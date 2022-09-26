JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – I’ll make this quick, Jacksonville will be impacted, but as we pounded on-air last night, the biggest threats will be for our Southern counties. Putnam, Flagler, Southern St. Johns, and Clay counties will take the brunt of Ian. Jacksonville, Duval County will see much greater impacts along area beaches, but if you live on the Northside or Westside, just a breezy/windy, rainy day coming your way on Thursday. Southside and Beaches will have much worse conditions, these will be highly disruptive conditions and you should avoid getting out of the house.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO