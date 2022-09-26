Get more election news on KSAT’s Vote 2022 page. The process of voting by mail, or absentee voting, in Texas has changed since the last midterm election in 2018. The new process caused issues during the March Primary resulting in more than 12% of mail-in ballots being rejected in Texas. That percentage was even higher in Bexar County, where nearly 22% of ballots were rejected.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO