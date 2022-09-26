ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Monster Ian's track clarifies details for Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – I’ll make this quick, Jacksonville will be impacted, but as we pounded on-air last night, the biggest threats will be for our Southern counties. Putnam, Flagler, Southern St. Johns, and Clay counties will take the brunt of Ian. Jacksonville, Duval County will see much greater impacts along area beaches, but if you live on the Northside or Westside, just a breezy/windy, rainy day coming your way on Thursday. Southside and Beaches will have much worse conditions, these will be highly disruptive conditions and you should avoid getting out of the house.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Evacuations begin in Nassau County as Hurricane Ian approaches

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Nassau County issued an evacuation order at 8 a.m. Wednesday for Evacuation Zones A and D. An evacuation zone map can be located at www.onenassau.com/evacuations. There is also an interactive version at www.nassauflpa.com, under the GIS Mapping feature. The Nassau County Emergency Operations Center is...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

No mandatory evacuations for Hurricane Ian, Jacksonville mayor says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After declaring a state of emergency for Duval County ahead of Hurricane Ian, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced Wednesday morning that based on the Category 4 storm’s current trajectory, he would not be issuing mandatory evacuation orders for the county. Ian strengthened into a powerful...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Lenny Curry
First Coast News

Are Jacksonville's bridges still open? Here are the latest updates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One of the most frequently asked questions First Coast News gets is whether bridges are going to close during high winds. So far, no bridges have closed in Jacksonville due to Hurricane Ian, the City of Jacksonville said. There are specific requirements that must be met before a bridge is temporarily shut down.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

As Ian approaches, Duval County under state of emergency

School closures are now confirmed for the end of the week. Uncertainty abounds in Jacksonville ahead of Hurricane Ian, and the entire city is now under a tropical storm warning and a state of emergency. Chief Administrative Officer Brian Hughes introduced the emergency declaration to the Jacksonville City Council Tuesday,...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Hurricane Ian: What to know about waste collection in Northeast Florida

Here’s what we know about waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. In Gainesville, residential trash collection has been suspended only on Thursday and may be collected Saturday; otherwise, it will be picked up next week as regularly scheduled. Neighbors are asked not to set containers or items curbside that day.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

City of Jacksonville monitoring and preparing for Hurricane Ian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA crews started setting up staging areas Tuesday morning so resources can be ready to restore power and water after the storm hits. The utility company is expecting crews from New England, Texas, Alabama and other parts of the country to arrive as early as Wednesday to assist.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Zoey Fields

Evacuations in some Clay County areas 'highly recommended'

Hurricane Ian is making its way through Florida. Clay County issues evacuations beginning at noon Wednesday for Zones A, B, C.National Hurricane Center. Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward issued evacuation orders beginning at noon on Wednesday for zones A, B and C, as well as the North and South prongs of Black Creek.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Hurricane Ian: Essential information for Putnam County

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian approaches Northeast Florida, Putnam County officials have provided residents with the following information to prepare for the storm. In the wake of everyone trying to prepare for Hurricane Ian, Putnam County Emergency Management recommends that everyone in low-lying and flood-prone areas evacuate today.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Ian weakens to tropical storm as it crosses Florida Peninsula

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A day after Ian made landfall as one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States, the storm had weakened as it crawled across the Florida Peninsula and was downgraded to a tropical storm at 5 a.m. Thursday. Although the storm isn’t as powerful...
FLORIDA STATE
ESPN 690

Tracking Ian: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm

Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. Duval County Public Schools will now be closed Wednesday through Friday. Wednesday evening, the district said since there is the possibility of evacuations in Duval County, which led to the decision to cancel classes Wednesday instead of going ahead with an early release day. Schools will now be closed from Wednesday through Friday.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL

