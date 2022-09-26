Lincoln Police make arrest in weekend homicide of an Omaha man

The Lincoln Police Department announced on Monday that it made an arrest in connection to the Sunday morning homicide of an Omaha man.

According to police, at around 10:45 a.m., 22-year-old Jahhrasta Fletcher of Lincoln was taken into custody without incident near 35th and Van Dorn Street for the alleged murder of 33-year-old Robert Brannon of Omaha.

Fletcher was arrested for murder in the first degree.

LPD located video surveillance from the alley near 19th and O Streets from Sunday at 12:06 a.m. of the encounter between Brannon and Fletcher.

Police allege that the video appears to show Fletcher producing a firearm and firing at Brannon.

Police went on to say that Fletcher then allegedly stood over Brannon and, at close range, fired once more hitting Brannon. Fletcher then ran south from the scene, according to police.

LPD has not yet established a motive.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call either 402.441.6000 or if they wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 402.475.3600.

