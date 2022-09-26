ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Habersham County, GA

CCTV of Georgia Mom’s Final Shopping Trip Deepens Mystery of Her Death

By Pilar Melendez
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46whP1_0iB5BBBg00
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Facebook/Habersham County Sheriff's Office

Debbie Collier , the Georgia mom who was found dead and severely burned in a ravine earlier this month, was last seen alive at a Family Dollar store buying a refillable torch lighter and a tarp, authorities revealed on Monday.

Surveillance footage from the Clayton, Georgia store released by the Habersham County Sheriff's Office shows the 59-year-old mother walking in at about 2:55 p.m. on Sept. 10 wearing a red shirt with the number “34” and visor.

In another clip, she is seen buying several items, which police say included “a rain poncho, refillable torch lighter, a 2-roll pack of paper towels, a 7.5x9.5 OBD Tarp, and a reusable tote bag.”

“In the video, [Collier] appears to be calm and not in fear of anything,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement to The Daily Beast, noting that the trip lasted about 14 minutes. “All video footage obtained from the store and surrounding businesses reflect that [Collier] was alone in the van at the time she visited the store.”

Minutes later, at around 3:17 p.m. Collier's daughter, Amanda Bearden, said she received a Venmo payment of nearly $2,400 from her mother. The payment came with a chilling message that read: “They are not going to let me go love you there is a key to the house in the blue flower pot by the door.”

But authorities on Monday said that the surveillance footage narrows Collier’s time of death “to a window beginning at 3:09 p.m. on Saturday, September 10 to the discovery of the body on Sunday, September 11 at 12:44 p.m.” Her body was discovered in a ravine just miles away from the Family Dollar store.

It is not immediately clear how Collier died, though authorities are treating the case as a homicide—and have ruled out that she was kidnapped as her Venmo message seemed to suggest. They have also ruled out that it was suicide and noted in an incident report that they believe the case is drug-related in some way.

Bearden reported her mother missing shortly after receiving the Venmo message. An Athens-Clarke County missing persons report states that investigators spoke to Steven Collier, Debbie’s husband of nine years, on Sept. 10. He told police he had not seen his wife since the evening of Sept. 9—when he went to bed around 9 p.m. He added that when he left for work in the morning, Collier’s rental SUV was still in the driveway.

“He clarified that he and Deborrah sleep in separate bedrooms due to his snoring,” the report states. “Both Amanda and Steven stated this is unusual for Deborrah to do this. She has not done anything like this before.”

Bearden told police her mother “did not have any history of mental health issues and denied any suicidal tendencies,” the incident report states. “She also stated that her mother had a bad back, and couldn't have walked far.”

Authorities on Wednesday said that, over the weekend, they investigators “were given information” that Bearden, who has a lengthy criminal record, was at the Family Dollar Store the day her mother went missing. After speaking with the store clerk, however, it was determined that it was Collier who entered the store and not her daughter.

Collier’s car was found pulled over near an old logging road about an hour away from her Athens home on Sept 11. She was found nearby “laying on her back, grasping a small tree with her right hand,” near a burned tarp, a red total bag, and the rental car she had been using after crashing her car, the incident report said.

In a Saturday statement first obtained by The Daily Beast, Collier’s son, Jeffrey Bearden, asked for “respect and privacy during the darkest and most harrowing time for my family.” He asked for the media to stop publishing “speculation.”

“My mother was persistent in her love throughout my entire life and I will persist until she is given the justice she deserves. Our lives have been irrevocably changed,” Bearden added. “Our grief is here and our pain is deep.”

One of Jeffrey Bearden’s high school friends told The Daily Beast on Monday that Collier was “the classic southern mother” who always put her two kids first. The friend said that whenever Amanda and her mother were together it was the “ideal mother-daughter situation.” Amanda had trouble keeping a job but Collier would always be there to help her daughter get back on her feet, he added.

“She treated me as if I was a second son,” the friend, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, added. “She would correct my actions if I was an ass or give me praise when I did something right. I just can’t believe she is gone.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 9

Cher S
2d ago

It’s very strange but I believe the daughter had something to do with it. Sent that text from her moms phone cuz she knew cops were gonna see that Venmo transaction.

Reply
5
Dawn Curtis
2d ago

Wasn’t a blow torch it was a refillable lighter 2 rolls of paper towels tarp and the tote bag that she carried it all in. Seems like she or someone was going to use the paper towels to start the fire. She seemed to be meeting someone. The store is right near my home and that parking lot has a lot of drug deals going on. Maybe she was involved with buying or selling for her daughter or self to make money. There seemed to be a lot of money being deposited during August investigation said. It could be the daughter knew who she was meeting so. They are not going to let me go... daughter knows who they are. Or knows who killed her. Pics of the daughter and her boyfriend taken outside their rented home in Atlanta shows them casual as nothing happened. They got money so they left the area. Question is who was she meeting in the woods. I am sure a man as she was naked. Autopsy will show if she was assisted and how she died. So sad. She must have trusted or known the person enough to go into the woods

Reply
2
Wesley Orshoski
2d ago

story keeps getting stranger. blow torch and a tarp? how badly was she burned. and is it the same tarp at crime scene?

Reply
3
Related
People

On Day Before She Was Found Burned, Debbie Collier Bought Items That Were Found Next to Her Body

In surveillance video taken from the store, "the victim appears to be calm and not in fear of anything," states a police press release On the day before her partially-burned body was found at the bottom of an embankment, Georgia mom Debbie Collier visited a dollar store and left with a number of items, two of which — a tarp and tote bag — were found next to her body. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office has released surveillance footage from the Family Dollar in Clayton, which shows Collier, 59, entering the store...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clayton, GA
County
Habersham County, GA
Habersham County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
RadarOnline

Georgia Teenager Accused Of Stabbing 4-Year-Old Nephew While The Victim Was Possibly Asleep

A Georgia man who police say stabbed his 4-year-old nephew was arrested over the weekend, Radar has learned.According to reports, the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office arrested Anatolii Balesta, 19, in connection to the incident, which happened at a home off of Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Police say drugs could have played a role in the stabbing.The child was taken to a hospital and is expected to fully recover. According to the sheriff's office, the child's mother was home at the time of the stabbing but was possibly asleep when the crime took place.According to police, another family member called 911 to report the incident.According to crimeonline.com, the Division of Family and Children Services is involved with the case because of the severity of the incident. It wasn't immediately known if any other children live at the home.Police ask anyone with information to contact the Gwinnett Police Department at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
nowhabersham.com

3-month-old with broken bones admitted to hospital; father charged with abuse

A Hall County father has been arrested after his infant daughter was discovered with broken bones during a recent medical examination. The infant’s mother sought treatment for the three-month-old child at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on September 20. Doctors at CHOA contacted Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators when they found the infant with a fractured femur, as well as evidence of other bone fractures. Doctors told investigators the injuries were consistent with abuse.
HALL COUNTY, GA
TheDailyBeast

Slain 4-Year-Old Was Alive When Trapped Inside Plastic Container, Coroner Says

A 4-year-old South Carolina girl whose body was found inside a plastic storage bin behind her home earlier this year died from asphyxiation after she was trapped in the container, a coroner said Tuesday. Joanna Lockaby’s death in Pelzer was deemed a homicide after the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said an autopsy showed she was still alive when she was trapped in the container. After Lockaby’s body was found on July 19 by a search and rescue team, her half-brother, William Micah Hester, 17, was charged with murder. Lockaby was found about an hour after her parents reported her missing, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. At a bond hearing in July, Hester’s father insisted his son was “a good boy,” adding: “Micah would not do anything like this on purpose. I know my boy. He loves his sister.” The judge denied bond. In 2018, Lockaby’s older brother, Joe Lockaby, died when he was just 18 months old after being left in a car by his grandmother.Read it at The State
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Missing Person#Cctv#Georgia Mom#Obd Tarp
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man convicted of terrorizing Asian families in Gwinnett, DeKalb, breaking into their homes

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County jury has convicted a man of breaking into the homes of several Asian restaurant owners and employees between March and June 2019. Prosecutors say Emmanuel Rakestraw and at least three others followed their victims from Asian restaurants to their homes in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties before either attacking them or breaking into their homes later.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
accesswdun.com

More details released after Athens woman found dead near Tallulah Falls

While Habersham County investigators have not yet identified any suspects or persons of interest in the murder of Deborah Collier, 59, of Athens, the investigation into her death is continuing. Reports that Collier’s 38-year-old daughter, Amanda Bearden, was seen in a store in Rabun County so far are unfounded, investigators...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

'Everyday Heroes' save father, officer in cardiac arrest

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - When there’s an emergency and your life is on the line, every second counts. The events that played out when a Gwinnett County police officer went into cardiac arrest is the reason why he’s alive to tell his story, and give a special thank you to some deserving "Everyday Heroes".
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

4-year-old stabbed by 19-year-old uncle in Gwinnett County, police say

Gwinnett police are investigating a stabbing that left a 4-year-old child seriously injured. At about 8 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville about a child being injured. According to officials, once officers arrived, they found a 4-year-old with a stab wound to his stomach. Detectives...
WGAU

Man shot, wounded on Tallassee Road

Athens-Clarke County Police continue their investigation into a weekend shooting: police say the 24 year-old man who was shot and wounded on Tallassee Road was taken to an Athens hospital. There was no word from police on suspects or motive. From the ACCPD…. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 5:09PM,...
ATHENS, GA
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
73K+
Followers
32K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy