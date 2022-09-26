Read full article on original website
Mom who abandoned autistic son, was arrested in Ky., learns sentence
CINCINNATI (WXIX/WKYT) - An Indiana woman who was arrested in Kentucky after abandoning her 5-year-old autistic, non-verbal son on a cold, dark, rainy street in Colerain Township, Ohio learned her sentence Wednesday. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch ordered Heather Adkins to undergo six months of mental health...
Kentucky man who killed 3 in school shooting in 1997 is denied parole
A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting 25 years ago was denied parole Monday. The Kentucky Parole Board voted to have Michael Carneal serve out his life sentence. The panel's ruling means he will never be considered for parole again. Carneal was...
Nebraska teen accused of illegally burying fetus appears in court
18-year-old Celeste Burgess is charged with abandoning a dead body, a felony, as well as concealing a death and false reporting. A trial date is set for January in Madison County.
North Carolina man who killed his mother when he was 16 to be released from prison
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who shot and killed his sleeping mother when he was a teenager is about to be released from prison. After serving more than 28 years of a life sentence for second-degree murder, Brian K. Weeks will be freed by the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, the […]
14 guards indicted on misconduct charges at women's prison
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey grand jury has indicted 14 corrections officers on charges stemming from what authorities said was a brutal attack in 2021 on inmates at the state’s only prison for women. The grand jury handed up the indictments after a more than yearlong investigation into the events at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, in the community of Clinton, Acting Attorney General Matt Platkin’s office said late Tuesday. Attorneys for the guards charged have said previously they planned to fight the allegations in court. The charges include charges conspiracy, official misconduct, tampering with public records and aggravated assault, Platkin said. The indictments are the latest development in a state criminal probe that resulted in significant fallout, including the departure of the state’s corrections commissioner and Gov. Phil Murphy’s declaration that he will close the prison.
3 North Alabama murderers up for parole
Three convicted murderers from North Alabama will learn on Tuesday if they will be granted an early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles
Convicted double murderer accused in Virginia prison slaying
A Washington man has been charged in the death of a fellow prisoner at Virginia's notorious Wallens Ridge State Prison, a supermax facility at the state's western edge.
Relentless mother drains Missouri pond to find son’s remains
After waiting for authorities to act, Connie Goodwin decided she'd had enough and, with the help of her family, got her son back.
West Virginia and Ohio men arrested for murder
Two men have been arrested for the murder of a West Virginia man. Parkersburg Police say George Justin Smith AKA Justin Keel, 21 of Columbus, Ohio, and Donavon Tyler McCune, 23, of Parkersburg were arrested and charged with Murder, Robbery 1st degree, Presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Wanton Endangerment with a Firearm and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.
3 North Carolina inmates serving prison time for rape to be granted parole
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Three men from the Piedmont Triad area of North Carolina who have served long prison sentences for various sex crimes are about to be released on parole. John Alford of Forsyth County, James Allen of Guilford County and Anthony Taylor of Wilkes County will be released by the North Carolina Post-Release […]
Shooting that involved Mississippi Capitol Police under investigation
Mississippi officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Mississippi’s capital city Sunday evening. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation reports that the shooting involved the Capitol Police in Jackson. The incident occurred at approximately 9 P.M. Sunday near East Mayes Street in Jackson. The MBI is currently assessing...
16-year-old fugitive wanted on Mississippi gulf coast arrested 200 miles away
A joint effort of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Vicksburg Police Department resulted in the arrest of a 16-year-old fugitive wanted out of Harrison County. The operation began last week, when VPD Deputy Chief Troy Kimble and Sheriff Martin Pace simultaneously received information that an individual wanted in Harrison County might be in the area.
2 Missourians Fatally Shot After They Tried to Run Over a Deputy
A car chase over the weekend resulted in 2 Missourians being fatally shot after they allegedly tried to run over a Missouri deputy. The Green County Sheriff's Office shared this update on their Facebook page today about what began as a traffic stop that ended with Timothy W. Shaffer, 37 and Donna M. Bailey, 23, both of Lebanon, Missouri being fatally wounded. The status says their next of kin have now been notified.
Miss. family says if their loved one’s killer is released, public safety will be at risk
GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) - In 1991, a young man in Grenada, Mississippi, lost his life while working at a convenience store. Thirty-one years later, his killer could be released on parole. On May 6, 1991, the city of Grenada was shaken by a shooting that killed 21-year-old Bert Bell. His...
Ky. minister falls into pond while officiating wedding
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky minister took a fall during a wedding on Saturday. It’s the plunge that is getting a lot of attention on social media. Jason Coulter had carefully planned what he was going to say at Josh and Whitney Carmicle’s outdoor Casey County wedding.
Georgia man sentenced to 30 years for his role in distributing over 100 kilos of meth
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. — A Cairo man will spend the next 30 years behind bars for his involvement in a large meth ring that occurred in southwest Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the release, the GBI started investigating Joseph Jones aka...
NC inmate sentenced to 2.5 years for attempting to escape prison
62-year-old Charles Asher was sentenced to 2.5 years (30 months) for attempting to escape from the Federal Correctional Institution in Butner, North Carolina (“FCI Butner”).
$1 million in cocaine seized in Ohio traffic stop
A woman from Florida is facing charges after troopers say they found over $1 million in cocaine in her car.
Alabama Inmate’s Sister Calls for Justice After Viral Photo of Brother Shows ‘Deteriorating Health’ in Prison
Kastellio Vaughan was healthy according to his sister Kassie, who last saw him on July 24 when she visited him at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore County, Alabama. When she got two pictures of different version of who she saw three months ago, she became alarmed; the fact that the words, ‘GET HELP’ were inscribed under the image, furthered her fears.
Deputy hospitalized after killing man in shootout, SC sheriff’s office says
A deputy is in an area hospital after killing the man who shot him, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. The incident happened at about 8 a.m., after deputies responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at a Cains Mill Road home, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. That’s in Sumter, near the intersection with Kolb Road.
