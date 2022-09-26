ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Clanton Advertiser

Fall for the Arts festival scheduled

The Chilton County Arts Council is gearing up for its Fall for the Arts festival, and there is still time for Chilton County creatives to sign up to sell at the event. The event will be Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 pm. at the Clanton Conference and Performing Arts Center, 1850 Lay Dam Road.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Thompson homecoming parade returns with ‘Come Together’ theme

ALABASTER – The annual tradition of Alabaster Homecoming returned on Wednesday, Sept. 21 to a large, excited crowd of Alabaster residents. The homecoming parade began at 6 p.m. and included all Alabaster City Schools. The parade, which traveled around the Thompson High School campus, consisted of floats designed and assembled by Alabaster students and faculty.
ALABASTER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Siluria Brewing to host Hocus Pocus viewing party

ALABASTER – Siluria Brewing Company is preparing for a very spooky gathering in late October. The brewery announced details on Facebook regarding their Hocus Pocus viewing party which will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22. The movie will start promptly at 7 p.m. in the Siluria Beer Garden. Guests...
ALABASTER, AL
Shelby Reporter

United Way of Central Alabama launches its Shelby County Campaign

PELHAM – United Way of Central Alabama hosted its kickoff event for its Shelby County campaign at Summer Classics Showroom on Friday, Sept. 23 at 9 a.m. “United Way serves six counties in central Alabama,” Senior Vice President of Public Relations. Samantha Nesbitt said. “Shelby County is our...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Shelby County, AL
Government
Columbiana, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Shelby, AL
Shelby County, AL
Society
City
Columbiana, AL
County
Shelby County, AL
Local
Alabama Society
CBS 42

Nabeel’s Cafe and Market closing after 50 years in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Another beloved restaurant in Homewood will soon be closing for good after years in the community. Nabeel’s Cafe and Market, which has been in the same building along Oxmoor Road since 1972, will serve its final meal Friday. “It is true,” Nabeel’s management said in a Facebook message to CBS 42. […]
HOMEWOOD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Murder by the Book--A Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre in Oxford

Oxford, AL – On Thursday, October 6th let you inner detective out at Hubbard’s Off Main. Join CAST for another fun Mike Stedham murder mystery at a fundraiser dinner event at Hubbard’s Off Main, in Oxford, AL. Tickets are $30 a person and include a dinner buffet and the show (directed by Dylan Hurst). Contact Hubbard’s at 256-403-0258 for reservations. Come and see if your table can figure out “who dunnit” first! Tickets are limited, so call to snag yours now!! Event begins at 6:00 pm.
OXFORD, AL
wbrc.com

Campus 124 entertainment district coming to Pelham

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Campus 124, a tribute to the last three digits of Pelham’s zip code, is the city’s newest and fast-growing entertainment district. Most of the project is complete with restaurants and businesses already up and running. Campus 124 is a sister campus to Campus 805...
PELHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patsy Cline
Person
Hank Williams
Person
James
Shelby Reporter

Statue of Destiny Riekeberg placed at Pelham Park

PELHAM — A statue of Destiny Riekeberg was installed at Pelham Park on Saturday, Sept. 17, along with a bench featuring a photo collage of the 9-year-old who has become a hero in the hearts of many. For those unfamiliar with her story, Destiny died from a rare form...
PELHAM, AL
Bham Now

Huffstutler’s Hardware, a Homewood original, closing this fall

Huffstutler’s Hardware, Homewood’s beloved neighborhood hardware store for nearly a century, is closing later this fall. A Homewood original, according to Bhamwiki, the store first opened its doors in the 1930s. The city of Homewood was established in 1926. Previously located on the block where Soho Square/Homewood City...
HOMEWOOD, AL
Shelby Reporter

Oak Mountain State Park holds event to teach kids about reptiles

PELHAM – It was a fun time for all on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. as Oak Mountain State Park held an educational event at the Interpretive Center to teach children about reptiles of all kinds. The event featured snakes of various breeds and allowed kids to get...
PELHAM, AL
AL.com

Comeback Town: No more Fox in Birmingham hen house

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Wine Festival#Art#Jazz#Popular Music#Hidden Meadows
The Trussville Tribune

Two famous Trussville restaurants are making a comeback

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Brian Kemp, the owner of Kemp’s Kitchen & Bakery, is now bringing back two of the most famous and beloved Trussville restaurants. Starting September 28, 2022, construction for the new and improved Kemp’s Kitchen and Bakery along with the historic and great-tasting Golden Rule BBQ and Grill. “God’s […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Abrams Elementary School evacuates following fire in Bessemer area

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Students and staff are OK, but they had to evacuate J.S. Abrams Elementary in Bessemer Wednesday, September 28, 2022, because of a fire in the area. The fire started at a plant near the school. The school was not on fire. The school is located on 23rd St. N.
BESSEMER, AL
AL.com

10 fall concerts you won’t want to miss in Birmingham

The fall concert calendar in Birmingham is coming in strong, with a wide variety of talent at venues large and small. Here are 10 shows on our must-see list, from a vibrant soul-rock duo to a classic country rock band. UMPHREY’s MCGEE. Who: Midwest jam band, touring on 2022...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
The Trussville Tribune

Eight arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Sept. 20 – 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Shelby Reporter

CTEC automotive class aims to fill jobs

COLUMBIANA – One by one, the Career Technical Educational Center (CTEC) in Columbiana is preparing Shelby County students to enter and fill the job market. With 11 different tech courses for juniors and seniors to learn and gain experience, CTEC has given hundreds of kids each year an alternative path to success. This is especially true in teacher Robert Irwin’s auto tech class.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy