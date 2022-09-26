Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
'It's on': Trev Alberts sends message to Wisconsin AD after Badgers set v-ball attendance record
Trev Alberts is ready for an attendance competition after Wisconsin set the volleyball attendance record this month. The attendance record was initially set when Nebraska visited Creighton in early September. 15,797 fans packed into the CHI Health Center in Omaha, which was the largest regular season crowd for a volleyball match in NCAA history.
Wisconsin vs Illinois Prediction, Game Preview
Wisconsin vs Illinois prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1. Record: Wisconsin (2-2), Illinois (3-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Wisconsin vs Illinois Game Preview. Why Illinois Will Win. Illinois...
Illinois Basketball: Illini high on Andy Katz’s Power 36 rankings
Illinois basketball fans get to see the team on the floor for the first time on October 28. That date is one month from today, but it will be here before you know it. The Illini are poised to have a great 2022-23 campaign with a big offseason of turnover and reloading.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of Illinois at Wisconsin
Illinois football is searching for a win in efforts to push the Fighting Illini to their first bowl appearance since 2019 after starting the season 3-1 with a lone loss to Indiana in Week 2. Wisconsin, on the other hand, is just trying to right the ship. The Badgers have...
Sparky's Take: The Future of Paul Chryst
Steve “Sparky” Fifer does a quick 2 minute take on Paul Chryst future as Wisconsin Badgers head football coach. Steve “Sparky” Fifer does a quick 2 minute take on Paul Chryst future as Wisconsin Badgers head football coach.
Watseka football forfeits Week 6 game
WATSEKA (WCIA) — Watseka football won’t suit up this Friday night, electing to forfeit its game against Seneca. Warriors athletic director Barry Bauer says several issues are to blame for the cancellation to the Irish. “We get back some players next week from concussion protocol, other injuries and eligibility issues,” Bauer said in a text […]
This is why gas prices in Illinois spiked over the last week
What is to blame for the sudden rise in gas prices?
wglt.org
Central Illinois Regional Airport wins state recognition
The Central Illinois Regional Airport has been named the primary airport of the year, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The agency said the Bloomington-Normal airport has a strong record of cooperation with the transportation department, a commitment to customer safety and satisfaction, and good facility maintenance. “Our community...
WAND TV
Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area
CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
nbc15.com
Madison gas prices soar
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As anyone who went by a gas station in Madison over the past week can certainly attest, drivers will need to dig a lot deeper the next time they fill their tanks. Average gas prices in the Wisconsin capital spiked more than 40 cents in the...
A project approved 6 years ago is close to the finish line
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- A project six years in the making is close to being finished. It’s the Central North Fields project in Champaign. It was part of the district’s referendum. Crews have been building a field for soccer and the marching band and one for softball. It’s where the old YMCA sat, not far from […]
osfhealthcare.org
Erin Rogers named interim president at OSF Heart of Mary
Erin Rogers, MBA, has been named interim president for OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, Illinois. She replaces Jared Rogers, MD, who recently retired. In her new role, which is effective September 26, Rogers will lead OSF Heart of Mary in aligning with the overall OSF HealthCare strategy. She will be responsible for directing internal operations at OSF Heart of Mary and ensuring that high-quality and cost-effective health care is always delivered.
QSR magazine
Potbelly Signs Two Franchise Deals Worth 19 Restaurants
Potbelly Corporation is moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative with two signed agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois. “Our new Shop Development Area Agreements come at an eventful time for us at...
One of the Newest Wedding Venues in Illinois is the Truest Hidden Gem
If you're looking to plan a beautiful outdoor wedding, or maybe you just want to do a little wine tasting with your bestie tonight, we found the perfect spot. It isn't often we find hidden gems that actually have the word 'hidden' in their title, but today, that's true. Hidden...
Three killed in Christian County wreck
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) – Three people are dead and another is seriously hurt after a Monday afternoon crash in Christian County. The crash happened at 1400N and 2500E road, two miles north of Assumption. Illinois State Police say two vehicles entered into the intersection and collided. One vehicle was a freightliner grain truck and the […]
The Clinton Journal
Clinton couple shares Life at the Lake
Right in our own backyard sits a nearly 5,000-acre lake that offers a variety of water activities with unlimited boating horsepower, along with the beauty and serenity of Mother Nature. A Clinton couple wanted others to be able to enjoy the allure and charm the area has to offer so...
WIFR
Longtime Rockford business catches fire Sunday Night
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least seven departments were called to a Sunday night fire at a long time Rockford business. Shortly before 9 p.m. crews responded to a fire at MTE Hydraulics in the 4700 block of Kishwaukee Street. According to the company’s website, MTE has been in business since 1948 specializing in the design and manufacture of dependable hydraulic pumps; as well as motors, tools and dies. Investigators were still determining the cause of the fire. Crews entered the building from the roof, where much of the smoke was coming from. No word yet on any damage estimates.
WIFR
Freeport woman dies after home explosion
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Officials confirmed Wednesday that Bonnie Bawinkel has died after more than a two-week battle in the hospital. Bonnie and her husband, Al Bawinkel were airlifted Tuesday, Sept. 13, after an explosion at their home in Freeport. No further information has been released at this time. Family...
Coroner: One dead in ‘neighborhood dispute’
LOVINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner announced on Tuesday that a Lovington man was killed on Monday in what he described as a “neighborhood dispute.” People living on South Logan Street were shocked to wake up and discover a heavy police presence in their neighborhood Monday morning. State Police took the lead in […]
