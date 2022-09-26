ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Q106.5

Businesses Beginning to Fill Building on Broadway in Bangor

It’s the beginning of the Broadway Historical District. And the building has been renovated inside and out. Actually, the outside isn’t totally completed as of yet. However, the first tenant in the building at the corner of Broadway and Somerset in Bangor is in and operating. Buidling is kitty-corner, or catty corner, or if you will diagonally located from John Bapst Memorial High School.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

New Furniture and Appliance Store Opens in Lincoln

At Home F.A.B. Fab is Furniture, Appliances and Bedding. The grand opening celebration is this Friday and Saturday. At Home F.A.B. is on West Broadway in Lincoln. The former home of Mainely Rent To Own. And it’s the same owners too. They opened the Rent to Own in 2016. In...
LINCOLN, ME
foxbangor.com

Bangor plans to clean homeless encampments this fall

BANGOR — On Monday, the city of Bangor made plans for how the city will work to make changes with the homeless encampments. The announcement came during a City Council meeting where residents expressed frustration about the growing homeless problem. Bangor City Manager Debbie Laurie sees this as a...
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

Details About Monday & Tuesday’s Waterville Parking Ban

According to a post on the Waterville Police Department's Facebook page, there will be a parking ban in parts of the city on Monday (September 26th) and Tuesday (September 27th) nights. The ban will affect parts of Silver Street and Elm Street. Why the ban? Apparently, they are doing paving...
WATERVILLE, ME
Ellsworth American

Maine State Police log week of September 29

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating a theft of a gray BMW sport utility vehicle, model X5, from an Amherst residence. The vehicle did not run and did not have registration plates. “It was last seen on September 7th,” said investigating officer Trooper Steven Mahon. “Unknown suspects...
AMHERST, ME
foxbangor.com

Volunteers build camp gym

BROOKS- Volunteers are helping to rebuild the gym at Fair Haven Camps in the town of Brooks. A fire destroyed the building in January of 2020. Work on the new gym started this past spring. The camps Executive Director Josh Rose said it’s been challenging not to have the space...
BROOKS, ME
Kool AM

One Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Is In Augusta, Maine

We are fortunate to have several really outstanding grocery store chains in Maine. Of course, we have some excellent locally owned grocery stores that do a phenomenal job super serving their communities, but when it comes to chains both Shaw’s and Hannaford stores are really standouts. And, they keep getting better all of the time.
AUGUSTA, ME
foxbangor.com

Maine Veteran’s Weekend at Speedway 95

BANGOR – Chuck Hall, the Track Promoter for Speedway 95 in Hermon, came on the Good Morning Maine show today to discuss the track’s upcoming Maine Veteran’s Weekend. Taking place October 7th, 8th and 9th – the weekend at the track serves to fundraise for Maine Veteran’s Homes.
HERMON, ME
beckersdental.com

Maine dental practice closing 2 locations due to staffing shortages

Portland, Maine-based Community Dental will close two of its six Maine locations due to workforce shortages, CBS affiliate WGME reported. The practice will close its Rumford and Monson locations Nov. 23. Community Dental has attempted to recruit staff, but has been unsuccessful in hiring qualified hygienists and dentists in the...
PORTLAND, ME
foxbangor.com

Seeing stars at Tidal Falls

HANCOCK–The fall foliage is not the only thing attracting visitors to Maine this time of year. Many who have come to hike and enjoy the Maine coast are also taking a scenic pit-stop at Tidal Falls in Hancock. It’s a great place to see beautiful starfish in their natural habitat.
HANCOCK, ME
wabi.tv

CMP crews heading to Canada to help thousands without power

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Central Maine Power in Bangor is heading up to Nova Scotia after the catastrophic damage from Hurricane Fiona. “So, CMP put in an offer last night of 16 line crews and some support staff. The offer was immediately accepted,” said Adam Desrosiers, VP of Electric Operations.
BANGOR, ME
92 Moose

Maine Cornfield Maze Named The Best In The United States

One of the greatest things about the State of Maine is all the family-friendly activities we have to offer. Beaches, amusement parks, hiking trails, and more. We even have our fair share of cornfield mazes. In fact, according to one well known publication, Maine is home to the best cornfield...
MAINE STATE
hbsdealer.com

Aubuchon acquires Campbell’s True Value stores

Brent Burger, the owner and operator of four Campbell’s True Value stores in Maine, has agreed to sell his business to the Aubuchon Company. “Celebrating 50 years, Campbell’s is an independent success story that I have long admired,” said William E. Aubuchon, IV, president and CEO. The...
SKOWHEGAN, ME

