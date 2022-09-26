ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Washington Examiner

Flesh-eating drug intended for animals linked to thousands of overdoses in heroin and fentanyl

The animal tranquilizer xylazine, which is not intended for human consumption, has been linked to thousands of drug overdoses across the United States, according to reports. Deaths from the drug, which also goes by the street name "tranq," increased 86.8% between 2019 and 2020 before dropping off slightly in 2021, the Detroit Free Press reported Friday. Xylazine has also had an increasing presence in states such as Delaware, Maryland, and Connecticut, according to federal officials cited by the New York Post.
Healthline

Deadly Overdoses Linked to Synthetic Opioids Called Nitazenes

A type of synthetic opioid is increasing leading to overdose deaths, according to a new CDC report. as a potential pain reliever medication. They have never been approved for clinical use in the United States. Overdose deaths linked to a powerful group of illegal synthetic opioids increased more than four...
The Verge

The DEA is investigating Done over ADHD drug prescriptions

Telehealth startup Done, which prescribes ADHD medication like Adderall, is under investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, The Wall Street Journal reported. The investigation is part of an ongoing crackdown on mental health companies using telemedicine to prescribe controlled substances, a category that includes stimulants like Adderall and addictive painkillers like OxyContin. The DEA is also investigating telehealth company Cerebral over its prescribing practices. That company announced it would stop prescribing drugs in that category in May.
MedicalXpress

Nearly all US states now set limits for opioid prescriptions

By the end of 2019, 39 states had enacted limits restricting prescriptions for opioid analgesics, according to new data released today by the Center for Public Health Law Research at Temple University's Beasley School of Law, with the vast majority of those limits having been enacted since 2016. The policy...
KevinMD.com

It’s time to address pain despite the opioid crisis

Have you ever felt as if your doctor wasn’t really listening to you or was just rushing through your appointment? Have you ever felt as if your doctor didn’t understand the pain you were in or didn’t take it seriously?. Most health care providers are evaluated based...
American Council on Science and Health

The Devil You Know - Neurontin's Massive Flop as an Opioid Alternative

Ask any chronic pain patient about gabapentin (Neurontin) as a replacement for opioids and you'll probably get one of two reactions: Laughter or tears. Yet, the drug, originally intended to treat seizures, and subsequently found to be useful for controlling nerve pain and restless leg syndrome has been pushed (along with miscellaneous other useless drugs and techniques) as a safe and effective alternative to legitimate opioid analgesics drugs. It is neither. A new JAMA article makes this painfully obvious.
FOXBusiness

Walmart, CVS reach $147.5M opioid settlement with West Virginia

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Tuesday that Walmart and CVS Pharmacy settled with the state for a combined total of more than $147 million to resolve lawsuits that alleged the pharmacies "failed to maintain effective controls as a distributor and dispenser against diversion that contributed to [an] oversupply of opioids in the state."
Healthline

Beyond SSRIs: How the Newest Antidepressants Work

Antidepressants are medications that can help relieve depression symptoms, like fatigue and emotional numbness. as the first SSRI, and for the next 30 years, many experts considered SSRIs the “modern” antidepressant. In 2019, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved two new antidepressants,. . There’s also been renewed...
The Associated Press

Lionrock Adds Ketamine Assisted Psychotherapy Program to State-of-the-Art Treatment Offerings for Substance Use Disorder

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Lionrock, the inventor of telehealth services for substance use disorders (SUDs) treatment and recovery services in the United States, today announces its Ketamine Assisted Psychotherapy (KAP) pilot program, the latest treatment method to be added to the company’s state-of-the-art, research-based care offerings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005227/en/ Lionrock announces a progressive new Ketamine Assisted Psychotherapy (KAP) treatment program used in a supervised setting that assists in both substance use disorder (SUD) recovery and continued recovery. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Hill

To decrease US overdoses, increase recovery services and compassion

In 2021, more than 100,000 Americans lost their lives due to a drug overdose. America’s overdose epidemic is getting worse, as increasingly lethal substances enter the market. The reality of overdose and the toll it takes on communities is heartbreaking. Yet even now, there is hope. The U.S. Department...
thefreshtoast.com

Another Study Finds Link Between Medical Marijuana And Less Opioid Use

Aside from treating a variety of conditions that plague the lives of millions of Americans, the side effects associated with weed are nowhere near as risky as the ones that’ve been linked with opioids over the past decades. One of the best arguments for legal marijuana is its possible...
psychologytoday.com

Psychedelics as Mental Health Treatment

Psychedelic therapies are being explored for hard-to-treat mental health conditions. These therapies are not for everyone, but we are learning more about who may benefit. Some of the benefits seen in psychedelic use may be accessed without the use of psychedelics. Ben, who has suffered with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) since...
