2d ago
Imagine that!!The city wants higher property taxes and they don’t provide the protection you are paying for!!Leave Philadelphia immediately if you care about your life!!
kokobish_mom
2d ago
How come there's NEVER any arrests made ? Philadelphia has turned into a war zone !
Reply(3)
Eastern State Penitentiary has been called one of America's most haunted places.Sara BPhiladelphia, PA
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Cricket Clinic Experience at TCSL Event - Lukens Park, Horsham - Continuing cricket traditions of PhiladelphiaSanjivi IyerPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'Zack LovePhiladelphia, PA
The first union at Home Depot in the U.S. attracts nearly 300 workers in PennsylvaniaVictorPhiladelphia, PA
phl17.com
Man fatally shot multiple times in his neighborhood of Spring Gardens
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Spring Gardens neighborhood. The incident happened on the 600 block of North 13th Street around 1:58 pm Monday. According to police. a 19-year-old man was shot multiple times in the torso....
phl17.com
Tacony man fatally shot in Frankford; suspect in custody
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Police have arrested an individual who they say is responsible for the murder of a man in Philadelphia’s Frankford section. The victim was identified as Christopher Lorick, 26, from Philadelphia’s Tacony section. The shooting incident happened on the 1200 block of Fillmore Street around 1:38 pm...
fox29.com
2 men critically injured in daytime shooting in Kensington, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two young men are fighting for their lives after a daytime shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue around 2 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Police found an 18-year-old and 20-year-old both...
NBC Philadelphia
Video Shows Moments 5 Gunmen Jumped Out of SUV, Shot 5 HS Students
UPDATE (Sept. 28, 2022, 10:29 p.m.): Philadelphia police and the ATF are investigating an SUV found in Southwest Philadelphia that they believe may have been used in the deadly quintuple shooting outside of Roxborough High School, sources tell NBC10. SkyForce10 was over the vehicle in the parking lot of the...
Man shot, in critical condition in East Oak Lane, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was shot in the chest. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane section along Camac Street.CBS3 was told the victim is undergoing surgery at Einstein Medical Center.Investigators say the shooting happened on the same block where the victim lives.Police are still searching for a suspect and a motive.
phl17.com
2 teens are wanted for physically assaulting a woman, robbing her in Center City
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for two teen girls who allegedly robbed a woman in Center City on September 9, 2022. The incident happened on the 400 block of N 19th Street around 11:20 pm. According to police, a 32-year-old woman was walking along the street when two unknown...
Search underway for car thief that led police on wild chase in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search is on for a car thief that led police on a wild chase in Northeast Philadelphia. The chase ended early Wednesday morning along the 4500 block of Summerdale Avenue where police say the thief ditched the high-performance Dodge Hellcat.Police say the pursuit began in Lower Merion. CBS3 has learned that the stolen car belongs to an off-duty police officer.Authorities say the suspect rammed into a police vehicle during the pursuit.It's not known if anyone was injured in the chase.
phl17.com
Man shot multiple times in the head, pronounced dead in Mayfair
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person who shot and killed a man in Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood. The shooting incident happened on the 1600 block of Creston Street around 12:33 am Monday. According to police, a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head. Medics arrived...
Man, 47, Found Stabbed Dead In Atlantic City Casino-Hotel Room; Philly Suspect Arrested
A 47-year-old man was found stabbed to death in an Atlantic City casino hotel room, authorities said. On Friday, Sept. 23, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Atlantic City police responded to a hotel room within the Ocean Casino Resort for an unresponsive man. The man, later identified as Brian Wilkinson, of...
phl17.com
Woman in custody after a man was shot inside the bedroom in Frankford
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after he was shot inside a home in Philadelphia’s Frankford section. The incident happened on the 1200 block of Fillmore Street Monday. According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot once in the shoulder inside the second-floor bedroom. Medics transported...
fox29.com
Police: Suspect fired semi-automatic weapon leaving man critical in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after they say a semi-automatic weapon was discharged on a West Philadelphia street Tuesday morning, sending one man to the hospital. The victim, a 40-year-old man, was reportedly struck in the chest near Landsdowne and Edgewood streets around 1:38 a.m. He was transported to a...
Man dies after being shot 21 times in Philly neighborhood: police
A man was killed after being nearly two dozen times in Philadelphia’s Spring Garden neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to police. They said the 19-year-old was shot 21 times throughout his body while on the 600 block of North 13th Street, nbc10 is reporting. Police said that the man was...
Fight outside Philadelphia recreation center leads to shots fired, injuring worker
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Philadelphia Police Department is searching for four suspects involved in a shooting outside...
4 people shot at Philadelphia high school: police
Four people were shot Tuesday at Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of the city, police said. Police surrounded the school on the 6400 block of Ridge Avenue around 4:30 p.m., according to a report from nbc10. The news organization’s SkyForce10 flying overhead noted at least one person was...
Brother of teen shot outside Roxborough High School speaks out: 'Worst feeling in the world'
"I was at work and got a call from my stepmom saying my little brother got shot," said Alex Torres. His little brother was among five shot outside Roxborough High School.
fox29.com
Police: Man, 82, attacked, carjacked buying gift for wife at Willow Grove Park Mall, teens sought
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - An 82-year-old man's innocent trip to the mall ended with violence after an unprovoked attack earlier this month. Police say the man was walking to his truck in the parking lot of Willow Grove Park Mall when he was attacked from behind by two teen suspects. He...
delawarevalleynews.com
Woman Car Jacked At Gun Point In Front Of Her Northeast Philly Home
Philadelphia Police released video of a masked carjacker who pulled a gun on a woman in a residential neighborhood last week. It was September 19, 2022 in front of a house on the 8900 block of Maxwell Place. The video( below) shows the woman toss her handbag to the ground as the thief pulls a pistol on her.
fox29.com
DA: Suspect charged for Kensington basketball court shooting that left man paralyzed
PHILADELPHIA - A 23-year-old man is paralyzed after a pickup basketball game turned deadly last month, and now the man responsible is in custody, according to the DA's office. Fahim Key, 20, is charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection to the shooting at McVeigh Playground Basketball Court on August 9.
Philly police release video that shows suspects who ransacked a Wawa store in Mayfair
A newly released video shows the faces of many of the suspects as they rush through the door.
fox29.com
Teen being held by police after getting shot in West Philadelphia daytime shooting, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say the victim of a daytime shooting is also being held by officers for the time being. The 16-year-old boy was reportedly shot once in the leg on the 5500 block of Poplar Street around 11:39 a.m. Monday. He was transported to a local hospital, where he...
