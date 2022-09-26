While taking my finger off the chainsaw trigger, and letting the saw coast to a stop, I lowered the bar too close to my leg and felt the saw chain cut about one inch below my kneecap. As an RN I’d seen a thousand chainsaw injuries. I managed to expose the wound and then wrapped a sock, which I found in the back seat of the truck, around my leg. The sock seemed to control the bleeding, so I proceeded to pick up my plunder and head for home.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO