Susan COLUCCIO
2d ago
praying for you 🙏 ❤️ you will get through this belive in God he will carry you through this process. keep fighting 💪
Saratoga Springs man arrested for rape
A Saratoga Springs man was charged with rape. Police said that, years ago, Jason Storms sexually assaulted someone under age 15.
Albany inmate accused of throwing feces at guards
An incarcerated man at the Albany County Correctional Facility can add aggravated harassment to his list of charges after he allegedly threw feces at Corrections Officers inside the jail.
Albany detectives recover handguns and drugs during an investigation
Albany, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police have arrested a suspect and recovered two loaded handguns and drugs in a shots fired investigation from August 2022. During a traffic stop yesterday on the 700 block of Washington Avenue in reference to the shots fired incident last month, Hazziez Wallace, 22 of Albany and three others in the car were arrested.
Gloversville Police find dead dog, seek answers
The Gloversville Police have launched an investigation after their animal control officer found a dead dog in Forest Street Park.
Man pleads guilty for sending threatening letter
Richard Hileman, 39 of Marcy pled guilty on September 28 to mailing threatening communication. Hileman admitted that on September 3, he mailed a threatening letter to a woman in Ballston Spa.
Schenectady PD arrest 2 in separate weekend incidents
The Schenectady Police Department has arrested two people after separate incidents that took place over the weekend. One was arrested after a reported robbery and the other was arrested after a foot chase.
SCSO: arrest man for possessing firearm
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a domestic incident at a residence in Clifton Park on September 24. During the investigation, police found Michael J. Scensny, 32, had a rifle.
Rallies call for an end to prison package restrictions in New York
The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) implemented a new Vendor Package Program to crack down on contraband in correctional facilities. This has caused some backlash from the family and friends of incarcerated New Yorkers, who are concerned their loved ones won't get the items they need.
Albany County corrections officer suspended following assault charge
An Albany County corrections officer is off the job, following an assault charge. The woman who filed the charge says she was afraid for her life, and the life of her child. The latest incident described in court documents may seem minor, but as you read the alleged victim’s description of her relationship with the corrections officer, Justin Danko, it’s volatile, to say the least.
Gun threat postponed Watervliet football game, probe ongoing
Watervliet City School District Superintendent Don Stevens said Friday morning, students and staff made district leaders aware of a potential gun violence threat to take place at that night’s home football game against Schuylerville. He said it’s believed to have been targeted between individuals, and didn't have anything to do with the game.
Lake George woman accused in string of thefts
Troopers found more than they bargained for on Sunday when they carried out a search warrant on a Lake George woman's car.
New York State Police Arrest Over 110 In Hudson Valley
It was a busy week for New York State Police in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
Albany’s Oktoberfest 5K returning after pandemic absence
Albany’s popular Oktoberfest 5K is back this year, and it is once again teamed up with Saturday’s block party at Wolff’s Biergarten. So it makes sense that after you finishing running the 5K, you get a free beer. This is a race that has not only drawn...
Schenectady man pleads not guilty to second-degree murder at Colonie hotel
A Schenectady man has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder Wednesday in Albany County Court. Justin Wells also pleaded not guilty to robbery, conspiracy and grand larceny. This is connected to the death of Donald Harmon during an incident at LaQuinta Inn & Suites on Loudon Road last January. Court...
Protestors oppose new DOCCS package policy
- On Tuesday, protestors at the capitol opposing a package policy put in place by the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. The directive forces packages sent to incarcerated people be purchased through specific vendors which some are saying is too costly.
NGPD arrest man over identity theft at M&T Banks
North Greenbush Police arrested Edgar Castro, 56 of Cohoes, after an investigation of theft at two M&T Bank branches. Investigation is still ongoing.
Man allegedly steals autistic child’s bike in Amsterdam
The Amsterdam Police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly stole an autistic child's bike while he was eating with his father at McDonald's on Market Street.
No Bones About It! Must-See ‘Skeleton House’ in Rensselaer County
Is this the Most Spooktacular House in Rensselaer County? It could be... I guess you could say that this is one Halloween House in Rensselaer County putting the howl in Halloween, perhaps even the kill in Poestenkill. See the 80 + decorations outside of a house in Poestenkill that has become an annual drive-thru for families and is so popular, that it stops traffic!
Pittsfield man found guilty in domestic violence trial
A Pittsfield man has been found guilty of single counts of assault and battery on a family or household member and strangulation.
Remember When a Dog Ran For Mayor In This Upstate New York Town?
It's an election year, and we're already knee-deep in the back and forth political ads that won't stop until November. But do you necessarily have to be human to run for office in America? Not always. Would you ever vote for a canine to take office? Some may say this sounds crazy. But hey, they might do a better job than a lot of human officials.
