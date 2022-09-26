CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez hit a three-run homer and Emmanuel Clase worked a perfect ninth inning for his major league-leading 40th save in the Cleveland Guardians’ 6-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night. Ramírez put AL Central champion Cleveland ahead for good at 4-3 in the sixth with his 29th home run of the season. The 404-foot blast off Brady Singer (10-5) gave the All-Star third baseman 121 RBIs — second in the AL behind New York’s Aaron Judge. “Andrés Giménez called that homer,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said, laughing. “I said, ‘Double,’ but he just turned to me and goes, ‘No, home run.’ Give him credit.” Austin Hedges followed with an RBI single, snapping an 0-for-36 slump, and Myles Straw drove in rookie Will Brennan to make it 6-3. Kansas City had taken a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 36 MINUTES AGO