saobserver.com
Voting Stifled! Bexar County Defies Court Order
Jacquelyn Callanen, Bexar County Elections Administrator, Defies Court Orders and Stifles The Minority Vote. Polling places and absentee ballots. Come November 8th of 2022 those will be the most talked about and disputed points on quite a lot of lips here in Bexar County. Why? Because of a defiant and prejudicial Elections Department here in Bexar County.
KSAT 12
10 best public elementary schools in the San Antonio area, according to data analytics company
SAN ANTONIO – A new list that ranks the best public elementary schools in the San Antonio area has been released for 2023. The list was curated by Niche, a data analytics company that conducts reviews and surveys to determine rankings for educational institutions like public schools, private schools and school districts.
KSAT 12
List: 10 best public middle schools in the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – A new list that ranks the best public middle schools in the San Antonio area has been released for 2023. The list was curated by Niche, a data analytics company that conducts reviews and surveys to determine rankings for educational institutions like public schools, private schools and school districts.
New Braunfels-Seguin-Schertz job fair hosts 45 companies actively hiring
The job fair is set for October 4 in Schertz.
Wimberley ISD teacher accused of inappropriate conduct
A Wimberley ISD teacher was arrested and charged with assault - offensive contact, according to court records.
KSAT 12
Man arrested on fraud charges after posing as licensed HVAC contractor
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Precinct 3 Constable is asking anyone who might have come into contact with Semper Fi Mechanical Services HVAC to contact deputies as they might be the victims of fraud. The HVAC company was run by Michael Reyes. Both Reyes and the company...
KSAT 12
How to vote by mail or absentee ballot in Bexar County for Nov. 8 General Election
Get more election news on KSAT’s Vote 2022 page. The process of voting by mail, or absentee voting, in Texas has changed since the last midterm election in 2018. The new process caused issues during the March Primary resulting in more than 12% of mail-in ballots being rejected in Texas. That percentage was even higher in Bexar County, where nearly 22% of ballots were rejected.
KSAT 12
Front and Center: Local Air Force training instructors at JBSA-Lackland take pride in Hispanic heritage
SAN ANTONIO – A group of Air Force training instructors at JBSA-Lackland are celebrating their Hispanic Heritage this month in a subtle, yet powerful way. Master Sgt. Adriana Romero was born in Bogota, Colombia. She immigrated to the U.S. with her parents when she was just 11 years old.
KENS 5
COVID Tracker: Bexar County records lowest single-day case count since May
SAN ANTONIO — Health officials on Tuesday reported 160 new COVID-19 infections – the lowest single-day count for Bexar County since mid-May – as the San Antonio area continues trending in a positive direction in the latter stages of the pandemic. The tally brings the seven-day case...
Greg Abbott v. Beto O'Rourke: How to watch the Texas Governor Debate
The debate will be in Edinburg.
Column: More than thrifty finds are at Goodwill San Antonio
Goodwill is so much more than just a thrift store. When you donate or shop at a nearby Goodwill store, you help community members achieve an opportunity towards upward mobility.
epbusinessjournal.com
They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.
Mobile homes are a vital source of affordable housing for around 2 million Texans. But as Texas cities grow, many mobile home parks are being closed and redeveloped, pushing out longtime residents. “They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.”...
starlocalmedia.com
Another company establishes new manufacturing facility in Texas
(The Center Square) – Another company has established a new manufacturing facility in Texas. The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer famous for its Twin Pops, is building a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, south of Austin. It’s pledged to invest more than $29 million on the facility and create 100 new jobs.
Bexar County judge stopped at San Antonio airport with loaded gun in carry-on
Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez's handgun had a round in the chamber.
KTSA
Dripping Springs woman with ‘disabled’ husband convicted of defrauding feds
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Dripping Springs woman was convicted Tuesday of defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Social Security Administration. Federal prosecutors said 39-year-old Josephine Perez-Gorda overstated the severity and extent of her spouse’s disability from October 2011 to August 2017. Perez-Gorda’s now-deceased...
KSAT 12
New Braunfels, Seguin & Schertz to host fall regional job fair
The New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation, the Seguin Economic Development Corporation, and the Schertz Economic Development Corporation have teamed up to host a Regional Job Fair. The event will take place Tuesday, October 4 at the Schertz Civic Center in bldg 5, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Around 40...
KSAT 12
String of complaints preceded interim chief’s departure from Schertz PD
SCHERTZ, Texas – The former interim chief of the Schertz Police Department was named in multiple internal complaints this year, prior to his exodus from the agency, records obtained by KSAT Investigates confirm. Marc Bane, who served as SPD’s assistant chief and then interim chief, retired from the agency...
KSAT 12
Military veterans could see record pay increase in 2023
SAN ANTONIO – A record pay increase could be coming for veterans in 2023. The Department of Veterans Affairs has an annual cost-of-living pay adjustment, which is usually tied to the Social Security change rate, according to Military.com. Social Security rate adjustments are expected to be announced in October,...
These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says
After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
KSAT 12
CPS Energy customers to receive City Council-approved rebate as credit on December bill
SAN ANTONIO – This December, CPS Energy customers will receive a credit from the City of San Antonio as part of recent action by the City Council, according to a press release from CPS Energy. The rebate comes after high natural gas prices, and extremely hot summer weather led...
