News4Jax.com
Monster Ian’s track clarifies details for Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – I’ll make this quick, Jacksonville will be impacted, but as we pounded on-air last night, the biggest threats will be for our Southern counties. Putnam, Flagler, Southern St. Johns, and Clay counties will take the brunt of Ian. Jacksonville, Duval County will see much greater impacts along area beaches, but if you live on the Northside or Westside, just a breezy/windy, rainy day coming your way on Thursday. Southside and Beaches will have much worse conditions, these will be highly disruptive conditions and you should avoid getting out of the house.
News4Jax.com
Evacuations begin in Nassau County as Hurricane Ian approaches
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Nassau County issued an evacuation order at 8 a.m. Wednesday for Evacuation Zones A and D. An evacuation zone map can be located at www.onenassau.com/evacuations. There is also an interactive version at www.nassauflpa.com, under the GIS Mapping feature. The Nassau County Emergency Operations Center is...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville beach communities on high alert as Hurricane Ian approaches, but some not worried
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Jacksonville beaches communities are also on alert for the incoming storm. The City of Jacksonville Beach is under a state of emergency as of Monday night. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said Tuesday Neptune and Atlantic Beaches won’t be far behind. The Jacksonville Beach mayor...
News4Jax.com
No mandatory evacuations for Hurricane Ian, Jacksonville mayor says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After declaring a state of emergency for Duval County ahead of Hurricane Ian, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced Wednesday morning that based on the Category 4 storm’s current trajectory, he would not be issuing mandatory evacuation orders for the county. Ian strengthened into a powerful...
News4Jax.com
‘It could possibly be a hybrid of Irma’: Duval County to declare state of emergency, close schools
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry declared a state of emergency for Duval County and the activation of the Emergency Operations Center, effective at noon Wednesday, as Category 3 Hurricane Ian tracks toward Florida. Curry made the announcement at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. A state of emergency...
Residents remain despite evacuation order in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The evacuation order for the city of St. Augustine, St. Augustine Beach and areas along the coast impacts more than 20,000 people. But First Coast News teams saw no heavy traffic leaving the city Tuesday morning. People were out in downtown St. Augustine getting their...
Tropical Storm Ian | Track storm live as it goes by Jacksonville, NE Florida
Ian caused catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula.
News4Jax.com
Atlantic, Jacksonville, Neptune beaches closed due to Hurricane Ian, Mayor Curry says
Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry on Wednesday night moved to close all three beaches in Duval — Atlantic, Jacksonville and Neptune — until further notice due to Hurricane Ian. “I’ve been in constant contact with the Mayor’s of Atlantic, Neptune and Jacksonville Beach preparing for impacts from Hurricane Ian....
First Coast News
Are Jacksonville's bridges still open? Here are the latest updates
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One of the most frequently asked questions First Coast News gets is whether bridges are going to close during high winds. So far, no bridges have closed in Jacksonville due to Hurricane Ian, the City of Jacksonville said. There are specific requirements that must be met before a bridge is temporarily shut down.
Hurricane Ian: Residents around Black Creek prepare for flooding
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County residents living near Black Creek are battening down the hatches in anticipation of severe flooding resulting from Hurricane Ian. On Monday afternoon at the Black Creek Boat Ramp, we ran into two gentlemen pulling their jet skis out of the water. One of...
floridapolitics.com
As Ian approaches, Duval County under state of emergency
School closures are now confirmed for the end of the week. Uncertainty abounds in Jacksonville ahead of Hurricane Ian, and the entire city is now under a tropical storm warning and a state of emergency. Chief Administrative Officer Brian Hughes introduced the emergency declaration to the Jacksonville City Council Tuesday,...
News4Jax.com
Hurricane Ian: What to know about waste collection in Northeast Florida
Here’s what we know about waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. In Gainesville, residential trash collection has been suspended only on Thursday and may be collected Saturday; otherwise, it will be picked up next week as regularly scheduled. Neighbors are asked not to set containers or items curbside that day.
News4Jax.com
City of Jacksonville monitoring and preparing for Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA crews started setting up staging areas Tuesday morning so resources can be ready to restore power and water after the storm hits. The utility company is expecting crews from New England, Texas, Alabama and other parts of the country to arrive as early as Wednesday to assist.
Clay County officially under evacuation order for several zones
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — An evacuation order has taken effect in Clay County as of noon on Wednesday for Zones A, B, C and the north and south prongs of the Black Creek. A stressed crowd lined the Middleburg sandbag site before 8 a.m., one of 5 sites in the county.
Evacuations in some Clay County areas 'highly recommended'
Hurricane Ian is making its way through Florida. Clay County issues evacuations beginning at noon Wednesday for Zones A, B, C.National Hurricane Center. Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward issued evacuation orders beginning at noon on Wednesday for zones A, B and C, as well as the North and South prongs of Black Creek.
Hurricane Ian: Essential information for Putnam County
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian approaches Northeast Florida, Putnam County officials have provided residents with the following information to prepare for the storm. In the wake of everyone trying to prepare for Hurricane Ian, Putnam County Emergency Management recommends that everyone in low-lying and flood-prone areas evacuate today.
News4Jax.com
Ian weakens to tropical storm as it crosses Florida Peninsula
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A day after Ian made landfall as one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States, the storm had weakened as it crawled across the Florida Peninsula and was downgraded to a tropical storm at 5 a.m. Thursday. Although the storm isn’t as powerful...
News4Jax.com
‘Extremely dangerous’ Category 4 Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida, continues to move inland
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian made landfall as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm in southwestern Florida just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. Ian is causing “catastrophic” storm surge, winds and flooding in Southwest Florida. At 4 p.m., Ian was moving inland in the Cape Coral-Punta Gorda area.
First Coast News
Time-lapse over Main Street Bridge into Downtown Jacksonville
A time-lapse video shows the rainy conditions along the drive into Downtown Jacksonville via the Main Street Bridge. Credit: anne schindler.
Tracking Ian: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm
Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. Duval County Public Schools will now be closed Wednesday through Friday. Wednesday evening, the district said since there is the possibility of evacuations in Duval County, which led to the decision to cancel classes Wednesday instead of going ahead with an early release day. Schools will now be closed from Wednesday through Friday.
