wnky.com
Man arrested after robbery in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a robbery at a Dollar General. Yesterday, officials responded to the location on Three Springs Road in reference to a robbery. BGPD says they received a tip soon after, which led to the residence of Thomas Lamb.
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: BG Store Burglary
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating a burglary that took place during the early morning hours of September 19, 2022. Police say two unknown suspects forced entry into a local business and took a lot of merchandise. Surveillance shows one suspect smash the front door glass with what appears to be a firearm. Both then enter the store, and begin taking items from shelves and display cases. The two are later caught on surveillance, running toward Willow Creek Apartments.
WBKO
BGPD looking for two suspects in local burglary
NMRA World Finals, Holley Ford Fest is taking place in Bowling Green this weekend!. The NMRA World Finals once again joins forces with the Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival to produce the LARGEST All-Ford motorsport event of the year in Bowling Green at Beech Bend Raceway.
k105.com
Morgantown man arrested after trying to pay with counterfeit bill
The Morgantown Police Department arrested a Butler County man after he tried to pay for items with a counterfeit bill. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Sunday officers were dispatched to Dollar General Market at 816 South Main Street after Michael McPherson, of Morgantown, attempted to pay with a counterfeit $100 bill.
WBKO
BGPD looking for suspect involved in Dollar General robbery
Two Logan County Elementary Students have started a successful business. Allie talks to Dr. Daniel Long about understanding Sepsis and why the this month is Sepsis Awareness. WBKO's Deborah Claypool wins J.T. Whitlock Life Service Award.
WBKO
Glasgow police investigating theft at local Rural King
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is needing help in identifying a suspect involved in a theft at Rural King. Police said the suspect drove a mid to late 2000s gray Kia Sportage with a removed license plate hooked up to a utility trailer. (STORY CONTINUES BELOW PHOTO)
k105.com
Motorist assist results in arrest of man on drug charges in Ohio Co.
A motorist assist by the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of man on drug charges. On Monday, Ohio County deputies responded to a motorist assist on I-165 (formerly the William Natcher Parkway). Upon arriving, police made contact with 31-year-old Roderick Ware, of Gulfport, Mississippi. Deputies detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, police said, with Ware telling deputies there was marijuana in the vehicle.
wkdzradio.com
Authorities Ask For Help In Theft Investigation
Law enforcement is asking for the community’s help identifying two people in connection to a theft on East 18th Street in Hopkinsville over the weekend. Hopkinsville Police say they are needing help identifying a man and woman in surveillance photos in connection to a maroon Oldsmobile minivan that was stolen at the 400 block of East 18th Street.
fox17.com
Christian County deputies arrest Kentucky man on various drug, weapons charges
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WZTV) — Christian County deputies arrested an Owensboro man on weapons and drug charges after a vehicle pursuit Tuesday afternoon. According to a Christian County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) arrest citation, a deputy saw a vehicle driving recklessly in the area of Major Lane and Old Major Lane in Hopkinsville Tuesday around midday.
whvoradio.com
Catalytic Converter Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a catalytic converter was removed from a Dodge Ram 1500 at Brandon’s Towing around 5 am. No arrest has been made but the report lists charges as theft by unlawful taking and...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Interstate 24 returns to normal in Clarksville after wreck in Kentucky
Update, 7:15 p.m.: Traffic is mostly clear up to the state line. Update, 6:40 p.m.: Traffic is slow but returning to normal for most of Clarksville, but it’s still backed up from Exit 1 past the state line into Kentucky. Update, 5:30 p.m.: Traffic is clear between Exits 4...
whvoradio.com
Building Damaged In Todd County Fire
A building on West Jefferson Davis Highway in Elkton was damaged in a fire Wednesday morning. Todd County Emergency Manager Daniel Smith says the owner was installing a new garage door and using a blowtorch when the front of the building caught fire. Firefighters from Elkton and Fairview fire departments...
Convicted felon charged with attempted homicide after shooting man twice on Briley Parkway
A man is facing attempted criminal homicide charges after police say he shot another man twice on Briley Parkway.
wnky.com
Apartment fire in Russellville
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – On Sunday afternoon, a fire sparked in a Russellville family’s residence. No one was harmed, but the family did lose a young puppy and all their possessions. After a response by Russellville’s Fire and Police Departments, it was concluded that electrical wiring started the small...
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Hit-And-Run Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a vehicle was exiting a gas station and struck a westbound truck on West 7th Street. One of the drivers reportedly fled the scene and was stopped by a Christian County Sheriff’s...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a northbound truck struck the back of a car in front of it causing the car to run off the road and come to rest in the southbound lanes of traffic.
WBKO
Two Logan County students run successful popcorn business
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Rickey & Charlie’s Old Fashioned Popping Corn can be found at farmers markets and shops in Logan County. The company is run by cousins Rickey Hall and Charlie Moore, both elementary school students. The company started seven years ago when Rickey’s father was thinking...
WBKO
Kentucky mom found dead in apartment with baby
NMRA World Finals, Holley Ford Fest is taking place in Bowling Green this weekend!. The NMRA World Finals once again joins forces with the Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival to produce the LARGEST All-Ford motorsport event of the year in Bowling Green at Beech Bend Raceway.
WBKO
Donate Life K.Y. is taking registrations for their High School Challenge
NMRA World Finals, Holley Ford Fest is taking place in Bowling Green this weekend!. The NMRA World Finals once again joins forces with the Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival to produce the LARGEST All-Ford motorsport event of the year in Bowling Green at Beech Bend Raceway. U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker...
WBKO
Ninth-annual Blood Drive Battle between WKU and MTSU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are taking on the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders this week, but not on the football field or the volleyball court. Today was the final day to donate blood on Western Kentucky’s campus in the ninth-annual “Blood Battle” between the two...
