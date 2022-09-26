ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Comments / 1

Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Bay Logistics to break ground on Coopersville facility

A new 200,000-square-foot warehouse is coming to Coopersville. Bay Logistics plans to host a groundbreaking at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, for its new Cold Distribution Center, 275 N. 68th St. in Coopersville. The project is slated to be operational July 1, 2023. Pioneer Construction is leading the project. Cost...
COOPERSVILLE, MI
beckersspine.com

Spectrum Health building $15M joint venture orthopedic ASC in Michigan

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan is breaking ground on a $15.1 million joint venture orthopedic ASC in Grand Rapids, MiBiz reported Sept. 27. The 117,000-square-foot Orthopedic Health and Performance Center will include five operating rooms, physical and occupational therapy, performance training areas, orthopedic urgent care, a basketball court and a motion analysis lab, the report said. It is a joint venture with Phoenix-based Atlas Healthcare Partners.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

New infusion therapy clinic in Portage specializes in treating chronic diseases

PORTAGE, MI — A new 3,000 square-foot, outpatient IV clinic recently opened in Portage. The facility, located at 1399 W. Centre Ave., is the 10th Infusion Associates clinic in the state, according to a news release from the Grand Rapids-based company. Like the other centers, the Portage facility, which opened this past week, offers medically-prescribed infusion and injection therapies.
PORTAGE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Portage, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Business
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Portage, MI
Business
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
City
Rochester, MI
WWMTCw

Coyote population fluctuates in urban areas, Battle Creek, Kalamazoo

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Coyotes can be found anywhere and are "everywhere in Michigan," Adam Bump, Michigan Department of Natural Resources specialist, said. They live in urban areas, including Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Lansing, and Detroit, Bump said. "Coyotes are smart, perceptive, and adjust to human behavior in urban areas,"...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
sprudge.com

Build-Outs Of Coffee: Water Street Coffee In Kalamazoo, MI

As our thoughts turn once again to the great coffee loving state of Michigan, we reference the almighty mitten to give us a bit of geographic context for today’s story. Journey with us to the city of Kalamazoo—that would directly below your ring finger, on your way towards the fleshy part of the palm—as we explore the new cafe location from Water Street Coffee.
KALAMAZOO, MI
rvbusiness.com

Brinkley RV Unveils First ‘Model Z’ Fifth-Wheel Prototype

New RV builder Brinkley RV showed its first prototype – an upscale “Model Z” fifth-wheel – at last night’s (Sept. 25) reception on the eve of the 2023 Elkhart RV Open House. The reception took place at a leased Goshen, Ind., facility not far from the expansive 252-acre complex the fledgling RV manufacturer is building on the south side of Goshen near the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
GOSHEN, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Plant#Covid#Radisson#Business Industry#Linus Business#Pfizer Inc
rejournals.com

JLL helps church purchase 132,127-square-foot former bank headquarters in Michigan

Family Church has purchased the 132,127-square-foot former Huntington Bank headquarters at 10717 Adams St. in Holland Township, Michigan, for $7 million. This will be the organization’s third location in West Michigan. JLL senior vice president Jeff Karger represented the seller, Charlotte, North Carolina-based Arrowpoint Capital, in the deal. Steve...
HOLLAND, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo woman flees Hurricane Ian's projected path

For Meagan Storm, of Kalamazoo, seeing how some of the long-time residents of the St. Petersburg area were reacting to the threat of Hurricane Ian made the decision to leave easier. "When you see things boarded up and people who have lived there for fifty years and are maybe worried, that's when we decided to leave." Storm and her husband moved to St. Petersburg, Florida, just two months ago. It's their second time living in the Sunshine State, but the first encounter with a major hurricane.
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
98.7 WFGR

No, Michigan Doesn’t Actually Have Seagulls

I moved to Michigan nearly a year ago, and it's been a little bit of an adjustment. Most of it good, but no one can possibly prepare you for the mountain of snow that gets dumped on you the first winter you spend in the mitten state. But the change...
MICHIGAN STATE
wmta.org

Six Restaurants Worth the Drive

Some food is a special occasion in itself. Here are six restaurants in Calhoun County worth the drive:. Vibe: A pub with the warmth of the city’s industrial past, balanced with bright notes of future possibilities. Try: If you want an amazing burger, Mlive certainly thinks it’s worth the...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Ex-Kalamazoo nurse sentenced for fentanyl medication tampering

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A federal grand jury sentenced a former nurse at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo for tampering with vials of fentanyl, according to court records. License suspended: Former Bronson nurse charged for allegedly tampering fentanyl vials. The United States District Court sentenced Alison Marshall, 46, after pleading...
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

One injured in crash involving semi on U.S. 131

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a crash involving a semi on U.S. 131 Tuesday afternoon, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 12:33 p.m., deputies responded to the area of U.S. 131 and Garber Road for a two-vehicle crash. The driver of a...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
awesomemitten.com

See the Best of ArtPrize 2022 in 1 Hour

One of my favorite traditions of the fall season in Grand Rapids Michigan is experiencing ArtPrize. As an ever-evolving art festival, ArtPrize features hundreds of unique exhibits ranging from large sculptures and traditional paintings to performance art and hands-on community-created pieces. If you want to see the best of ArtPrize...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy