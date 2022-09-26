Thanksgiving is right around the corner—do you have a roasting pan yet?

One of our favorite roasting pans. Viking / Reviewed

It seems like just yesterday we were cleaning off our grills to commemorate the beginning of summer. But, now, the seasons are changing, Halloween candy is on store shelves, and—before we know it—Thanksgiving preparation will be in full swing.

It's a good time to add our favorite roasting pan, the Viking 3-ply stainless steel roasting pan , to your cart if you're in the market for one.

Whether you're hosting your first-ever Thanksgiving or looking to replace your old hand-me-down roasting pan, we think it's worth investing in the best. Why? Because these vessels aren't just great for cooking your Thanksgiving turkey or Christmas roast—they can be used year-round for meals like short ribs or chicken thighs with fresh veggies.

What makes the Viking roasting pan the best? When testing it against some of the other best roasting pans , it blew us away in both stovetop and oven recipes.

Thanks to its excellent heat distribution, pork loin was evenly seared on the stovetop, then vegetables roasted perfectly in the oven. It's not too difficult to transport, either, thanks to the comfortable stainless steel handles that distribute weight nicely.

It's also a cinch to clean, thanks to its nonstick rack that was no match for overnight caked-on chicken drippings. Plus, it's dishwasher safe, so your post-Thanksgiving clean-up won't have to last until the wee hours of the morning.

This pan is a bit on the pricier side, but given that it's made of high quality materials, has earned a 4.8-star rating from over 1,300 customers, and is large enough to cook a 20-pound turkey for large family gatherings, we think it's worth the price.

$149 at Amazon

