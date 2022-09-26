ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ojai, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Cruise Ships Returning to Santa Barbara in Record Numbers Following Pandemic Pause

The Scenic Eclipse anchored a mile off Santa Barbara Harbor around noon on Tuesday, one of 30 cruise ships to make port at the city this year. Billed as a “discovery yacht” by owner Scenic of Australia, the 10-deck ship is on a 10-day cruise from Vancouver to San Diego that costs a passenger more than $4,000. Though the city reaps $10 per passenger, about a dozen swimmers, fishers, and scientists appeared at a new Harbor subcommittee last Thursday to make a case that the environmental costs exceed that amount.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
santabarbarawedding.com

Classy, Grand, and Colorful Indian Wedding at the Hilton Santa Barbara

Today’s couple shared their incredible and extravagant wedding at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort with Santa Barbara Wedding Style. The day was full of bright vivid colors, multiple outfit changes, and a wonderful group of wedding vendors who made the event possible—these included Blue Lotus Insights who provided full coordination and Shawna Yamamoto who additionally added to well-thought out design of the entire day.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
City
Ojai, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
News Channel 3-12

Cottage Health cooks up new meaning for “hospital food” in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A local hospital in Santa Barbara is trying to help people become healthier, even if you're not a patient. The Cottage Health Hospital Oak Park Market and Eatery revamped its overall approach to health and nutrition this year. Located just across the street from Cottage Health, the eatery is expanding its The post Cottage Health cooks up new meaning for “hospital food” in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kclu.org

New VA facility opens on South Coast

A long sought new veterans clinic on the South Coast is now up and running in Ventura County. It’s expected to save some veterans trips to Los Angeles for specialized services. The VA’s new 50,000 square foot facility is at 5250 Ralston Road in Ventura. It replaces the old...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

How Will Goleta Change Hollister in Old Town?

In the hope of creating a more neighborly feeling along Hollister Avenue in Old Town — as well as adding restaurant parklets and 25 more parking spaces — the City of Goleta is asking for a consultation on the new project with its citizens on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Goleta Community Center.
GOLETA, CA
syvnews.com

'Ghosts along the Coast' brings spine-tingling storytelling to Elings Park

A female bootlegger from Prohibition, a Depression-era hobo living near the railroad tracks, a survivor of an 1853 shipwreck, a Japanese “picture bride” from the 1920s, a longtime lady lighthouse keeper, and a newspaper editor murdered in 1880 – six real or inspired-by-real figures from Santa Barbara history return from the spirit world to tell their stories over three nights as part of the first “Ghosts Along the Coast” in Santa Barbara’s Elings Park.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

When It Comes To Mosquitos, What’s The Best Plan Of Attack?

The summer and fall months can be a fun, relaxing time for everyone, but how relaxing can it be when mosquitos are all around biting us at every opportunity?. It’s time to take your time back by calling Unipest. Unipest has proudly served the Santa Clarita community for over...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Top Rated 7 Best Places to Visit In Oxnard, California

Oxnard is a charming seaside city west of Los Angeles, where you can see contemporary California art at the Carnegie Art Museum, housed in a 19th-century library. Historic homes from the early 1900s line Heritage Square, and you can take a stroll along the beach or on the grassy lawns of Oxnard Beach Park. From here, you can enjoy views of the Channel Islands National Park and Marine Sanctuary.
OXNARD, CA
santabarbaraca.gov

Housing Santa Barbara Day 2022

The City will be speaking about the Affordable Ownership Program at Housing Santa Barbara Day. Over 30 community agencies and service providers will be on hand in De la Guerra Plaza on Saturday, October 8. The free event also features tenant and landlord resources, ADU resources, workforce housing information, music and entertainment, local food vendors, and activities for kids and families.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

