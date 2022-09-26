Read full article on original website
State Health Insurance Assistance Program helps demystify Medicare
Free enrollment support available with certified counselors ~. (Denver, CO) – Medicare can be complicated. But navigating the insurance options for it does not have to be with the help of the Area Agency on Aging’s State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) at the Denver Regional Council of Governments. Certified SHIP counselors offer Medicare beneficiaries free, unbiased and in-depth information and enrollment aid.
Grandparenting: learn how to understand a child’s world
There is nothing better than being a grandparent. Even if you don’t have your own grandkids, you can always find a way to be an important adult in a child’s life. It’s worth it to you and to the child. But where do you begin to understand...
Area Agency on Aging helps older adults ‘age well’
Communications Specialist, Public Relations and Social Media. Empowering older Coloradans to lead active and healthy lives has been a hallmark of the Area Agency on Aging at the Denver Regional Council of Governments for more than 40 years. The agency believes in diverse and equitable communities; and providing adults 60 and older with the resources and support they need to “age well” ensures a stronger and more vital society. The programs and services the Area Agency on Aging offers include Medicare enrollment counseling, Medicaid Options counseling, case management, disability resources, veteran-directed care, the Ombudsman Program and the Elder Refugee Program.
Ms. Colorado Senior America Pageant
Ladies from the front range of Colorado will compete for the title of Ms. Colorado Senior America on Oct 9th at the Parson Theatre at the Northglenn Recreation Center. These ladies from 61 to 94 years old will take the stage at 2 pm. The ladies will entertain you with their singing, dancing and dramatic speeches. You will have a wonderful time cheering on the lady of your choice.
Apply For Colorado Cashback Before October 17
Denver, Colo. – Are you one of the many older adults who has not received your $750 Tabor refund through the Colorado Cash Back program? You are in good company, but the Colorado Gerontological Society is on a campaign to help as many older adults claim the refund as possible.
Medicare Beneficiaries Face New Changes In 2023
Denver, Colo. – It is Medicare Open Enrollment season again! Starting October 1, 2022, Medicare beneficiaries find themselves swamped with mailings, phone calls, invitations by insurance agents to attend educational programs, 60-second television ads endorsing Medicare products by well-known movie stars, and full-page newspaper ads promising benefits that sound too good to be true.
Ramblings of a Rambler – Oct. 2022
Hi Prime Timers! I hope you’re all enjoying the change of season. It’s my favorite time of year for a few reasons. The change in temperature, fall foliage and football are the top three. Football is probably my favorite of the three. Back in Pennsylvania, the fall foliage was an explosion of a variety of colors. Truly a sight to see! I love the colors in Colorado as well. The vast amount of Aspen trees changing color is quite impressive. Beautiful! Fingers crossed, the fall weather lasts for a while before the cold temperatures set in…
