versatile System” arrives with a fresh new look.
Kawasaki Officially Launches The W175 In The Indian Markert
Earlier in September, 2022, Kawasaki teased the launch of the W175 in the Indian market. The small-capacity retro roadster was poised to do battle with the massively popular entry-level retro bikes in the market such as the TVS Ronin and Royal Enfield Hunter 350. Now, Team Green has lifted the veils off the bike and revealed its pricing.
New Honda Trademark Filing Looks Like Future Electric Motorbike Name
Back in early September, Honda made headlines when it announced plans to release a total of 10 electric two-wheeler models by 2025. Now, as we’ve pointed out, although Honda has yet to release an electric motorcycle, it’s steadily been working on electric scooter and three-wheeled, low-speed delivery vehicle releases. If Honda is counting these toward that 10-vehicle total, that math doesn’t seem so sudden at all.
This BMX Bulldog Custom Is Powered By A Kawasaki Ninja 250 Engine
There’s a certain kind of poetry to the idea of a BMX Cub—it almost seems like a glorious modern interpretation of the early days of motorcycling. For those unfamiliar with the concept, it’s pretty much exactly what it sounds like—you take a BMX bike, and then you power it with a Cub (or Cub-clone) single-cylinder engine. It’s apparently a pretty popular construction in Indonesia. Enggal Modified is a customizer who’s particularly good at building bikes in this style.
