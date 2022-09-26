Read full article on original website
Related
myprimetimenews.com
Memorial Unveiled for King Soopers Victim Teri Leiker
Via Mobility Services Adds Memorial to its Portraits of Ability Collection ~. Boulder, CO, September 16, 2022 – Close friends and family of King Soopers victim Teri Leiker gathered with Via Mobility Services staff to unveil a memorial in her honor on Friday, September 16. The private event took place at Via Mobility Services’ headquarters in Boulder, Colorado.
myprimetimenews.com
Ramblings of a Rambler – Oct. 2022
Hi Prime Timers! I hope you’re all enjoying the change of season. It’s my favorite time of year for a few reasons. The change in temperature, fall foliage and football are the top three. Football is probably my favorite of the three. Back in Pennsylvania, the fall foliage was an explosion of a variety of colors. Truly a sight to see! I love the colors in Colorado as well. The vast amount of Aspen trees changing color is quite impressive. Beautiful! Fingers crossed, the fall weather lasts for a while before the cold temperatures set in…
myprimetimenews.com
Apply For Colorado Cashback Before October 17
Denver, Colo. – Are you one of the many older adults who has not received your $750 Tabor refund through the Colorado Cash Back program? You are in good company, but the Colorado Gerontological Society is on a campaign to help as many older adults claim the refund as possible.
myprimetimenews.com
State Health Insurance Assistance Program helps demystify Medicare
Free enrollment support available with certified counselors ~. (Denver, CO) – Medicare can be complicated. But navigating the insurance options for it does not have to be with the help of the Area Agency on Aging’s State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) at the Denver Regional Council of Governments. Certified SHIP counselors offer Medicare beneficiaries free, unbiased and in-depth information and enrollment aid.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myprimetimenews.com
Honoring Former Nuclear Weapons Workers – National Day of Remembrance
Arvada, CO — This October marks the 14th commemoration of the National Day of Remembrance (NDOR) for Nuclear Weapons Workers. Nuclear Care Partners pauses in humble gratitude and recognition for the hundreds of thousands of men and women who worked to build and maintain our Nation’s Nuclear Defense.
myprimetimenews.com
Medicare Beneficiaries Face New Changes In 2023
Denver, Colo. – It is Medicare Open Enrollment season again! Starting October 1, 2022, Medicare beneficiaries find themselves swamped with mailings, phone calls, invitations by insurance agents to attend educational programs, 60-second television ads endorsing Medicare products by well-known movie stars, and full-page newspaper ads promising benefits that sound too good to be true.
Comments / 0