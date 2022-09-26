ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

CAPK hosts Feed The Need Day at the Kern County Fair

By Veronica Morley, 23ABC, Charr Davenport, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ipb2u_0iB5AnQX00

The Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) hosted Feed The Need Day at the Kern County Fair on Monday, September 26th. Those who donated six or more nonperishable cans of food received free entry into the fair.

CAPK donates food to less fortunate Kern County citizens throughout the year, storing it in the CAPK Food Bank and hosting giveaways regularly.

"We'll take that food and help people across Kern County deal with hunger and food insecurity," said James Burger, the Outreach and Advocacy Coordinator for CAPK. "The wonderful thing about food drives is that we're able to get foods that don't typically come in our bulk purchases. We are looking for those canned soups, canned foods, canned meats, pasta, whatever you can bring that is going to create a meal for someone is really prized."

CAPK is not the only organization in Kern County holding food drives for those in need. Programs like Catholic Charities and Stay Focused Ministries are also working to ease the burden of food insecurity on low-income residents.

"People are going through food a lot faster and then as prices go up, food is going up. So they're just trying to find different ways to feed themself, as well as their families," said Mercedes Mayers of Stay Focused Ministries. "Most popular is anything dairy and then, of course, any kind of meat."

Joseph White is one of many who have fallen on hard times in Kern County. According to him, milk and dairy have specifically become a treasure at food distributions. "Milk, because it does the body good. I like the meats, the breads, and especially the canned goods because the canned goods, the vegetables and stuff like that, nourish the body and sustain our bodies."

White has experienced a difficult few months, as have many others. Between inflation and supply chain backups, food prices are skyrocketing. For White, he says it’s been about three months now that he and his family have felt the strain to get groceries.

"If it weren’t for these programs, I don’t think we would survive. It seems like everything is affected, the economy, everything," explained White. “My significant other and our three children, it’s just affected all of us as a whole. The economy is in turmoil and there’s no food in the refrigerator and if weren’t for Catholic Charities and other programs like this, I don’t think we could survive or my family would survive, and that’s being honest.”

James Burger agrees that economy has been affected.

"The need is there. We're seeing more requests for food from all of our 150 partners across Kern County," said Burger. "People are calling in more for food to our 2-1-1 call line. The need is growing and inflation is impacting people's ability to buy food. Now is a really critical time for us to bring this food in and help people."

One can donate to the CAPK Food Bank , Catholic Charities Food Pantry , or Stay Focused Ministries Food Distribution Program by visiting their websites.

Comments / 1

Related
Bakersfield Californian

United Way hosting food, books hygiene kit giveaway

The United Way of Kern County is partnering with No Kid Hungry, State Farm, Community Action Partnership of Kern and Capital Dental to bring another installment of Healthy Minds Healthy Bodies to Fairfax Junior High on Wednesday. The event is a distribution of food, books and dental hygiene kits to...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Feed the Need at the Kern County Fair offers free admission

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A donation of just six canned good to CAPK’s Feed the Need initiative can get you free admission to the Kern County Fair on Monday. “About 14 percent of Kern County is food insecure, meaning they are having a hard time getting the next meal on the table,” said Savannah Maldonado, resource and outreach coordinator at CAPK.
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Kern County, CA
Society
Local
California Government
County
Kern County, CA
KGET

Kern Medical hosts recruitment event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Medical is hosting an Experienced RN Recruitment Event Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to organizers. Applicants will get a tour of the facility and meet with hospital directors, management and leadership. Kern Medical is looking for nurses who have worked with the community and know how to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Food Prices#County Fairs#Kern#Charity#Feed The Need Day#The Capk Food Bank#Stay Focused Ministries
KGET

School district holds meeting to address fentanyl concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two weeks after a 13-year-old student at one of its schools was arrested with 150 fentanyl pills, the Bakersfield City School District board of trustees–Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.–will discuss possible new regulations pertaining to “administering medication and monitoring health conditions.”  District spokeswoman Tabatha Mills told 17 News the two agenda […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

Valley’s biggest arts festival decorates downtown Visalia

VISALIA – The largest outdoor arts festival in the Central Valley is back to celebrate the arts in Tulare County with various types of artwork, music and other activities for residents to enjoy. The art council for Visalia, the Arts Consortium, invites residents to attend the return of their...
VISALIA, CA
KGET

Dreyer’s initiates temporary shutdown & layoffs starting Nov. 23

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In a letter issued to Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, Inc., announced they will have two temporary partial shutdowns of its plant starting Nov. 23. Temporary plant shutdowns will last a total of 14 days, the first beginning Nov. 23, with affected employees expected to return on Dec. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Milk
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Bakersfield Now

People can feel lingering affects after an overdose

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “Not all overdoses are the same some are different," said Jessica Orozco, Dignity Health's Substance Abuse Navigator. Orozco told Eyewitness News overdoses can look different on anyone. A person’s age and build can play a role in how a person can react. “If...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Strata plans groundbreaking on Wasco's second financial office

Strata Credit Union invites members of the public to help celebrate the start of construction on a new branch in Wasco. Plans for the city's second bank branch will be the focus of a groundbreaking ceremony set for 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at 401 N. Central Ave.
WASCO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Voters decide on Measure Y in Tulare County

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Voters in Tulare are being asked to decide if they want to pass a tax on cannabis in the form of Ballot Measure Y. “it’s only a tax on the consumption of cannabis. So those who would purchase cannabis will have to pay a tax for that consumption,” City Manager Marc […]
TULARE, CA
KGET

Narcan saves 5 KHSD students from opioid overdoses since August

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parents are falling down a spiral of concern and worry as the Kern High School district fails to answer their questions about the opioid overdoses at North High School. The Kern High School District announced Monday evening, school nurses and police officers have administered Narcan five times at schools to children overdosing […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy