ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

Comments / 0

Related
saobserver.com

Voting Stifled! Bexar County Defies Court Order

Jacquelyn Callanen, Bexar County Elections Administrator, Defies Court Orders and Stifles The Minority Vote. Polling places and absentee ballots. Come November 8th of 2022 those will be the most talked about and disputed points on quite a lot of lips here in Bexar County. Why? Because of a defiant and prejudicial Elections Department here in Bexar County.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

List: 10 best public middle schools in the San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – A new list that ranks the best public middle schools in the San Antonio area has been released for 2023. The list was curated by Niche, a data analytics company that conducts reviews and surveys to determine rankings for educational institutions like public schools, private schools and school districts.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Education
Local
Texas Government
New Braunfels, TX
Government
City
New Braunfels, TX
Local
Texas Education
KSAT 12

How to vote by mail or absentee ballot in Bexar County for Nov. 8 General Election

Get more election news on KSAT’s Vote 2022 page. The process of voting by mail, or absentee voting, in Texas has changed since the last midterm election in 2018. The new process caused issues during the March Primary resulting in more than 12% of mail-in ballots being rejected in Texas. That percentage was even higher in Bexar County, where nearly 22% of ballots were rejected.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isd#School Safety#Comal Isd#U S Customs#Round Rock Isd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
starlocalmedia.com

Another company establishes new manufacturing facility in Texas

(The Center Square) – Another company has established a new manufacturing facility in Texas. The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer famous for its Twin Pops, is building a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, south of Austin. It’s pledged to invest more than $29 million on the facility and create 100 new jobs.
LOCKHART, TX
KTSA

Dripping Springs woman with ‘disabled’ husband convicted of defrauding feds

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Dripping Springs woman was convicted Tuesday of defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Social Security Administration. Federal prosecutors said 39-year-old Josephine Perez-Gorda overstated the severity and extent of her spouse’s disability from October 2011 to August 2017. Perez-Gorda’s now-deceased...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

New Braunfels, Seguin & Schertz to host fall regional job fair

The New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation, the Seguin Economic Development Corporation, and the Schertz Economic Development Corporation have teamed up to host a Regional Job Fair. The event will take place Tuesday, October 4 at the Schertz Civic Center in bldg 5, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Around 40...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KSAT 12

String of complaints preceded interim chief’s departure from Schertz PD

SCHERTZ, Texas – The former interim chief of the Schertz Police Department was named in multiple internal complaints this year, prior to his exodus from the agency, records obtained by KSAT Investigates confirm. Marc Bane, who served as SPD’s assistant chief and then interim chief, retired from the agency...
SCHERTZ, TX
KSAT 12

Military veterans could see record pay increase in 2023

SAN ANTONIO – A record pay increase could be coming for veterans in 2023. The Department of Veterans Affairs has an annual cost-of-living pay adjustment, which is usually tied to the Social Security change rate, according to Military.com. Social Security rate adjustments are expected to be announced in October,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KXAN

These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says

After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy