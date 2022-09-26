Oxford, AL – On Thursday, October 6th let you inner detective out at Hubbard’s Off Main. Join CAST for another fun Mike Stedham murder mystery at a fundraiser dinner event at Hubbard’s Off Main, in Oxford, AL. Tickets are $30 a person and include a dinner buffet and the show (directed by Dylan Hurst). Contact Hubbard’s at 256-403-0258 for reservations. Come and see if your table can figure out “who dunnit” first! Tickets are limited, so call to snag yours now!! Event begins at 6:00 pm.

OXFORD, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO