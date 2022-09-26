Read full article on original website
Highly anticipated new restaurant opening in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersBirmingham, AL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Little London Kitchen in Birmingham, AL Closes its Brick-and-Mortar Location Permanently After Staffing IssuesZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Clanton Advertiser
Fall for the Arts festival scheduled
The Chilton County Arts Council is gearing up for its Fall for the Arts festival, and there is still time for Chilton County creatives to sign up to sell at the event. The event will be Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 pm. at the Clanton Conference and Performing Arts Center, 1850 Lay Dam Road.
Shelby Reporter
Thompson homecoming parade returns with ‘Come Together’ theme
ALABASTER – The annual tradition of Alabaster Homecoming returned on Wednesday, Sept. 21 to a large, excited crowd of Alabaster residents. The homecoming parade began at 6 p.m. and included all Alabaster City Schools. The parade, which traveled around the Thompson High School campus, consisted of floats designed and assembled by Alabaster students and faculty.
Shelby Reporter
Siluria Brewing to host Hocus Pocus viewing party
ALABASTER – Siluria Brewing Company is preparing for a very spooky gathering in late October. The brewery announced details on Facebook regarding their Hocus Pocus viewing party which will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22. The movie will start promptly at 7 p.m. in the Siluria Beer Garden. Guests...
Shelby Reporter
United Way of Central Alabama launches its Shelby County Campaign
PELHAM – United Way of Central Alabama hosted its kickoff event for its Shelby County campaign at Summer Classics Showroom on Friday, Sept. 23 at 9 a.m. “United Way serves six counties in central Alabama,” Senior Vice President of Public Relations. Samantha Nesbitt said. “Shelby County is our...
Nabeel’s Cafe and Market closing after 50 years in Homewood
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Another beloved restaurant in Homewood will soon be closing for good after years in the community. Nabeel’s Cafe and Market, which has been in the same building along Oxmoor Road since 1972, will serve its final meal Friday. “It is true,” Nabeel’s management said in a Facebook message to CBS 42. […]
Murder by the Book--A Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre in Oxford
Oxford, AL – On Thursday, October 6th let you inner detective out at Hubbard’s Off Main. Join CAST for another fun Mike Stedham murder mystery at a fundraiser dinner event at Hubbard’s Off Main, in Oxford, AL. Tickets are $30 a person and include a dinner buffet and the show (directed by Dylan Hurst). Contact Hubbard’s at 256-403-0258 for reservations. Come and see if your table can figure out “who dunnit” first! Tickets are limited, so call to snag yours now!! Event begins at 6:00 pm.
Remember when Michael Jackson rehearsed for the Victory Tour in Alabama?
Crowds gathered. Signs were held aloft. People waved and pointed, yelled and cheered. Birmingham has seen its share of celebrities over the years, but one of the most exciting events for entertainment fans in the Magic City didn’t involve a local concert, a movie shoot or a formal public appearance.
wbrc.com
Campus 124 entertainment district coming to Pelham
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Campus 124, a tribute to the last three digits of Pelham’s zip code, is the city’s newest and fast-growing entertainment district. Most of the project is complete with restaurants and businesses already up and running. Campus 124 is a sister campus to Campus 805...
Shelby Reporter
Statue of Destiny Riekeberg placed at Pelham Park
PELHAM — A statue of Destiny Riekeberg was installed at Pelham Park on Saturday, Sept. 17, along with a bench featuring a photo collage of the 9-year-old who has become a hero in the hearts of many. For those unfamiliar with her story, Destiny died from a rare form...
Bham Now
Huffstutler’s Hardware, a Homewood original, closing this fall
Huffstutler’s Hardware, Homewood’s beloved neighborhood hardware store for nearly a century, is closing later this fall. A Homewood original, according to Bhamwiki, the store first opened its doors in the 1930s. The city of Homewood was established in 1926. Previously located on the block where Soho Square/Homewood City...
Shelby Reporter
Oak Mountain State Park holds event to teach kids about reptiles
PELHAM – It was a fun time for all on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. as Oak Mountain State Park held an educational event at the Interpretive Center to teach children about reptiles of all kinds. The event featured snakes of various breeds and allowed kids to get...
Comeback Town: No more Fox in Birmingham hen house
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham.
Birmingham sees opportunity as Southtown falls, but residents face uncertainty: ‘I was born and raised here’
JaSheena Pearson, 39, grew up in Southtown Court doing ballet and African dance, skating and going to resident talent shows. She was saving for a house of her own, so when renovations began at Southtown, and she was forced to move, Pearson joined a home buyer’s program through the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District.
Two famous Trussville restaurants are making a comeback
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Brian Kemp, the owner of Kemp’s Kitchen & Bakery, is now bringing back two of the most famous and beloved Trussville restaurants. Starting September 28, 2022, construction for the new and improved Kemp’s Kitchen and Bakery along with the historic and great-tasting Golden Rule BBQ and Grill. “God’s […]
wbrc.com
Abrams Elementary School evacuates following fire in Bessemer area
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Students and staff are OK, but they had to evacuate J.S. Abrams Elementary in Bessemer Wednesday, September 28, 2022, because of a fire in the area. The fire started at a plant near the school. The school was not on fire. The school is located on 23rd St. N.
10 fall concerts you won’t want to miss in Birmingham
The fall concert calendar in Birmingham is coming in strong, with a wide variety of talent at venues large and small. Here are 10 shows on our must-see list, from a vibrant soul-rock duo to a classic country rock band. UMPHREY’s MCGEE. Who: Midwest jam band, touring on 2022...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works Chair Chris Rice doubles back; won’t dispute his resignation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In an emotional rollercoaster that has involved the mayor of Birmingham, the Birmingham Water Works Board and most importantly the citizens of Birmingham, BWW Chair Chris Rice has submitted a new letter of resignation and will not be fighting to keep his role. The BWW Board...
Eight arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Sept. 20 – 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
Shelby Reporter
CTEC automotive class aims to fill jobs
COLUMBIANA – One by one, the Career Technical Educational Center (CTEC) in Columbiana is preparing Shelby County students to enter and fill the job market. With 11 different tech courses for juniors and seniors to learn and gain experience, CTEC has given hundreds of kids each year an alternative path to success. This is especially true in teacher Robert Irwin’s auto tech class.
It’s Completely Shocking This Happened Again in Hay Court
Over the last couple of months, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and Tuscaloosa Paras have been teaming up to bring fun activities to the Hayes court community on the west side of Tuscaloosa, AL. On Saturday, September 24th Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama, and other community...
