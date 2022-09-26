Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Applications being accepted for Citizens Law Academy
IDAHO FALLS — The Seventh District Bar Association of the Idaho State Bar is pleased to announce and open the application process to accept students for this year’s 2022 Citizens’ Law Academy. The CLA is an adult education program offered free to attendees and is coordinated by...
eastidahonews.com
School principal joins students on ride; students have chance to win a new bike
IDAHO FALLS — A local elementary school principal put on his helmet, hopped on his bike and joined students on a ride in an effort to encourage them to be active — and for a chance to win a new bike. Wade Leavitt, the principal at Edgemont Elementary...
Museum of Idaho announces ‘Toytopia’ exhibit
The Museum of Idaho is gearing up to open its' new 'Toytopia' exhibit this week. The post Museum of Idaho announces ‘Toytopia’ exhibit appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
No coaches allowed at new basketball gym in Rigby
RIGBY — A new indoor basketball and baseball gym gives kids throughout eastern Idaho a place to play year-round. Ryan Hatch, who owns the America Health medical brand, opened Baller Gym at 3937 East 240 North in Rigby off of Yellowstone Highway. The former soccer gym has multiple basketball courts and batting cages for young athletes to practice their skills. Other amenities, like a weightlifting gym, will be added in the future.
eastidahonews.com
After crash involving combine and high school student, local police send reminder during harvest break
SHELLEY — As Shelley School District 60 begins harvest break, a local police department is reminding everyone that there is an increase in agricultural machinery on the road, which means drivers need to be more careful. Harvest break started on Monday for District 60 and will last for two...
eastidahonews.com
Looking Back: Intercounty Highway Bridge in Twin Falls dedicated; school bus plunges into canal
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 2 in east Idaho history. ST. ANTHONY — A local senator and his friend made the front page news after leaving on a hunting trip that community members didn’t expect would be successful.
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: Rigby couple invite you to ‘vamoose’ to escape rooms
RIGBY – For many years, people in Rigby have wished for more entertainment options. Juelaine Ricks and her husband, Derek, are hoping their new business will grant that wish in a satisfying way for customers. The Ricks recently opened Vamoose Escape Rooms at 198 North Yellowstone Highway in the...
eastidahonews.com
Lisa Killpack
Lisa Ann Ker Killpack, 56, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 23, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Lisa was born June 30, 1966, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Keith Douglas Ker and Ann Elizabeth Metcalf Ker. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Skyline High School. She also attended Boise State University and earned a bachelor’s degree in English literature.
eastidahonews.com
Local library’s annual food drive collecting items for Idaho Foodbank
POCATELLO – The Marshall Public Library in Pocatello is looking to take in your excess produce. Whether it’s a little or a lot, every bit helps. Idaho is home to more than 152,890 people with food insecurity, according to The Idaho Foodbank. The library is collecting donations for...
eastidahonews.com
Florence Avery
Florence Virginia Avery passed away on September 22, 2022, at the age of 99, in her home at Lincoln Court Assisted Living in Idaho Falls. She was born to John and Wilma Gillogly in Orange, California, on August 25, 1923. Soon afterward, her family moved to Vista, California, where she attended school and met her future husband William (Bill) Avery. After graduating from Vista High School, Florence continued her education at Oceanside-Carlsbad Junior College where she earned an Associate Degree.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls Fiber services are back up and running after crash
IDAHO FALLS — All internet services for Idaho Falls Fiber customers were restored Wednesday morning after a dump truck pulling a trailer hit an overhead communication line on Tuesday afternoon. The crash caused the Idaho Falls Fiber lines to fall across McNeil Drive and along the sidewalk. Restoring the...
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Internet services are back up at Bingham County Courthouse and local school district
BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public not to make a trip to the Bingham County Courthouse if anyone requires internet services. “All the internet services within the courthouse are down right now. So we are not able to do any driver’s licenses or vehicle registration and inmate communication services at this time or basically anything that requires internet at the courthouse,” said Lt. Jeremy Hook with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.
idahobusinessreview.com
Rexburg’s town-and-gown housing zoning
The most unique zoning in Idaho may be that of Rexburg. While the city’s new comprehensive plan may make its zoning closer to land use practices in the rest of the state, Rexburg will retain its most atypical zoning classification for student housing for those enrolled at Brigham Young University–Idaho (BYU–Idaho). Not all is happy in ...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls Fire Department hosting community block party
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department is hosting its annual Fire Prevention Block Party on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Station #1 in downtown Idaho Falls. “It’s been a couple of years since we’ve hosted our block party, so we are excited to bring the event back and interact with our community in a fun and relaxed atmosphere,” says department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.
California man arrested transporting 12 pounds of marijuana to East Idaho
A California man was arrested Monday after he reportedly admitted to transporting more than 12 pounds of marijuana to eastern Idaho. Loren Ralph Denny, 53, also reportedly told an Idaho State Police trooper he grew the marijuana himself and brought it with him while looking to move into Blackfoot. The trooper was called to an incident involving an officer from Idaho Fish and Game at Ryder Park Ponds in Idaho...
eastidahonews.com
Cheryl Parish
Cheryl Ann Parish, 76, of Rigby, Idaho, passed away September 24, 2022, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Private family services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Post Register
A Wrangler's Reckless Writings: Volunteers with a smile
While taking my finger off the chainsaw trigger, and letting the saw coast to a stop, I lowered the bar too close to my leg and felt the saw chain cut about one inch below my kneecap. As an RN I’d seen a thousand chainsaw injuries. I managed to expose the wound and then wrapped a sock, which I found in the back seat of the truck, around my leg. The sock seemed to control the bleeding, so I proceeded to pick up my plunder and head for home.
eastidahonews.com
National Friends of the Library Week (#FriendsSpiritWeek)
Join the Friends of the Library of Idaho Falls in celebrating its 55th Anniversary during the National Friends of the Library Week, October 16-22! We will have a Spirit Week with prizes for the best dressed, scavenger hunts for sleuths of all ages, and a Patron Appreciation Day!. Post a...
Four weekend wrecks in East Idaho claim one life, injure eight people
One man died and eight other people were injured in four separate wrecks in East Idaho over the weekend, according to news releases from local authorities. Killean Taylor, 31, of Blackfoot, died and two women were seriously injured after being ejected from an SUV when it crashed on a rural road east of Blackfoot in a 12:55 a.m. Sunday wreck, according to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office. Taylor died at...
Oscar Meyer WienerMobile makes a stop in Idaho Falls
The WeinerMobile has been driving its buns off all summer and made a stop in Idaho Falls. The post Oscar Meyer WienerMobile makes a stop in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
