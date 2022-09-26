ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former KC Chiefs players sound off about Eric Bieniemy

In the days following Eric Bieniemy’s perceived on-field dust-up with Patrick Mahomes, former Chiefs players sound off on social media. You had to know the social media storm was coming after Sunday’s loss, particularly since CBS cameras caught Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes having what appeared to be a pretty spirited discussion about the direction the team went to end the first half.
Jets Signing OT Cedric Ogbuehi Off Texans Practice Squad

New York is in dire straights at tackle, as they’re missing veteran Duane Brown for another week on injured reserve and starter George Fant got banged up in Week 3. Ogbuehi, 29, is a former first-round pick out of Texas A&M by the Bengals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9,325,682 million rookie contract that contained $8,728,997 fully guaranteed.
Bakhtiari's return gives Packers plenty of options on O-line

Whether the Green Bay Packers will continue rotating David Bakhtiari and Yosh Nijman at left tackle remains uncertain. The Packers are just happy they have the option of using Bakhtiari in any fashion now that the 2018 and 2020 All-Pro finally has returned from a severe knee injury that required three surgeries.
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell reveals Dalvin Cook plan ahead of battle with Saints in London

Dalvin Cook was forced to exit the Minnesota Vikings’ Week 3 win over the Detroit Lions due to injury. Apparently, the three-time Pro Bowl running back ended up dislocating his shoulder and was unable to return to the game. Right now, with the Vikings set to fly to London to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, it appears that Cook is in a race to get ready for their overseas match.
AJ Dillon pops up on Packers injury report ahead of clash vs. Patriots

The Green Bay Packers were down a handful of wide receivers in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it looks as if it’s a different position that’s banged up ahead of Week 4 . Star running back AJ Dillon was added to Green Bay’s injury report on Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s showdown with the New England Patriots. Per Zach Kruse of The Packers Wire, Dillon was limited at Packers’ practice on Wednesday with a knee issue.
Takeaways From The Vikings Week 3 Win

The Minnesota Vikings beat the Detroit Lions 28-24 on Sunday in a win that didn’t quite feel like one. The Vikings got down by ten twice, rallying in the second and fourth quarter to get the win. Minnesota struggled with consistency on both sides of the ball. They couldn’t move the ball well on offense and the defense had fits with Detroit’s. Minnesota was terrible on fourth down acting like it was first, allowing Detroit to keep drives alive. On the flip side Minnesota was able to rally in the fourth, led by Kirk Cousins who hit K.J. Osborn for a 28-yard touchdown and the Vikings defense got an interception to seal it. It was ugly, but they got the win and that’s what matters. With that, let’s take a look at my takeaways from their week 3 win.
