BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating a burglary that took place during the early morning hours of September 19, 2022. Police say two unknown suspects forced entry into a local business and took a lot of merchandise. Surveillance shows one suspect smash the front door glass with what appears to be a firearm. Both then enter the store, and begin taking items from shelves and display cases. The two are later caught on surveillance, running toward Willow Creek Apartments.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO