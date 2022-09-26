Read full article on original website
WAFF
How to be an ambassador for Athens Main Street
ATHENS, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re social media savvy, the City of Athens wants to work with you!. Athens Main Street is looking for a group of brand ambassadors to showcase the historic city we all know and love. The program is aimed towards high school, college students and young adults who have a passion for their community.
cullmantribune.com
Cullman Memory Gardens donated to local nonprofit board
CULLMAN, Ala. – The future of Cullman Memory Gardens is brighter after receiving good news recently. The cemetery is no longer a for-profit investor-owned cemetery. It is now owned and will be operated by a local nonprofit board created by the Alabama Legislature. The owners of Memory Gardens donated the cemetery to the Cullman Memory Gardens Cemetery Foundation on Sept. 15, 2022.
theredstonerocket.com
Singleton shares message: ‘You have to want life’
Dorothy Singleton grew up in a family that used and sold drugs, but with divine help she was able to keep her past from becoming her future. “I had accepted Christ when I was 9,” Singleton said. “Even though I lived this crazy life, I always talked to the Lord, and he was protecting me.”
themadisonrecord.com
Local marching bands to be featured at “March on Madison” tonight
March on Madison is tonight at Madison City Stadium. Don’t miss this opportunity where local marching bands including Bob Jones, James Clemens, Discovery Middle and others perform their halftime or competition shows. Tickets are available on the S2 Pass App. If you don’t have a smartphone, you can also...
Alabama college instructor on leave after calling for ‘you-know-what’ rally to end local pride event
An Alabama college history instructor is on administrative leave after comments she made calling for a rally by the "you-know-what" to halt a LGBTQ pride event scheduled to be held in Cullman next month.
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse sets opening day for Huntsville
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse has set an Oct. 20 date for its grand opening in Huntsville, with live music from Country Music Association award nominees LoCash to accompany the smoked brisked, chicken and pork. The first-of-its-kind “premier barbecue and country-western dining destination” brings together two established chains. The PBR part refers...
WHNT-TV
Talk of the Valley: Peach Cobbler Factory
Blair Davis sat down with Celeste Otero, the owner of Peach Cobbler Factory to talk and taste the desserts. Celeste is a foodie who loves dessert and holds Huntsville in a special place in her heart. When a job did not work out for Celeste after moving here during the pandemic, she thought about what Huntsville needed and loved: cobblers, puddings, and cinnamon rolls.
Hartselle Enquirer
Pet of the week of Sept. 28
Frost is a Great Pyrenees/Chow mix. He is still a puppy so he will be a big dog. He is loving and just a happy boy. His adoption fee is $110. To give Frost or one of his friends a forever home, visit the Morgan County Animal Shelter in Hartselle at 1314 Industrial Drive.
themadisonrecord.com
Madison City Schools named best Alabama school district
Madison City Schools is ranked the Best Public School District in Alabama for 2022-2023, according to a national education research group study released Tuesday. The report by NICHE placed Madison City Schools No.1 out of 138 school districts statewide, and 57th best of 10,571 school systems nationwide. Individual schools in...
AT&T holds hiring event in Huntsville with $5k incentive
AT&T will host a hiring event on Wednesday, September 28 to help fill some specific positions, and they're offering a sweet sign-on bonus.
WAAY-TV
Parents are furious after Huntsville teacher asks students if their parents are liberal or not
Parents are furious and don't think Huntsville City Schools did enough to address their concerns after a middle school teacher included a survey for students to fill out with their homework this week. The survey asked questions about the student's sexual orientation, and if the students' parents were liberal/progressive and to what degree.
Alabama residents report no mail delivery in two months
A family with a baby that has special needs say they haven't gotten mail and supplies crucial to the child's survival for more than two months.
earnthenecklace.com
Is Madison Neal Leaving WHNT-TV? Here’s Where the Anchor Is Going
Madison Neal has become News 19’s favorite weekend anchor of Huntsville residents in a short time. Many are huge fans of Miss Alabama Volunteer’s sweet smile. And when they learned the bittersweet news of Madison Neal leaving WHNT-TV’s weekend show, they were disheartened. Huntsville locals are now wondering if the news anchor is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the anchor had to say about her departure from the news station.
Decatur seeing changes in retail, restaurant market
New businesses in Decatur aim to meet demand for everything from cookies to physical fitness to spiritual fulfillment, but as new retailers open some have also relocated or closed.
Greyhound temporarily suspends service to north Alabama
As of Monday, when attempting to purchase a ticket on the Greyhound website, Huntsville no longer shows.
Best public high schools in Alabama
Niche, a site that combines ratings from students, parents, and alumni, just released its high school rankings for 2023. Three of the schools in the list's Top Ten are located in North Alabama.
WAFF
Madison Pizza chef featured on Hulu’s “Best in Dough”
MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It may not be Jersey, but Madison is making a name for itself in pizza, thanks to Joe Carlucci. Carlucci owns Original Valentina’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar in Madison. While he’s used to winning awards for his pizza, he’s headed to a new competition!
WAFF
Two men in Florence injured in stabbing
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A stabbing in Florence on Wednesday sent two men to the hospital. At 12:20 p.m. officers with the Florence Police Department responded to a home at 208 Double Oak Ct. on a stabbing call. Once officers arrived they located two injured men, one sustained injuries to...
WAFF
Tennessee man arrested for arson in Florence
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrenceburg, Tennessee man was arrested Sept. 24 for setting his mother’s patio on fire while she was inside the home. Jan Morse, the mother of David Demarest, told deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on the scene that Demarest was standing on the back porch with a pitchfork.
3 North Alabama murderers up for parole
Three convicted murderers from North Alabama will learn on Tuesday if they will be granted an early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles
