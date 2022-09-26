ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alfred, ME

Wanted New Hampshire Couple Caught Trying To Break Into Car In Tewksbury: Police

A couple from New Hampshire, both of whom had previous warrants out for their arrests, were finally caught while trying to break into a car in Tewksbury, authorities said. Police responded to a call about a breaking and entering in progress on Ferncroft Road around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, Tewksbury Police said. Responding officers learned that a person tried to break into a car but ran away when the car's alarm started going off.
TEWKSBURY, MA
B98.5

Maine Man Allegedly Assaulted Deputy With Vehicle Door

A Maine man is in trouble after he allegedly assaulted a Cumberland County Sheriff's deputy with the door of his vehicle and then fled the scene. According to WGME, 29 year old Zachary Laney, of Bridgton, was pulled over on the Naples causeway on Sunday for multiple violations. The article explains that Laney was reportedly uncooperative and refused to give the deputy that stopped him any information.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
95.9 WCYY

Body Found Identified as Missing Freeport, Maine, Teen

In a press conference held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, the Freeport Police Department confirmed that the body found by a Marine Patrol plane earlier Tuesday afternoon is in fact that of missing 14-year-old Freeport, Maine resident Theo Ferrara. Theo had been missing since Thursday afternoon. Around noon time,...
FREEPORT, ME
Q106.5

Body Found Near Search Area for Missing Freeport, Maine, Teen

UPDATE: Theo Ferrara's body was confirmed by police on Tuesday afternoon to be found during the search for the missing Freeport teen. According to WGME, just a couple of hours ago around noon Tuesday, September 27, a Marine Patrol plane discovered a body while flying over the ocean. There has...
FREEPORT, ME
WMTW

Authorities: Driver fleeing traffic stop sideswipes deputy in Naples

SEBAGO, Maine — A Bridgton man faces a slew of charges after allegedly sideswiping a deputy with his car while trying to flee a traffic stop. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Zachary Laney, 29, was pulled over on the Naples Causeway for multiple motor vehicle violations.
SEBAGO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police search for woman and man involved in an alleged road-rage incident in Alfred.

ALFRED, Maine — An investigation is underway after an alleged road rage incident led to a person getting assaulted in Alfred Saturday. A man and a woman got out of a black SUV at the intersection of Biddeford and Sanford Road, and then approached a driver of a white Dodge Ram, and allegedly punched him multiple times in the face before spraying him with Mace, according to a Facebook post by Maine State Police Saturday afternoon.
ALFRED, ME
WMUR.com

Mass. man accused of hiring Uber to drive him to New Hampshire to deliver drugs

CONCORD, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing federal charges after he was accused of hiring an Uber to drive him to a home in Dover, New Hampshire, to deliver fentanyl. Johan Rodriguez, 37, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was arrested Monday in Dover and charged with one count of conspiracy to possess fentanyl with the intent to distribute.
DOVER, NH
WPFO

Maine teenager and his mother charged with driving under the influence

POWNAL (WGME)— Police allege that a mother and teenager from Pownal were drunk driving following a car crash on Brown Rd near Hallowell Rd. At approximately 12:19 am, on Saturday, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department was notified that a Toyota Rav4 was upside down in a field and appeared to have received extensive damage.
POWNAL, ME
NECN

Woman Dies Following Fire in New Hampshire Mobile Home

A woman died after a fire broke out late Tuesday night in Hooksett, New Hampshire, according to emergency officials. The Hooksett Fire Department responded to a mobile home on Skyline Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. after getting a report of smoke there, according to a news release from the New Hampshire's State Fire Marshal.
HOOKSETT, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine man sentenced in decades-old Alaska cold case

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — A Maine man charged in connection with a 1993 rape and murder in Alaska was sentenced to 75 years in prison on Monday. Steven Downs, 47, of Auburn, was a freshman at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1993 and a dorm resident where 20-year-old Sophie Sergie was found dead in a bathtub.
AUBURN, ME
NECN

Woman, 21, Killed in Head-on Crash in North Andover

One person was killed Sunday in an early morning head-on crash involving an SUV and a pickup truck in North Andover, Massachusetts. Police were called to Great Pond Road for a reported serious crash just before 7 a.m. Responding officers found a Chevy pickup and a Honda Pilot had collided head on, injuring multiple people.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

