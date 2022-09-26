ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The end of Starbucks as we know it? Coffee giant will spend $450M on 'Reinvention' plan that will see Frappuccinos made one minute faster, with less emphasis on city cafes and more on drive-thrus and pick up

Starbucks unveiled a 'Reinvention' plan on Tuesday to overhaul their current stores with speedier technology and implement new stores that will only offer delivery services and a drive-thru. The plan will cost the company $450 million to execute and will increase Starbucks' store growth rate in the US from 450...
Where You Can Get Free Coffee on National Coffee Day

Is anything better than coffee? Actually yes, one thing: free coffee. And National Coffee Day, which this year falls on Thursday, September 29 (and is not to be confused with International Coffee Day, on October 1) is all about appreciating the beloved bean, especially when it is bestowed gratis. Luckily...
Starbucks Patrons Threaten With Boycott

Starbucks has been reorganizing its business practices. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Is McDonald’s bringing back all-day breakfast? Here’s the truth

The internet is wondering whether McDonald’s popular breakfast menu will be available all day again. The burger chain made changes when the COVID-19 pandemic began. To simplify service, all-day breakfast wasn’t available all day anymore. But this hasn’t stopped customers from hoping that the previous offerings come back.
Starbucks National Coffee Day 2022 Canada

National Coffee Day (September 29) is around the corner giving Canadians one more reason to celebrate their most beloved morning ritual. In fact, according to the Coffee Association of Canada, coffee is the most popular beverage among Canadian adults, surpassing even tap water!. Just in time for National Coffee Day,...
