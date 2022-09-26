ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The Independent

The cheapest AirPods and AirPods pro prices in September that you need to listen up to

Cast your mind back to the middle of 2010, when Bluetooth headphones were slowly but surely entering the tech world, you’ll likely remember the negative connotations associated with them. They sounded bad, were horribly laggy and cut out at the smallest movement. But things have moved on significantly since then, and you can’t go far without seeing someone with a pair of white shiny stemmed-earbuds sticking out of their ears.There really is no denying that Apple led the way when it released its AirPods in 2016. It blew its competitors out of the water with the AirPods pro in 2019,...
Digital Trends

Will your iPhone 13 case fit the iPhone 14?

If you’ve decided to buy the iPhone 14, it’s likely you will also need a solid case to keep your new device safe. Even though all of the iPhone 14 models feature a durable Ceramic Shield front cover to keep your device safe, it may not be enough to protect your phone from heavy impacts, long drops, and constant scratches.
ZDNet

Review: The iPhone 14 is exactly as good as it needed to be

Let's get this out of the way right now -- the $799 iPhone 14 is a fantastic smartphone with strong camera performance and reliable overall performance, and battery life that's a little concerning. I've been using Apple's latest base iPhone model, the iPhone 14, for about 10 days alongside the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 and 14 Pro Max are very similar but quite different at the same time.
Phone Arena

'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be

It has been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and it's highly likely that the South Korean company's next premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will boast this camera. It's apparently not the same as the HP1 and HP3 versions that the company has already announced and there were some speculations that the 200MP sensor meant for the S23 Ultra would be really big but that seemingly is not the case.
CNET

Save $800 on This Asus ROG Gaming Desktop

If having a serious gaming desktop was a game in itself, you'd be ahead of your competition with this Asus ROG Gaming desktop, now on sale at Best Buy. You can get $800 off this $2,100 desktop, making it just $1,300. This deal only lasts for today, so hurry and grab it while you can.
ZDNet

Need outdoor security cameras? Arlo's four-camera kit is $60 off

The holidays are quickly approaching, but first comes Halloween – and if you prefer treats to tricks, keeping your home protected with security cameras is a must. The Arlo four-camera kit will give you everything you need to build a smart home outdoor security system, and if you're looking for a great deal, you can get it for $399.
ZDNet

Samsung sale: The 65-inch Frame TV is 24% off today

I fell in love with Samsung's The Frame QLED 4K smart TV when I first saw it at their flagship store, but I didn't want to pay full price. If you've been eyeing this 65-inch TV, great news arrived today: It's currently on sale for 24% off on Woot!, bringing the price down to only $1,519.
ZDNet

What to expect from Amazon's devices, software and services event

Amazon's next major hardware event takes place tomorrow, Wednesday, Sept. 28. The company has already announced a new Kindle and Fire HD 8 tablets ahead of the event, but it's unclear exactly what Amazon will announce during the event. We do know that hardware, services and software are all going...
Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy S23 leak teases a disappointing charging spec

It’s been a week full of disappointing rumors regarding the Samsung Galaxy S23‘s battery. First, it was that the smartphone will be seeing an ever-so-slight five% increase in battery size, which likely will be completely unnoticeable to most of its user base. Today, a new leak revealed that the S23 will only support 25W wired charging.
Phone Arena

Apple undersold the iPhone 14 Pro Max display specs

During the iPhone 14 series keynote presentation, Apple bragged that the 6.7" display of the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Pro are the brightest panels ever put in a phone. Such claims are a dime a dozen these days, especially when it comes to the oft-abused by the marketing departments peak brightness metric.
