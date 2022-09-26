ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Susan COLUCCIO
2d ago

praying for you 🙏 ❤️ you will get through this belive in God he will carry you through this process. keep fighting 💪

Reply(1)
3
WRGB

Albany detectives recover handguns and drugs during an investigation

Albany, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police have arrested a suspect and recovered two loaded handguns and drugs in a shots fired investigation from August 2022. During a traffic stop yesterday on the 700 block of Washington Avenue in reference to the shots fired incident last month, Hazziez Wallace, 22 of Albany and three others in the car were arrested.
ALBANY, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rallies call for an end to prison package restrictions in New York

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) implemented a new Vendor Package Program to crack down on contraband in correctional facilities. This has caused some backlash from the family and friends of incarcerated New Yorkers, who are concerned their loved ones won't get the items they need.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany County corrections officer suspended following assault charge

An Albany County corrections officer is off the job, following an assault charge. The woman who filed the charge says she was afraid for her life, and the life of her child. The latest incident described in court documents may seem minor, but as you read the alleged victim’s description of her relationship with the corrections officer, Justin Danko, it’s volatile, to say the least.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Gun threat postponed Watervliet football game, probe ongoing

Watervliet City School District Superintendent Don Stevens said Friday morning, students and staff made district leaders aware of a potential gun violence threat to take place at that night’s home football game against Schuylerville. He said it’s believed to have been targeted between individuals, and didn't have anything to do with the game.
WATERVLIET, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNYT

Albany’s Oktoberfest 5K returning after pandemic absence

Albany’s popular Oktoberfest 5K is back this year, and it is once again teamed up with Saturday’s block party at Wolff’s Biergarten. So it makes sense that after you finishing running the 5K, you get a free beer. This is a race that has not only drawn...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Protestors oppose new DOCCS package policy

- On Tuesday, protestors at the capitol opposing a package policy put in place by the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. The directive forces packages sent to incarcerated people be purchased through specific vendors which some are saying is too costly.
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

No Bones About It! Must-See ‘Skeleton House’ in Rensselaer County

Is this the Most Spooktacular House in Rensselaer County? It could be... I guess you could say that this is one Halloween House in Rensselaer County putting the howl in Halloween, perhaps even the kill in Poestenkill. See the 80 + decorations outside of a house in Poestenkill that has become an annual drive-thru for families and is so popular, that it stops traffic!
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Remember When a Dog Ran For Mayor In This Upstate New York Town?

It's an election year, and we're already knee-deep in the back and forth political ads that won't stop until November. But do you necessarily have to be human to run for office in America? Not always. Would you ever vote for a canine to take office? Some may say this sounds crazy. But hey, they might do a better job than a lot of human officials.
SCHENECTADY, NY

