Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Maine Man Convicted of 7 Felony Charges Related to January 6thThe Maine WriterLebanon, ME
How I Accidentally Ended Up In MaineJoJo's Cup of MochaPortsmouth, NH
3 Great Taco Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
A Weekend Gateway In Portland ME: a first-timer experienceAlex RosadoPortland, ME
Related
Wanted New Hampshire Couple Caught Trying To Break Into Car In Tewksbury: Police
A couple from New Hampshire, both of whom had previous warrants out for their arrests, were finally caught while trying to break into a car in Tewksbury, authorities said. Police responded to a call about a breaking and entering in progress on Ferncroft Road around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, Tewksbury Police said. Responding officers learned that a person tried to break into a car but ran away when the car's alarm started going off.
Maine Man Allegedly Assaulted Deputy With Vehicle Door
A Maine man is in trouble after he allegedly assaulted a Cumberland County Sheriff's deputy with the door of his vehicle and then fled the scene. According to WGME, 29 year old Zachary Laney, of Bridgton, was pulled over on the Naples causeway on Sunday for multiple violations. The article explains that Laney was reportedly uncooperative and refused to give the deputy that stopped him any information.
wgan.com
Sheriff’s deputy in Maine struck, injured by car door as suspect reportedly flees
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was injured when they were struck by a car door as a suspect tried to get away. The sheriff’s office says the deputy pulled 29-year-old Zachary Laney of Bridgton over at the Naples Causeway due to multiple violations. The deputy...
Body Found Identified as Missing Freeport, Maine, Teen
In a press conference held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, the Freeport Police Department confirmed that the body found by a Marine Patrol plane earlier Tuesday afternoon is in fact that of missing 14-year-old Freeport, Maine resident Theo Ferrara. Theo had been missing since Thursday afternoon. Around noon time,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Theo Ferrara missing in Freeport update – body found in same area police searching for Maine teen
A BODY has been found in the search for a missing 14-year-old who mysteriously vanished from his home last week. High school freshman Theo Ferrara was last seen walking on Flying Point Road in Brunswick, Maine, on Thursday afternoon. More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking...
Pedestrian who died in Lewiston crash involving a truck has been identified
PORTLAND, Maine — A pedestrian was fatally injured when he was hit by a truck Monday evening in downtown Lewiston. Donald Bourget, 49, was near the intersection of Sabattus and College streets at about 7:15 p.m. when he was hit by a truck driven by 58-year-old Stephen Hairston of Lewiston.
Body Found Near Search Area for Missing Freeport, Maine, Teen
UPDATE: Theo Ferrara's body was confirmed by police on Tuesday afternoon to be found during the search for the missing Freeport teen. According to WGME, just a couple of hours ago around noon Tuesday, September 27, a Marine Patrol plane discovered a body while flying over the ocean. There has...
Bridgton man arrested on multiple charges including assault on an officer after a traffic stop in Naples
NAPLES, Maine — A Bridgton man is being held without bail at the Cumberland County Jail after being arrested on multiple charges on Sunday night. According to a release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, Zachary Laney, 29, was pulled over on the Naples Causeway around 5:30 p.m. Sunday by a Sheriff's Deputy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMUR.com
Officers were justified when they killed man considered person of interest in ex-girlfriend's death, Vermont AG says
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — Officials with the Vermont attorney general's office said a Brattleboro police officer and two state police trooperswho shot and killed a man in July will not face charges. Officials said the officer and troopers were justified in their use of deadly force against Matthew Davis, 34.
WMTW
Authorities: Driver fleeing traffic stop sideswipes deputy in Naples
SEBAGO, Maine — A Bridgton man faces a slew of charges after allegedly sideswiping a deputy with his car while trying to flee a traffic stop. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Zachary Laney, 29, was pulled over on the Naples Causeway for multiple motor vehicle violations.
Police search for woman and man involved in an alleged road-rage incident in Alfred.
ALFRED, Maine — An investigation is underway after an alleged road rage incident led to a person getting assaulted in Alfred Saturday. A man and a woman got out of a black SUV at the intersection of Biddeford and Sanford Road, and then approached a driver of a white Dodge Ram, and allegedly punched him multiple times in the face before spraying him with Mace, according to a Facebook post by Maine State Police Saturday afternoon.
WMUR.com
Mass. man accused of hiring Uber to drive him to New Hampshire to deliver drugs
CONCORD, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing federal charges after he was accused of hiring an Uber to drive him to a home in Dover, New Hampshire, to deliver fentanyl. Johan Rodriguez, 37, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was arrested Monday in Dover and charged with one count of conspiracy to possess fentanyl with the intent to distribute.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMUR.com
Massachusetts man arrested for DWI after crash on I-95 in Seabrook, investigators say
SEABROOK, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a crash Saturday night on I-95 in Seabrook, according to authorities. New Hampshire State Police said around 8:40 p.m., troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a crash on I-95 involving two vehicles, one that reportedly rolled over.
WPFO
Maine teenager and his mother charged with driving under the influence
POWNAL (WGME)— Police allege that a mother and teenager from Pownal were drunk driving following a car crash on Brown Rd near Hallowell Rd. At approximately 12:19 am, on Saturday, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department was notified that a Toyota Rav4 was upside down in a field and appeared to have received extensive damage.
39-year-old Maine man found guilty of 11 charges related to Jan. 6 attack on Capitol
Prosecutors said Kyle Fitzsimons assaulted multiple law enforcement officers during the riot. A 39-year-old Maine man was found guilty Tuesday of 11 charges, including seven felonies, related to his actions during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Kyle Fitzsimons of Lebanon was convicted during a bench trial in...
Bowdoinham man awarded $5M in medical malpractice, negligence suit
BRUNSWICK, Maine — A jury has awarded $5 million in damages to a Bowdoinham man who sued Mid Coast Hospital and BlueWater Emergency Partners, LLC, which provides contracted medical staff to the hospital's emergency department and walk-in clinic. Joshua Desjardins, now 32, went to the walk-in clinic in Brunswick...
Missing Freeport teen still believed to be in 'general area,' officials say in Monday press conference
FREEPORT, Maine — Law enforcement officials are continuing to ask members of the public to come forward with information that could potentially help them find 14-year-old Theo Ferrara, but they are also still urging the public to leave active search areas to the professionals. Theo was last seen at...
NECN
Woman Dies Following Fire in New Hampshire Mobile Home
A woman died after a fire broke out late Tuesday night in Hooksett, New Hampshire, according to emergency officials. The Hooksett Fire Department responded to a mobile home on Skyline Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. after getting a report of smoke there, according to a news release from the New Hampshire's State Fire Marshal.
Maine man sentenced in decades-old Alaska cold case
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — A Maine man charged in connection with a 1993 rape and murder in Alaska was sentenced to 75 years in prison on Monday. Steven Downs, 47, of Auburn, was a freshman at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1993 and a dorm resident where 20-year-old Sophie Sergie was found dead in a bathtub.
NECN
Woman, 21, Killed in Head-on Crash in North Andover
One person was killed Sunday in an early morning head-on crash involving an SUV and a pickup truck in North Andover, Massachusetts. Police were called to Great Pond Road for a reported serious crash just before 7 a.m. Responding officers found a Chevy pickup and a Honda Pilot had collided head on, injuring multiple people.
Q106.5
Brewer, ME
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1