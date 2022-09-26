Read full article on original website
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Bay Logistics to break ground on Coopersville facility
A new 200,000-square-foot warehouse is coming to Coopersville. Bay Logistics plans to host a groundbreaking at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, for its new Cold Distribution Center, 275 N. 68th St. in Coopersville. The project is slated to be operational July 1, 2023. Pioneer Construction is leading the project. Cost...
beckersspine.com
Spectrum Health building $15M joint venture orthopedic ASC in Michigan
Grand Rapids, Mich.-based BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan is breaking ground on a $15.1 million joint venture orthopedic ASC in Grand Rapids, MiBiz reported Sept. 27. The 117,000-square-foot Orthopedic Health and Performance Center will include five operating rooms, physical and occupational therapy, performance training areas, orthopedic urgent care, a basketball court and a motion analysis lab, the report said. It is a joint venture with Phoenix-based Atlas Healthcare Partners.
New infusion therapy clinic in Portage specializes in treating chronic diseases
PORTAGE, MI — A new 3,000 square-foot, outpatient IV clinic recently opened in Portage. The facility, located at 1399 W. Centre Ave., is the 10th Infusion Associates clinic in the state, according to a news release from the Grand Rapids-based company. Like the other centers, the Portage facility, which opened this past week, offers medically-prescribed infusion and injection therapies.
WWMTCw
Thousands of free water filters being distributed to Kalamazoo residents
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo received and distributed 5,757 free water filters to its residents as of Friday, according to Communications Manager Michael L. Smith. The distribution efforts aim at reducing lead in the drinking water, he said. The city recommended all residents to request a free...
WWMTCw
Coyote population fluctuates in urban areas, Battle Creek, Kalamazoo
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Coyotes can be found anywhere and are "everywhere in Michigan," Adam Bump, Michigan Department of Natural Resources specialist, said. They live in urban areas, including Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Lansing, and Detroit, Bump said. "Coyotes are smart, perceptive, and adjust to human behavior in urban areas,"...
Michigan election worker charged for ‘incredibly alarming’ incident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary. Authorities say the incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines […]
sprudge.com
Build-Outs Of Coffee: Water Street Coffee In Kalamazoo, MI
As our thoughts turn once again to the great coffee loving state of Michigan, we reference the almighty mitten to give us a bit of geographic context for today’s story. Journey with us to the city of Kalamazoo—that would directly below your ring finger, on your way towards the fleshy part of the palm—as we explore the new cafe location from Water Street Coffee.
rvbusiness.com
Brinkley RV Unveils First ‘Model Z’ Fifth-Wheel Prototype
New RV builder Brinkley RV showed its first prototype – an upscale “Model Z” fifth-wheel – at last night’s (Sept. 25) reception on the eve of the 2023 Elkhart RV Open House. The reception took place at a leased Goshen, Ind., facility not far from the expansive 252-acre complex the fledgling RV manufacturer is building on the south side of Goshen near the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
2 candidates face off for Kalamazoo County board seat representing part of Portage
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI -- Democrat Abigail Wheeler is facing Republican Charley Coss for the Kalamazoo County’s District No. 4 seat, to represent people in a portion of the city of Portage. The winner of the Nov. 8 election will secure a two-year term on the Kalamazoo County Board of...
Tudor Dixon delivers remarks on 'protecting girls sports' in Grand Rapids
GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon delivered remarks on protecting girls sports in Grand Rapids Wednesday afternoon.
rejournals.com
JLL helps church purchase 132,127-square-foot former bank headquarters in Michigan
Family Church has purchased the 132,127-square-foot former Huntington Bank headquarters at 10717 Adams St. in Holland Township, Michigan, for $7 million. This will be the organization’s third location in West Michigan. JLL senior vice president Jeff Karger represented the seller, Charlotte, North Carolina-based Arrowpoint Capital, in the deal. Steve...
WWMT
Kalamazoo woman flees Hurricane Ian's projected path
For Meagan Storm, of Kalamazoo, seeing how some of the long-time residents of the St. Petersburg area were reacting to the threat of Hurricane Ian made the decision to leave easier. "When you see things boarded up and people who have lived there for fifty years and are maybe worried, that's when we decided to leave." Storm and her husband moved to St. Petersburg, Florida, just two months ago. It's their second time living in the Sunshine State, but the first encounter with a major hurricane.
wgvunews.org
Black Wallstreet GR's plans for flagship district revealed in new renderings
Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids (BWSGR) has been working since 2020 on the long-term mission to grow a thriving Black business district on the city’s southeast side, combating gentrification and building generational wealth and opportunity. Founder and President, Preston Sain said his team is now one step closer, as the...
WWMTCw
Election worker in Kent County faces charges for illegal activity in August 2022
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker authorized charges against an election worker who was seen inserting a USB into a computer that contains confidential information. James Donald Holkeboer was charged with falsifying records, a felony punishable by up to five year, and using a computer to...
No, Michigan Doesn’t Actually Have Seagulls
I moved to Michigan nearly a year ago, and it's been a little bit of an adjustment. Most of it good, but no one can possibly prepare you for the mountain of snow that gets dumped on you the first winter you spend in the mitten state. But the change...
wmta.org
Six Restaurants Worth the Drive
Some food is a special occasion in itself. Here are six restaurants in Calhoun County worth the drive:. Vibe: A pub with the warmth of the city’s industrial past, balanced with bright notes of future possibilities. Try: If you want an amazing burger, Mlive certainly thinks it’s worth the...
Did Elvis Presley Live In The Kalamazoo State Hospital’s Water Tower on Asylum Lake?
Those familiar with Kalamazoo's history know about Asylum Lake, and where it got its name. It was once home to the Michigan Asylum for the Insane, later named the Kalamazoo State Hospital. But while diving down the rabbit hole to learn about the asylum, I stumbled across a rumor, possibly...
WWMTCw
Ex-Kalamazoo nurse sentenced for fentanyl medication tampering
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A federal grand jury sentenced a former nurse at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo for tampering with vials of fentanyl, according to court records. License suspended: Former Bronson nurse charged for allegedly tampering fentanyl vials. The United States District Court sentenced Alison Marshall, 46, after pleading...
abc57.com
One injured in crash involving semi on U.S. 131
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a crash involving a semi on U.S. 131 Tuesday afternoon, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 12:33 p.m., deputies responded to the area of U.S. 131 and Garber Road for a two-vehicle crash. The driver of a...
awesomemitten.com
See the Best of ArtPrize 2022 in 1 Hour
One of my favorite traditions of the fall season in Grand Rapids Michigan is experiencing ArtPrize. As an ever-evolving art festival, ArtPrize features hundreds of unique exhibits ranging from large sculptures and traditional paintings to performance art and hands-on community-created pieces. If you want to see the best of ArtPrize...
