Read full article on original website
Related
Wyoming Driver Killed, Passenger Injured in Rollover Crash
A Wyoming driver was killed and his passenger injured Wednesday when the pickup they were traveling in went off the highway and rolled, the highway patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near mile marker 60 on Wyoming 28, roughly 20 miles south of Lander. According to a...
Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan Approved
The Federal Highway Administration announced Tuesday that Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure plan has been approved and the Fiscal Year 2022 funding has been released, that is according to a release by the Wyoming Department of Transportation, WYDOT. The state will now begin the process as outlined in the...
Wyoming Mountains Could See Snow This Weekend
Some mountain areas of Wyoming could see snow this weekend. That's according to the Riverton Office of the National Weather Service. A pattern change begins today with showers spreading across the area. Isolated t-storms are possible with locally heavy rain possible. It will be much cooler Friday into the weekend with showers and some high elevation snow.
Wyoming Game & Fish Urges Hunters to Use Safe Practices
It's hunting season and the Wyoming Game and Fish urges folks to know and follow a few safety tips to avoid tragedy. Katie Simpson, Wyoming Game and Fish Department hunter education coordinator, and numerous hunter education instructors in the state use the acronym T.A.B.K. as a reminder of four key safety elements:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Storms, Rain Expected In SE Wyoming, Snow Possible In Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is predicting a weekend ahead for southeast Wyoming, with some snow possible above 10,000 feet. Showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. Strong outflow winds will be possible with storms in the afternoon. Saturday will be cooler with showers and storms continuing through the day across the region. Afternoon highs east of the Laramie Range will be mostly in the 60s, while points farther west will only reach the 50s. With these showers, portions of the Snowy Range above 10,000 feet elevation could even see snow mix in with rain. Looking ahead to the rest of the weekend will be much of the same. Near normal temperatures for early October continue into early next week with chances for precipitation. For the latest local forecast, be sure to check weather.gov/cys.
Nikki Sixx Looks To Enjoy Life Back In Wyoming After Motley Crue Tour
With the massive stadium tour with his band and Def Leppard in his rearview, it's looking like Wyoming's forgotten resident, Nikki Sixx is enjoying his best life in the Cowboy State after a long Summer. If you follow the rocker on Instagram, you'll know that he does live in Wyoming on a ranch and he's a fan of the scenery. He's also a fan of all the moose that hang out in his driveway, as well.
Do You Remember How To Do The Wyoming Line Dance?
Line dancing is a dancing style that's been around since the 1800's and has been a staple of the American dance scene ever since. In the 1980's thanks to movies like 'Urban Cowboy' & in the 1990's thanks to Billy Ray Cyrus 'Achy Breaky Heart', there was a surge of line dancing and you could go to any country dance club and see dancers lined up kickin' up sawdust to all the top country songs.
Can you guess Wyoming’s favorite Black-led film?
If the past few years have taught us anything, it’s that representation matters. Our society continues to work towards a more just system where people of color can feel safe and welcomed in any and every scenario. This has bled over to the entertainment industry, with more films showing representation across all backgrounds, ethnicities, and people.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wyoming Lawyers To Hageman: Stop Lying About 2020 Election
A group of 41 prominent Wyoming attorneys has written a letter to the Republican nominee for Wyoming's lone U.S. seat calling comments she has made about the 2020 U.S. Presidential election being rigged ''false and incendiary." Harriet Hageman has responded by calling the letter ''a threat against me simply because...
Colorado Bear Nibbles Hunter’s Shoe While It’s On His Foot
I have a hard time sitting still even when I'm just in a studio hosting a radio show, I can't imagine the level of stillness needed during this crazy encounter to avoid losing a few toes or worse. A hunter in Colorado recently had a run it with a bear...
Mountain Lion Caught Having A Ball On Tree Swing In Colorado
When you think of mountain lions, you think of a lot of different things but playful isn't necessarily one of them, until now. A mountain lion came across a tree swing in the woods and thought it was the greatest thing ever and decided that it was play time. Mountain...
No Tricks, Just Treats at Upcoming Pumpkin Walk for Laramie Kids
Ah yes, we are going into pumpkin month. From Pumpkin Spiced Latte to any pumpkin desserts, and well, pumpkin for Halloween, it definitely is pumpkin month. The Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site will be hosting its Kids' Pumpkin Walk next week. There will be so many fun things going on! There will be pumpkins, of course. They are the star of the show. There will also be treats, games, and food trucks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wyoming’s ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Can Now Dress Like a REAL Dutton
There are just under two months before the Season 5 Premier of Yellowstone drops on Paramount. Yeah, I know - can it just be November 13 already?. Yellowstone fever is hotter than ever, especially with the news of Harrison Ford's and Helen Mirren's spinoff '1923' set to premiere in December of this year.
Yes Wyoming, the Cost of Coffee IS Going Up
National Coffee Day is September 28, folks; and this year your good-morning bean juice might just be the most expensive it’s ever been. It’s no secret the price of household goods has gone up across the board. The average loaf of bread costs $1.79 in the Cowboy State,...
‘Yellowstone’ Drops Epic Trailer for Upcoming Season 5: ‘We’re Already at War’ [Watch]
Yellowstone has shared the stunning trailer for its upcoming fifth season, and the show is already giving fans some major revelations about what the new episodes hold. The trailer begins with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) being sworn in as Governor of Montana, vowing to protect the state from "all enemies, foreign and domestic" — a vow he may find challenging, since his family tends to operate outside the confines of the law so frequently. Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) is back in the family fold this season, and it looks as if he and Beth (Kelly Reilly) are actually working together despite their incredibly rocky history, with her in place as her father's new chief of staff. Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) also continues to serve as his father's reluctant enforcer while trying to balance his life with his own family.
Wyomingites Are Really Serious About How To Eat Cornbread
For thousands of years cornbread has been a staple on tables all over the United States. The bread made from corn meal, sugar, eggs and butter began it's popularity with the Native Americans and became popular with the first settlers in America. When I was a kid, it was a...
Hear George Strait’s ‘Willy the Wandering Gypsy and Me’ From Upcoming Billy Joe Shaver Tribute Album [Listen]
The King of Country has put his own spin on a classic track penned by influential singer-songwriter Billy Joe Shaver. Released today (Sept. 30), George Strait's version of "Willy the Wandering Gypsy and Me" is the latest preview of the upcoming all-star album Live Forever: A Tribute to Billy Joe Shaver.
Y95 Country
Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
14K+
Post
817K+
Views
ABOUT
Y95 Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne & Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://y95country.com/
Comments / 0