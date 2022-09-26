ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 7

Keith Krueger
2d ago

we already have veteran memorials that are not race based. that's what they fought for isn't it?

Reply
9
Enough all ready.
2d ago

This is a slap in the face for ALL veterans ! This race card is getting sickening ! Enough already !

Reply
8
Thomas A Sunkin
1d ago

This is terrible for all veterans to bring the race card and segregate of veterans is one step back in the wrong direction

Reply
2
