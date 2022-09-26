ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Imagine that!!The city wants higher property taxes and they don’t provide the protection you are paying for!!Leave Philadelphia immediately if you care about your life!!

kokobish_mom
How come there's NEVER any arrests made ? Philadelphia has turned into a war zone !

Man fatally shot multiple times in his neighborhood of Spring Gardens

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Spring Gardens neighborhood. The incident happened on the 600 block of North 13th Street around 1:58 pm Monday. According to police. a 19-year-old man was shot multiple times in the torso....
Tacony man fatally shot in Frankford; suspect in custody

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Police have arrested an individual who they say is responsible for the murder of a man in Philadelphia’s Frankford section. The victim was identified as Christopher Lorick, 26, from Philadelphia’s Tacony section. The shooting incident happened on the 1200 block of Fillmore Street around 1:38 pm...
2 men critically injured in daytime shooting in Kensington, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two young men are fighting for their lives after a daytime shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue around 2 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Police found an 18-year-old and 20-year-old both...
Video Shows Moments 5 Gunmen Jumped Out of SUV, Shot 5 HS Students

UPDATE (Sept. 28, 2022, 10:29 p.m.): Philadelphia police and the ATF are investigating an SUV found in Southwest Philadelphia that they believe may have been used in the deadly quintuple shooting outside of Roxborough High School, sources tell NBC10. SkyForce10 was over the vehicle in the parking lot of the...
Man shot, in critical condition in East Oak Lane, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was shot in the chest. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane section along Camac Street.CBS3 was told the victim is undergoing surgery at Einstein Medical Center.Investigators say the shooting happened on the same block where the victim lives.Police are still searching for a suspect and a motive.
Search underway for car thief that led police on wild chase in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search is on for a car thief that led police on a wild chase in Northeast Philadelphia. The chase ended early Wednesday morning along the 4500 block of Summerdale Avenue where police say the thief ditched the high-performance Dodge Hellcat.Police say the pursuit began in Lower Merion. CBS3 has learned that the stolen car belongs to an off-duty police officer.Authorities say the suspect rammed into a police vehicle during the pursuit.It's not known if anyone was injured in the chase.
Man shot multiple times in the head, pronounced dead in Mayfair

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person who shot and killed a man in Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood. The shooting incident happened on the 1600 block of Creston Street around 12:33 am Monday. According to police, a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head. Medics arrived...
Woman in custody after a man was shot inside the bedroom in Frankford

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after he was shot inside a home in Philadelphia’s Frankford section. The incident happened on the 1200 block of Fillmore Street Monday. According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot once in the shoulder inside the second-floor bedroom. Medics transported...
4 people shot at Philadelphia high school: police

Four people were shot Tuesday at Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of the city, police said. Police surrounded the school on the 6400 block of Ridge Avenue around 4:30 p.m., according to a report from nbc10. The news organization’s SkyForce10 flying overhead noted at least one person was...
Woman Car Jacked At Gun Point In Front Of Her Northeast Philly Home

Philadelphia Police released video of a masked carjacker who pulled a gun on a woman in a residential neighborhood last week. It was September 19, 2022 in front of a house on the 8900 block of Maxwell Place. The video( below) shows the woman toss her handbag to the ground as the thief pulls a pistol on her.
