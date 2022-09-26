Amazon Prime Day 2.0 Is Coming This October to Give Your Holiday Shopping a Jumpstart

Amazon.

It’s official: after months of rumors swirling that Amazon would be hosting a second two-day sales event like the annual Prime Day event, the massive e-tailer just confirmed that the new Prime Early Access Sale will take place on October 11 and 12. Amazon Prime Day 2022 was held on July 12 and 13, but Amazon’s Prime Day 2.0 is being held to help shoppers get a jumpstart on their holiday shopping without breaking the bank.

The Prime Early Access Sale will be exclusive to Amazon Prime members and will have thousands of items discounted steeply from a variety of coveted brands including Peloton, New Balance, Murad, iRobot, Furbo, KitchenAid, LEGO, Caudalie, and many more. In addition to the new global sale events, Amazon will also roll out a few new shopping features, including a top 100 list of some of the season’s most popular items for gifting.

“We are so excited to help Prime members kick off the holiday season with Amazon’s new Prime Early Access Sale —an exclusive opportunity for members to get deep discounts on top brands we know they are looking for this time of year,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime in an official press release. “And members can start enjoying exclusive Prime benefits and offers now, plus find gift ideas for the family with our holiday gift guides and this year’s Toys We Love list.”

Fortunately, you don’t have to wait until October to score some stellar deals. Plenty of items have already been marked down ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale . Mark your calendars and scroll through below to check out some of the best deals to score ahead of the big sale.

