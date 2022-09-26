ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden's student loan relief plan will cost $400 billion. Republicans call it 'unsustainable' and Democrats say it will give 'Americans more breathing room.'

By Juliana Kaplan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nh8zA_0iB59qFs00
George Washington University student Kai Nilsen and other student loan debt activists rally outside the White House a day after President Biden announced a plan that would cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 a year in Washington, DC, on August 25, 2022.

Photo by Craig Hudson for The Washington Post via Getty Images

  • A new report from the Congressional Budget Office finds student loan relief will cost $400 billion.
  • That figure also doesn't account for losses from reforms to income-driven repayment plans.
  • But the figure pales in comparison to spending on defense, and will benefit millions of borrowers.

At the end of August, President Joe Biden finally fulfilled a long-awaited campaign promise, and canceled up to $20,000 in student loan debt for some borrowers — a move that immediately drew ire from the right over its fairness and potential cost.

Now, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office is shedding light on how much relief will cost: $400 billion, plus $20 billion from outstanding loan payments and interest being paused through December. That $400 billion comes from the difference between how much borrowers were expected to repay before cancelation was announced, versus how much they'll pay now, with the CBO's data projecting the potential impact over the next 30 years.

The figure is "even worse than we thought," Marc Goldwein, senior vice president for policy at the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, told Insider. "This is only the debt cancellation. This does not account for the income driven repayment reforms."

"It's almost unthinkable that the administration would announce such a large policy and not even know, or not even tell us how much it costs — particularly, we're talking about something that costs 400 billion dollars plus," Goldwein said.

It's a figure that will likely stoke continued GOP concerns over the cost of Biden's policy. The CBO estimates come partially in response to questions raised by Reps. Virginia Foxx and Richard Burr. Foxx, a Republican from North Carolina, has been an outspoken opponent of Biden's relief plan — and previously introduced legislation to preemptively block it .

The estimate "shows this administration has lost all sense of fiscal responsibility," the Republican from North Carolina said in a statement . "Rather than working with Congress to bring down college costs, President Biden has opted to bury the American people under our unsustainable debt," Foxx said.

However, the Government Accountability Office found in July that the government was already losing money on federal student loans partially due to pandemic-related pauses, even before Biden announced cancelation. The $400 billion also pales in comparison to major expenditures from the administration, like $796 billion on defense in 2022 .

The student loan relief will disproportionately impact Black and Latino borrowers, millennials, and public servants such as teachers, police, and non-profit workers. A Census Bureau report found that Black and Hispanic women will see the biggest reductions among borrowers holding student loans, with 5.4% and 4.7% respectively seeing their loans completely wiped. Borrowers who will see their debts wiped completely previously told Insider that the relief is life-changing.

"Today's CBO estimate makes clear that millions of middle class Americans have more breathing room thanks to President Biden's historic decision to cancel student debt," Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Chuck Schumer — two Democrats who have been on the frontlines of pushing for broader relief — said in a joint statement.

"We don't agree with all of CBO's assumptions that underlie this analysis," they said, "but it is clear the pandemic payment pause and student debt cancellation are policies that demonstrate how government can and should invest in working people, not the wealthy and billionaire corporations."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 3

Related
The Motley Fool

How Big Is Joe Biden's Social Security Check? Take a Look

More than 48 million seniors are receiving a monthly Social Security benefit, including President Joe Biden. Social Security payouts for high earners are capped on a monthly basis. There's an unpleasant surprise awaiting most Social Security recipients come tax time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Washington Examiner

Biden moves to open up public benefits to illegal immigrants

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration is undermining Congress's authority with a new immigration rule.]. In its latest effort to “remove barriers” to immigration, the Department of Homeland Security is finalizing the long-awaited public charge rule , codifying a weak standard that upends congressional intent, decades of precedent, and the core American value of self-reliance .
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Burr
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Virginia Foxx
Money

How to Apply for Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program

Some 40 million federal student loan borrowers are slated to have a large chunk — and in many cases all — of their student debt forgiven. President Joe Biden’s forgiveness plan, announced at the end of August, will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers with an annual income less than $125,000. Borrowers who received a need-based Pell Grant while in college can receive up to $20,000 of forgiveness, so long as they meet that same income cap.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Washington Dc#Federal Student Loans#Republicans#Politics Federal#Ne White House#Politics Whitehouse#Linus College#Student Loan Debt#Democrats#Americans#The White House#The Washington Post#Getty Images#Cbo
Daily Mail

Republicans introduce legislation to stop IRS from auditing taxpayers who earn less than $400,000 using $80BN from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

A group of Senate Republicans introduced a bill this week that will ensure that the Internal Revenue Service can't audit Americans making under $400,000 a year using the boost of funds included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The two-page bill puts into writing what IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig pledged to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Business Insider

Business Insider

637K+
Followers
40K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy