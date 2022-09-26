Read full article on original website
Morning Commute Made Messy On Interstate Tuesday Due To Crash
Rescue crews were called to the scene of a minor 3-vehicle accident on Interstate 95 Tuesday morning. It happened just before 8 AM, a time when a lot of folks are heading to and from work and school along that route. According to Bangor Assistant Fire Chief, Casey Perry, while...
Businesses Beginning to Fill Building on Broadway in Bangor
It’s the beginning of the Broadway Historical District. And the building has been renovated inside and out. Actually, the outside isn’t totally completed as of yet. However, the first tenant in the building at the corner of Broadway and Somerset in Bangor is in and operating. Buidling is kitty-corner, or catty corner, or if you will diagonally located from John Bapst Memorial High School.
Squirrel causes power outage for thousands of Bangor residents
BANGOR, Maine — Sunday morning, many folks in Bangor were sent back to the dark ages thanks to one small critter. At about 7:30 a.m., a squirrel caused damage to the Broadway substation on Stillwater Avenue. The damage created an outage on parts of Kenduskeag Avenue, Stillwater Avenue, and many streets in between.
New Furniture and Appliance Store Opens in Lincoln
At Home F.A.B. Fab is Furniture, Appliances and Bedding. The grand opening celebration is this Friday and Saturday. At Home F.A.B. is on West Broadway in Lincoln. The former home of Mainely Rent To Own. And it’s the same owners too. They opened the Rent to Own in 2016. In...
foxbangor.com
Bangor plans to clean homeless encampments this fall
BANGOR — On Monday, the city of Bangor made plans for how the city will work to make changes with the homeless encampments. The announcement came during a City Council meeting where residents expressed frustration about the growing homeless problem. Bangor City Manager Debbie Laurie sees this as a...
JUST LISTED! This Nearly 3,000 Sq Ft Home in China, Maine is Yearning For a New Family to Love
I just absolutely love this house. Maybe it's because it's almost 3,000 square feet, maybe it's because of the three-car attached garage. Or, perhaps, it's because it's situated next to my favorite lake in the town I grew up in, China, Maine. Brokered by Keller Williams Realty, this house, according...
Another 18-Wheeler Just Got Owned by Augusta, Maine’s Infamous ‘Can Opener’ Train Trestle
I know what you're thinking... 'how does this keep happening, and why doesn't the city just tear the old trestle down?' Well, I wish I had answers to both of those very valid questions. Personally, I think the city (and this makes sense) wants to keep it there to prevent...
Details About Monday & Tuesday’s Waterville Parking Ban
According to a post on the Waterville Police Department's Facebook page, there will be a parking ban in parts of the city on Monday (September 26th) and Tuesday (September 27th) nights. The ban will affect parts of Silver Street and Elm Street. Why the ban? Apparently, they are doing paving...
Man Strips During Police Pursuit in Woods in Greenbush, Maine
A man who stripped down to his underwear as police tracked him in the woods near the Penobscot River in Greenbush remains at large, according to a report by the Maine State Police. On Sunday, September 18th, Penobscot County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in the pursuit of a motorcycle on...
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of September 29
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating a theft of a gray BMW sport utility vehicle, model X5, from an Amherst residence. The vehicle did not run and did not have registration plates. “It was last seen on September 7th,” said investigating officer Trooper Steven Mahon. “Unknown suspects...
Mixed-Up Moose Moved From Bangor Back To Own Neck of the Woods
Most people think they have to travel deep into the woods to spot a moose. That was not the case this week, as one happened to visit Bangor, and then got stuck. Authorities started to get calls that a young moose had been spotted down by Frank's Bakery off of State Street.
foxbangor.com
Volunteers build camp gym
BROOKS- Volunteers are helping to rebuild the gym at Fair Haven Camps in the town of Brooks. A fire destroyed the building in January of 2020. Work on the new gym started this past spring. The camps Executive Director Josh Rose said it’s been challenging not to have the space...
One Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Is In Augusta, Maine
We are fortunate to have several really outstanding grocery store chains in Maine. Of course, we have some excellent locally owned grocery stores that do a phenomenal job super serving their communities, but when it comes to chains both Shaw’s and Hannaford stores are really standouts. And, they keep getting better all of the time.
foxbangor.com
Maine Veteran’s Weekend at Speedway 95
BANGOR – Chuck Hall, the Track Promoter for Speedway 95 in Hermon, came on the Good Morning Maine show today to discuss the track’s upcoming Maine Veteran’s Weekend. Taking place October 7th, 8th and 9th – the weekend at the track serves to fundraise for Maine Veteran’s Homes.
beckersdental.com
Maine dental practice closing 2 locations due to staffing shortages
Portland, Maine-based Community Dental will close two of its six Maine locations due to workforce shortages, CBS affiliate WGME reported. The practice will close its Rumford and Monson locations Nov. 23. Community Dental has attempted to recruit staff, but has been unsuccessful in hiring qualified hygienists and dentists in the...
Bangor PD has new ideas to help with homelessness in the city
BANGOR, Maine — Some communities across Maine are seeing more and more people without housing. In Bangor, it's been an ongoing issue, and the city's police department has some ideas to help curb the number of people who are not seeking shelter. There are at least 170 people in...
foxbangor.com
Seeing stars at Tidal Falls
HANCOCK–The fall foliage is not the only thing attracting visitors to Maine this time of year. Many who have come to hike and enjoy the Maine coast are also taking a scenic pit-stop at Tidal Falls in Hancock. It’s a great place to see beautiful starfish in their natural habitat.
wabi.tv
CMP crews heading to Canada to help thousands without power
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Central Maine Power in Bangor is heading up to Nova Scotia after the catastrophic damage from Hurricane Fiona. “So, CMP put in an offer last night of 16 line crews and some support staff. The offer was immediately accepted,” said Adam Desrosiers, VP of Electric Operations.
Maine Cornfield Maze Named The Best In The United States
One of the greatest things about the State of Maine is all the family-friendly activities we have to offer. Beaches, amusement parks, hiking trails, and more. We even have our fair share of cornfield mazes. In fact, according to one well known publication, Maine is home to the best cornfield...
hbsdealer.com
Aubuchon acquires Campbell’s True Value stores
Brent Burger, the owner and operator of four Campbell’s True Value stores in Maine, has agreed to sell his business to the Aubuchon Company. “Celebrating 50 years, Campbell’s is an independent success story that I have long admired,” said William E. Aubuchon, IV, president and CEO. The...
